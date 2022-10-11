Read full article on original website
Breathtaking Fall Hikes You Can't Miss in Hudson Valley, New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasOssining, NY
This New York Trail Was Recently Named One of the Scariest Hikes in the United StatesTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Off-Duty Morris County Law Enforcement Officer Commended for Life-Saving InterventionMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Paterson, NJ is Forced to Hire Back Fired Planner After Laser Eye Surgery Left Him Legally BlindZack LovePaterson, NJ
Holiday Donations Needed for Local Senior CitizensProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Monroe-Woodbury Board of Education member criticized for remarks about Newburgh
A Monroe-Woodbury Board of Education member is facing scrutiny for an insensitive comment he made about Newburgh students while talking about a competitive school activity involving shotguns.
Monroe-Woodbury athletics hits 'paws' after bear sighting on campus
This isn't something seen every day at school, although it's starting to feel that way at Monroe-Woodbury. For the second straight day, a bear was spotted on the sprawling middle school and high school campus in Central Valley. District leaders were first made aware Wednesday that a bear had been seen near the woods...
Meryl Streep visits Vassar to receive honorable award
Sophie's Choice actress Meryl Streep will be honored by her alma mater Vassar College on October 13 as she receives the AAVC Distinguished Achievement Award. Streep received her BFA from Vassar in 1971 and has been an avid supporter of the college since.
Gotham Gazette
Mayor Adams, If NYC Schools are ‘Segregated Intentionally,’ Why Increase Segregation with More Admissions Screening?
On September 29, the Adams Administration announced changes to the high school and middle school admissions process for the 2023-24 school year. Most significantly, middle schools, which had been unscreened for the last two academic years, can resume academic screening of fifth-grade students in admissions if the district superintendent so chooses.
NBC New York
Brooklyn Hasidic School Broke NY Law By Failing to Provide Students a Basic Education
A Brooklyn yeshiva is accused of breaking the law by failing to provide its students with a sufficient secular education — as a mother said the school didn't teach her son even some of the most basic subjects, which has kept him behind. That mother, who first raised concerns...
Spring Valley, New York One of the Worst Small Cities in Nation
Is one of the worst small cities in America right here in the middle of the Hudson Valley? A recent poll seems to think so. Spring Valley scored embarrassingly low. New York has a large population. We have a lot of cities so naturally, most of them are going to make some major lists. Wallet Hub just released a list of the best and worst small cities in America. One of the worst ones is sadly right here in our own backyard.
New York Department of Labor announces minimum wage increase for home care aides
This announcement comes after the NYS Department of Labor announced that the general minimum wage in New York to be raised to $14.20.
labroots.com
For the First Time Since 1979, Polio is Circulating in the United States
In light of a polio outbreak in Rockland County, New York, the United States has been added to the list of countries where polio is currently circulating. This marks the first documented case of polio spread within the United States since 1979. Public health officials were notified of the polio...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Black community leaders incensed over ‘racist mailer’ for Lawler campaign
PEEKSKILL – A mailer on behalf of the Republican Mike Lawler congressional campaign has three black community leaders outraged. The mailer depicts only photos of black men as it discusses crime. Peekskill City Mayor Vivian McKenzie, Mid-Hudson Regional NAACP Director Wilbur Aldridge, and Rockland County Legislator Toney Earl reacted...
Movie Shown in HV Theaters Causing Viewers to Faint
A new movie that is being screened in the Hudson Valley is supposed to be so horrifying and disgusting that it is causing movie goers to vomit and pass out. Have you seen it yet?. It's October and this is that time of year when being scared is acyually kind...
whereverfamily.com
NYC Winter Lantern Festival Returns, Expands to Four New York Locations
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to New York this year and adds new locations — perfect for family travelers visiting the region for the holidays! The new locations include Queens County Farm Museum, SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County.
NY minimum wage increase approved for home care aides
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) announced on Thursday a minimum wage increase for home care aides to $17 per hour in New York City, Long Island and Westchester, and $15.20 per hour for the remainder of New York State. “We know how valuable...
thephoto-news.com
Visiting Monroe past and maybe future
Monroe. Tim Mitts hosted Finding Monroe Again, giving people an opportunity to see town history firsthand--bungalows from the 1930s that he co-owns and is restoring.
Mystery Solved: Orange County, NY Gets Answers on New Building
New businesses in the Hudson Valley mean more growth for the community. Locals have more job opportunities and out-of-town visitors can add another pit stop to their list. Unique, locally owned establishments have been joining the small business community. Inglenook Marketplace, also known as the "Best Candles in the Hudson...
Have You Been to this Hidden Hyde Park Gem?
I’ve lived in Dutchess County for almost than 30 years, and I like to think I’ve been to most of the well known museums and attractions. In Hyde park alone there is the Roosevelt Estate and Library, the Vanderbilt Mansion, and the Hyde Park Train Station Museum. Wait… backup a moment. Did I say the Hyde Park Train Station Museum? Indeed I did.
Popular Pine Bush Restaurant Goes to the Birds Sunday
With all the wildlife we have in the Hudson Valley it is nice to know that we have people that help us understand the various animals that share our yards and trails. So many of them make sure they get out to places where we spend our weekends so that we can learn more.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County issues flu public health alert
GOSHEN – Orange County Health Commissioner Dr. Alicia Pointer has issued a public health alert for the flu season. She said the 2022-2023 influenza season has officially begun with close to 100 confirmed cases in the county since August 1. That is a 500 percent increase from the same period last year.
New York Can Help Family Of Dad Murdered Visiting Hudson Valley
You can help the father of three who was murdered visiting his youngest son in the Hudson Valley. The funeral for Poughkeepsie shooting victim Paul Kutz was held on Monday. Funeral For Long Island Dad Murdered in Poughkeepsie, New York. Paul Kutz, 53, was murdered earlier this month while visiting...
New BJ's Club On Route 119 In Greenburgh Sets Opening Date
A new BJ's Club is set to open in Westchester County. The new location in Greenburgh, which was announced in March, will be located at 379 Tarrytown Rd. (Route 119). Opening day is on Thursday, Oct. 27. The club's hours will be:. Monday to Saturday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
6 Incredibly Beautiful Dutchess County Buildings
There is no shortage of beautiful houses and buildings in Dutchess County. There are all of those mansions up and down the Hudson like the Roosevelt Estate, the Vanderbilt Estate, Mills Mansion and Olana just to name a few. And no doubt those are exquisite structures. But those are actual sites where you go specifically to get a tour of the building and the grounds. That’s not what I’m talking about in this case. I’m talking about beautiful buildings that we see on a daily basis, and use often.
