ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 1

Related
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock couple arrested for abuse of two minors, warrant says

LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock couple was arrested and accused of physically and sexually abusing two minors, according to an arrest warrant. According to the arrest warrant, Ralph Ramirez, 38, sexually abused two minors for an extended period and Stacey Ibarra, 37, knew of the abuse and did nothing to prevent it from happening.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Bicyclist in crash has died, Lubbock police said

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department announced Thursday that a bicyclist died following a Wednesday morning crash. LPD said 51-year-old Shanna Roe was pronounced dead at University Medical Center. LPD said officers responded to the crash around 6:51 a.m. It happened in the 900 block of 82nd Street. At the time, Roe was transported […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Wednesday morning top stories: Loop man charged with intoxication manslaughter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The Lubbock City Council is reviewing the Parks and Recreation Department’s master plan. It would increase staffing, improve Canyon Lake connections and ensure facilities and community center meet the needs of Lubbock’s population. Details here: Lubbock Parks Master Plan addresses staff,...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Lubbock County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
Lubbock County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock man arrested in early Sunday shooting, one person injured, report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was arrested on Sunday after a shooting left one person seriously injured, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to a police report, officers responded to shots fired call at a house in the 1300 block of East 52nd Street. A victim was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. The […]
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stall#Violent Crime#Planet Fitness#Android
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Mother claims daughter was accidentally drugged at Frenship MS and faces discipline, district responds

WOLFFORTH, Texas – The mother of a Frenship Middle School sixth grader said on Monday that her daughter was accidentally drugged at school last week. The district responded in a statement on Tuesday that it is investigating the incident. Kaisha Weatherly said a student shared some candy with her daughter at the beginning of the […]
WOLFFORTH, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD announces mapping investigation of multiple city streets

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department announced a mapping investigation will take place on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. See the press release below for more information. The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. (LUBBOCK, TX) — The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
everythinglubbock.com

Vehicle hits bicyclist, one serious injury LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a pickup and bicyclist crash on the intersection of 82nd Street and Interstate 27 around 6:51 a.m., that left one person with serious injuries. Traffic was being diverted while officers were on scene investigating. The victim was transported to University...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Tuesday morning top stories: 1 moderately injured in East Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police are investigating a shooting around 1:45 this morning at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Oak Ave. The victim was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. Moped driver dies following crash. Police say 18-year-old Kaila Riojas was crossing 19th...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Sunday shooting victim ‘uncooperative’ in Central Lubbock, police said

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock police identified the victim in a Sunday afternoon shooting as 28-year-old Damarcus Battle. On Sunday at 3:06 p.m., the Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call that began in the 1900 block of 66th street. Battle was seen with another individual in front...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

8 Things to Expect When You Move to Lubbock, Texas

If you're thinking about moving to the Hub City of West Texas, then here's what you need to know. When you first move to Lubbock you get the feeling that something is missing, but you can't put your finger on it. The answer is billboards and signs. The city has very strict rules on billboards and signs. Admittedly, it gives the city a cleaner look, but it also makes the town look even flatter than it is.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock Municipal Court to be closed on Friday, Oct. 14

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Municipal Court will be closed on Friday, October 14. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, citations with October 14 due dates will be moved to the following business day on Monday, October 17. Municipal Court is located at...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy