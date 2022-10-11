Kim Kardashian Pays for Extra Security at Kids’ School After Kanye Blasts School’s Name Online: REPORT

Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Willie D Suggests Kanye’s Mother Donda Committed Suicide, Responds To Backlash
Willie D says he blocked Kanye fans that commented under his post. It’s been almost 15 years since Kanye West’s mother, Donda West, passed away in 2007. It was reported that her cause of death was due to coronary artery disease along with several post-operative factors stemming from cosmetic surgery.
Kim Kardashian’s son Saint West sparks debate about privacy after he appears to flip off fan filming him
Kim Kardashian’s son, Saint West, has sparked a debate about privacy, after he was seemingly spotted flipping off a fan who was filming him. In a recent video posted to TikTok, a user who goes by the name @sxchaz documented how he saw Saint in a hotel room in Paris. Over the weekend, Kardashian took a trip to France with the six-year-old and his siblings-North, nine, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three-whom she shares with ex husband Kanye West, for Paris Fashion Week.
thesource.com
Ray J Calls Out Diddy After Ye Spat: ‘Told You Months Ago I Some Issues With Certain Clows’
Over the weekend, Diddy’s text messages to Kanye West were shared on Instagram. Ye would provoke Diddy and more, seemingly getting under the mogul’s skin for a bit before cooler heads would prevail. Diddy sent a sub-post Ye’s way, but it was Ray J who responded. Just...
Kanye West says people convince Kim Kardashian to show off her body in public even though she's a 'Christian' raising 'four Black children'
Kanye West spoke about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian during an interview on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." He was on the show to comment on the backlash he faced for wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt. He said that the people around his ex-wife are influencing her to "put her ass out"...
RELATED PEOPLE
TMZ.com
Kanye Wears 'White Lives Matter' Shirt at North's Game, Kim Snubs Him
12:20 PM PT -- Kanye's Instagram account has reportedly been slapped with restrictions -- courtesy of Meta. THR reports the company has deleted a bunch of content from his page ... even though there are still posts on there from the past. Behind the scenes, however, Zuck and co. have reigned Ye in -- blocking him from throwing up new stuff, DM'ing or writing comments.
Julia Fox says she broke up with Kanye West at the 'first red flag' after realizing he was dealing with 'unresolved issues'
Julia Fox said that she ended her relationship with Kanye West at the first "red flag." Fox said West had "unresolved issues" while they were dating and she didn't have "bandwidth" for them. West and Fox dated for approximately a month at the beginning of the year.
realitytitbit.com
North West channeling Kanye's energy as she goes sightseeing with mom Kim
North is the true mini-me daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and it shows with her attitude and style. Her attendance at Fashion Week led to fans of the reality star hailing her daughter is the next “fashion icon”. This year’s fashion season has been very important...
Kim Kardashian Hires Extra Security to Protect Her Children After Kanye West Revealed Their School Name During an Online Rant
Kim Kardashian‘s inner mama bear is coming out due to Kanye West‘s (seemingly never-ending) rant on social media. Taking swift action after her ex-husband revealed the name of their children’s private school numerous times during his ongoing online spiral, Kim has reportedly hired additional security to guard the entire school, according to TMZ.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Willie D thinks he knows the reason behind death of Kanye West’s mother
Ye West has grabbed the attention of many people in the past few weeks, and some have a lot to say about his antics. Willie D, is one of the people who recently commented but his words weren’t as directed toward West as they were toward his deceased mother.
Kim Kardashian Beefing Up Security At Her Kids' Private School After Kanye West's Outbursts Go Viral
Kim Kardashian is doing everything to protect her kids after her ex-husband Kanye West went on an antisemitic and racist rant via social media. During the rapper's outburst, he leaked the name of the school to everyone, putting his children at risk. West's four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and...
buzzfeednews.com
The Black Jewish Entertainment Alliance Has Warned That Ye’s Antisemitic Tweets Are A Threat To Black And Jewish Relations
Black and Jewish communities are condemning Kanye West’s recent antisemitic tweets, accusing the rapper of pushing dangerous narratives about Black Jews. In a now-removed antisemitic tweet, the "Jesus Walks" performer, known legally as Ye, wrote that he planned to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”. In a...
Complex
Watch Lauryn Hill and Her Son Zion Share Heartfelt Moment Following Performance of “To Zion”
Lauryn Hill’s son Zion shared a heartfelt moment with his mother following her performance of “To Zion” at ONE MusicFest over the weekend. Shortly after performing “To Zion,” the 1998 song about her choice to keep her first child with Rohan Marley, son of Bob Marley, Lauryn was surprised onstage by Zion. The two embraced for a moment and then he returned backstage. Hill asked the crowd to make some noise for Zion before asking him to come back with her two grandchildren, Zephaniah and Azaria.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kanye West calls Khloe Kardashian a ‘liar’ over claims about daughter Chicago’s birthday
Kanye West has hit back at Khloe Kardashian after the Good American founder urged the rapper to “stop tearing” her sister Kim down. On Wednesday (5 October), the 45-year-old rapper posted a screenshot of Kardashian’s response to his Instagram post, addressing some of the widespread backlash he has received from celebrities for his Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Monday (3 October).
Complex
Diddy on Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt Design: ‘I Don’t Rock With It’
Diddy has spoken out against the “white lives matter” t-shirt design featured in the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s YZY SZN 9 presentation. While Diddy said he will “always support” Ye as “a freethinker,” he made clear in an Instagram-shared video overnight that he’s “not with it” when it comes to the widely criticized design featuring a hate slogan.
Meghan Markle slams 'medical gaslighting' of friend Serena Williams, revealing tennis star's blood clot fears following the birth of her daughter were dismissed - saying: 'She knew her body and she was right'
Society is too quick to 'gaslight' women over health concerns, dubbing them 'emotional', 'crazy' or even 'hysterical', Meghan Markle has told listeners tuning into the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast. In the 55-minute podcast, entitled The Decoding of Crazy, the Duchess of Sussex, 41, referenced how her close friend,...
What the Hell Is Going on at Kanye West’s Mysterious New Private School?
Kanye West’s latest ambitious venture may be his most surprising – and most mysterious. Over the past decade, West has cemented himself not only as a musical force but also as a cultural and creative visionary, with the launch of his Yeezy line, major collaborations with Adidas and Gap, and tech projects like the Stem Player.
Bride Wears Cheap Black Wedding Dress to Annoy Manipulative In-Laws: ‘Petty Revenge’
One woman's "happy marriage" imploded, and in hindsight, she should have noticed a few red flags. Sharing her story on Reddit, the career-focused woman revealed her toxic former in-laws once tried to derail her from getting a promotion at work while she was busy wedding planning, all so her big day would be "done their way."
‘Girls Incarcerated’ Star Aubrey Wilson Dies at Age 22, Family Confirms: ‘We Are Devastated’
Gone too soon. Girls Incarcerated: Young and Locked Up star Aubrey Wilson has died at the age of 22, her family confirms to In Touch. “We are devastated. I am a private person, but this is a little different,” Aubrey’s grandmother, Robin Waters, tells In Touch in a statement. “I want all the people who loved her to find some comfort in the fact that she is at peace. And maybe it could help someone else who is in that position.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Steps Out With Mystery Woman Amid What Sources Call A “Mental Break”
Insiders revealed to Page Six that the 45-year-old recording artist is “barely sleeping.”. After watching him be banned from platforms like Instagram and Twitter for sharing content that violates both platform’s policies, friends of Kanye West have begun speaking out about their concern for the rapper, most recently turning to Page Six to dish on their thoughts on the father of four’s most recent antics.
PopCrush
29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.
Comments / 0