Kim Kardashian Pays for Extra Security at Kids’ School After Kanye Blasts School’s Name Online: REPORT

Lauryn Hill’s son Zion shared a heartfelt moment with his mother following her performance of “To Zion” at ONE MusicFest over the weekend. Shortly after performing “To Zion,” the 1998 song about her choice to keep her first child with Rohan Marley, son of Bob Marley, Lauryn was surprised onstage by Zion. The two embraced for a moment and then he returned backstage. Hill asked the crowd to make some noise for Zion before asking him to come back with her two grandchildren, Zephaniah and Azaria.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO