RHOA star Cynthia Bailey ‘files for divorce’ from husband Mike Hill and the real reason for sudden split is revealed

IT looks like fans of the Real Housewives of Atlanta were on to something, when they deduced there was trouble in the marriage of Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill.

The two Bravo stars, who married almost exactly two years ago, on October 10, 2020, have reportedly indeed split, and have already filed for divorce.

Mike Hill and Cynthia Bailey at the Kentucky Derby on May 4, 2019

The two had a lavish wedding ceremony just two years ago

According to website theJasmineBRAND.com, the reality star and her sports anchor husband have been separated for “awhile now.”

But the split appears to be amicable.

“They really do love each other,” a source told the site. “It wasn’t anything scandalous or anyone at fault…it just didn’t work out.”

The long distance that separated the pair also played a part.

Cynthia lived and worked in Atlanta while Mike’s job forced him to split time between New York and Los Angeles.

RUMOR HAS IT

RHOA fans had grown suspicious that the pair had called it quits after spotting a clue on social media.

The supermodel-turned-reality star recently dropped her married name from her Instagram account.

Sleuth fans saw the change and immediately turned to a Real Housewives Reddit board to vent.

One fan wrote: “Girl the flag was a lit flare. Ray Charles could have seen this coming.”

Another wrote: “I love Cynthia and want her to be happy, but damn she doesn’t know how to pick them. There were red flags all around!”

A third added: “They lasted a lot longer than I thought they would. I gave them six months after the wedding and that was being very generous.”

LEAVING ATLANTA

Cynthia has not only left her husband, she has left her show as well.

After starring on the Bravo franchise for 11 years, she announced she was saying goodbye last September.

Cynthia soon made a public comment on Instagram explaining her decision to leave the show.

“After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

She added, “I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures.”

REAL RETURN?

Rumors began to swirl that Cynthia was leaving the show when she removed the RHOA hashtag from her Instagram bio.

However, the TV personality insisted she hasn’t been fired, and left the door open for a possible return.

“Oh, I 100 percent always want the option,” she shared in an interview with Sheen Magazine.

“The way that Housewives’ gig works every year is, you know, every year either you’re invited back or you may not want to come back.”

Cynthia continued: “But, you always want the option, so of course I always want to have the option.

Sources say the split was amicable

Cynthia starred on the Real Housewives if Atlanta for more than a decade