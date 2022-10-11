Read full article on original website
A Favorite Montana Store Is Closing After 22 Years Of Memories
Butte, Montana is known for many different things, which makes it an easy place to visit for the day, a long weekend, or one of their well-known festivals. For the residents of Butte, getting to know store owners on a personal level is just one of the perks of living there. It's the kind of town where you walk into a store and are asked about your parents, your grandparents, and your kids. Why? Because the owner has likely been around so long, they know them all.
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and amazing atmosphere.
New Restaurant Gives Small Montana Town a Fresh Start
An iconic steakhouse that was open for over 40 years recently closed, and a new restaurant just opened in the same location. In early September, Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan closed after the owners decided to retire. The Oasis was a landmark in southeast Montana. Many people that live in the Gallatin Valley have fond memories of family dinners and celebrations that took place at the Oasis. When I first bought my home in Manhattan, I celebrated with a huge steak dinner there. The restaurant has been an important part of the Manhattan community, and many were sad to see it close.
Fairfield Sun Times
New permanent fishing access site on the Beaverhead River
DILLON, Mont. - Anglers on the Beaverhead River have a new fishing access site to visit. Last month, Cornell Park was donated by the Beaverhead Trails Coalition to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) through a cooperative, multi-year effort involving several organizations. The new Cornell Park Fishing Access Site is...
Theft in Butte is Getting So Bad, They’re Now Stealing Garbage Cans
I love Butte, Montana so much but MAN, do I hate people who steal stuff. Theft in Butte has been on the rise significantly in recent months and locals are now reporting that their GARBAGE CANS are being stolen. What? Why?. Having several friends who live in Butte and Anaconda,...
Helena Habitat ReStore moving to new location
The Helena Area Habitat for Humanity will relocate their restore to a new, 13,000 square foot facility here on market avenue.
Fairfield Sun Times
Third annual Human Trafficking Symposium in Helena
HELENA, Mont. - Thursday was the third human trafficking symposium hosted by Attorney General Austin Knudsen.
Montana Standoff With Armed Man Comes To An End. Details Here
On October 12th, the Butte-Silver Bow Police Department surrounded a residence on the 500 block of West Aluminum Street in uptown Butte, where an armed man barricaded himself inside a residence. The standoff started around 1:30 PM and ended the evening of the next day. Initially, a female was in...
Fairfield Sun Times
More information released on Butte standoff
Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester has released more information regarding the standoff in Butte. The situation started around noon on Wednesday, Oct. 12 when officers with the Southwest Montana Drug Task Force attempted to serve a search warrant at a residence on Aluminum St. Lester says the officers had...
Butte standoff with armed man continues
About four hours into the standoff a woman was safely evacuated from the residence, however, a man remains inside, and the standoff continued.
Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital?
The 2021 Legislature was indeed record setting: I’d challenge anyone to find a group of Montana lawmakers who have been sued so often or so successfully. The final legal tally is still ongoing, but by my count, more than a dozen bills have been overturned and several million has been spent to defend what the […] The post Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Butte standoff ends, suspect found dead
The situation on the 500 block of W Aluminum Street has ended. The armed suspect that barricaded himself inside the residence was found dead in the basement.
Fairfield Sun Times
Butte standoff suspect found deceased, sheriff says
Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester has confirmed the suspect was found deceased in the basement of the residence. Law enforcement will remain on scene overnight and an investigation will continue on Friday morning. “I’d like to thank Sheriff Leo Dutton of Lewis and Clark County for sending his SWAT...
Helena family fights to help daughter live life to the fullest
Given the choice of pain and pain-free, Alayna Hutching's parents are doing what they think is best for their daughter.
Murder-suicide leaves two dead at Anaconda casino
Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Sheriff Bill Sather told MTN News that an Anaconda man walked into Lucky Lil’s Casino, shot a man twice in the head, then walked to the parking lot and shot himself.
explorebigsky.com
GOP House candidate paid vendors with bad checks and misreported debts
Montana’s campaign finance watchdog found Alden Tonkay, candidate for House District 82, accrued more than $2,000 in debts that he improperly classified as expenditures. The Montana Commissioner of Political Practices found this week that a Republican candidate for House District 82 in Helena tried to pay vendors with bad checks and misreported accrued debts as expenditures, referring the matter to the Lewis and Clark County attorney for possible prosecution.
