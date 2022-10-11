ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

RHOA star Cynthia Bailey ‘files for divorce’ from husband Mike Hill and the real reason for sudden split is revealed

By Dan Roberts
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

IT looks like fans of the Real Housewives of Atlanta were on to something, when they deduced there was trouble in the marriage of Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill.

The two Bravo stars, who married almost exactly two years ago, on October 10, 2020, have reportedly indeed split, and have already filed for divorce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kKcQS_0iV6euM900
Mike Hill and Cynthia Bailey at the Kentucky Derby on May 4, 2019
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mYmUm_0iV6euM900
The two had a lavish wedding ceremony just two years ago

According to website theJasmineBRAND.com, the reality star and her sports anchor husband have been separated for “awhile now.”

But the split appears to be amicable.

“They really do love each other,” a source told the site. “It wasn’t anything scandalous or anyone at fault…it just didn’t work out.”

The long distance that separated the pair also played a part.

Cynthia lived and worked in Atlanta while Mike’s job forced him to split time between New York and Los Angeles.

RUMOR HAS IT

RHOA fans had grown suspicious that the pair had called it quits after spotting a clue on social media.

The supermodel-turned-reality star recently dropped her married name from her Instagram account.

Sleuth fans saw the change and immediately turned to a Real Housewives Reddit board to vent.

One fan wrote: “Girl the flag was a lit flare. Ray Charles could have seen this coming.”

Another wrote: “I love Cynthia and want her to be happy, but damn she doesn’t know how to pick them. There were red flags all around!”

A third added: “They lasted a lot longer than I thought they would. I gave them six months after the wedding and that was being very generous.”

LEAVING ATLANTA

Cynthia has not only left her husband, she has left her show as well.

After starring on the Bravo franchise for 11 years, she announced she was saying goodbye last September.

Cynthia soon made a public comment on Instagram explaining her decision to leave the show.

“After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

She added, “I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures.”

REAL RETURN?

Rumors began to swirl that Cynthia was leaving the show when she removed the RHOA hashtag from her Instagram bio.

However, the TV personality insisted she hasn’t been fired, and left the door open for a possible return.

“Oh, I 100 percent always want the option,” she shared in an interview with Sheen Magazine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f8ewr_0iV6euM900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TihSi_0iV6euM900

“The way that Housewives’ gig works every year is, you know, every year either you’re invited back or you may not want to come back.”

Cynthia continued: “But, you always want the option, so of course I always want to have the option.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B3cDL_0iV6euM900
Sources say the split was amicable
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gbljJ_0iV6euM900
Cynthia starred on the Real Housewives if Atlanta for more than a decade
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02R60M_0iV6euM900
Fans followed clues on social media to decipher their divorce

Comments / 4

AP_001477.c03b69cea37346a6b08d7649bfe78b40.1710
1d ago

She just need to be by herself for a good long long while! She need to stop acting thirsty to having a man under her roof. She act as though she can’t show the world she can stand on her own.

Reply
2
Related
urbanbellemag.com

Kandi Burruss Explains Why Sheree Whitfield & Martell Holt’s Relationship Seems Fake

Kandi Burruss’ recent comments about Carlos King had a lot of people talking. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss set social media ablaze with her recent comments about Carlos King. Fans noticed they were no longer on good terms. And for years, it’s been assumed that their issue was the controversy with Phaedra Parks. It had been rumored that a producer told Phaedra the lie about Kandi and Todd Tucker. And some believe that Carlos is the producer attached to the rumor. Reports alleged that a producer told Phaedra the rumor. She repeated it to Porsha Williams. However, Kandi clarified that the drama that went down on the show with Phaedra wasn’t what led to her fallout with Carlos.
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley’s weight loss shocks fans (photo)

Riley Burruss, the daughter of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, lost so much weight that it has shocked fans. Riley, 20, posted a video for her 828K followers where she’s gyrating to Soldier Boy’s smash hit “Pretty Boy Swag” with the words “daughter who loves spending money” scrawled across the screen.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Bailey
Person
Ray Charles
Distractify

What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending

Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom

In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time. Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrities Gossip#Rhoa#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Real Housewives#Atlanta#The Real Housewives Of#Thejasminebrand Com
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice stepped outside of her comfort zone recently and joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars. Teresa’s ballroom time was brief. She and pro partner Pasha Pashkov were sent home during week two of the competition after a lackluster jive. Teresa was happy to get back to […] The post Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheDailyBeast

Robin Wright Files for Divorce After Four Years of Marriage

House of Cards actress Robin Wright has filed for divorce from husband Clément Giraudet citing “irreconcilable differences”, according to TMZ. The site said Wright filed documents listing the date of separation as July 31st. Wright and Clement, a Saint Laurent executive, were married for 4 years but did not have any children together. “Pursuant to the parties’ post-nuptial agreement, all assets are his/her separate property,” Wright said in the docs. The pair met in 2017 before marrying in France in August 2018. Wright married her first husband Dane Witherspoon in 1986 after meeting on the set of Santa Barbara but they divorced two years later. She then became involved with Sean Penn in 1989. They married in 1996 after having two children, daughter Dylan and son Hopper, and were married for 14 years before divorcing in 2010.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
812K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy