ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gotham Gazette

Mayor Adams, If NYC Schools are ‘Segregated Intentionally,’ Why Increase Segregation with More Admissions Screening?

On September 29, the Adams Administration announced changes to the high school and middle school admissions process for the 2023-24 school year. Most significantly, middle schools, which had been unscreened for the last two academic years, can resume academic screening of fifth-grade students in admissions if the district superintendent so chooses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warwick, NY
Warwick, NY
Education
101.5 WPDH

Spring Valley, New York One of the Worst Small Cities in Nation

Is one of the worst small cities in America right here in the middle of the Hudson Valley? A recent poll seems to think so. Spring Valley scored embarrassingly low. New York has a large population. We have a lot of cities so naturally, most of them are going to make some major lists. Wallet Hub just released a list of the best and worst small cities in America. One of the worst ones is sadly right here in our own backyard.
SPRING VALLEY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Medicine#Leadership Skills#Linus Middle School#Linus K12#Linus High School#New Student Orientation
Mid-Hudson News Network

Black community leaders incensed over ‘racist mailer’ for Lawler campaign

PEEKSKILL – A mailer on behalf of the Republican Mike Lawler congressional campaign has three black community leaders outraged. The mailer depicts only photos of black men as it discusses crime. Peekskill City Mayor Vivian McKenzie, Mid-Hudson Regional NAACP Director Wilbur Aldridge, and Rockland County Legislator Toney Earl reacted...
PEEKSKILL, NY
whereverfamily.com

NYC Winter Lantern Festival Returns, Expands to Four New York Locations

The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to New York this year and adds new locations — perfect for family travelers visiting the region for the holidays! The new locations include Queens County Farm Museum, SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
thephoto-news.com

Visiting Monroe past and maybe future

Monroe. Tim Mitts hosted Finding Monroe Again, giving people an opportunity to see town history firsthand--bungalows from the 1930s that he co-owns and is restoring.
MONROE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Have You Been to this Hidden Hyde Park Gem?

I’ve lived in Dutchess County for almost than 30 years, and I like to think I’ve been to most of the well known museums and attractions. In Hyde park alone there is the Roosevelt Estate and Library, the Vanderbilt Mansion, and the Hyde Park Train Station Museum. Wait… backup a moment. Did I say the Hyde Park Train Station Museum? Indeed I did.
HYDE PARK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County issues flu public health alert

GOSHEN – Orange County Health Commissioner Dr. Alicia Pointer has issued a public health alert for the flu season. She said the 2022-2023 influenza season has officially begun with close to 100 confirmed cases in the county since August 1. That is a 500 percent increase from the same period last year.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

6 Incredibly Beautiful Dutchess County Buildings

There is no shortage of beautiful houses and buildings in Dutchess County. There are all of those mansions up and down the Hudson like the Roosevelt Estate, the Vanderbilt Estate, Mills Mansion and Olana just to name a few. And no doubt those are exquisite structures. But those are actual sites where you go specifically to get a tour of the building and the grounds. That’s not what I’m talking about in this case. I’m talking about beautiful buildings that we see on a daily basis, and use often.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy