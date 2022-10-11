ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother discovers cannabis gummies in 5-year-old’s Halloween candy

By Luke Gentile
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

A mother of three young boys in Missouri was shocked to find cannabis gummy worms in her 5-year-old son's candy bag Saturday.

Tiffany Burroughs said she discovered the edible candy drugs after returning from a Halloween event with her sons.

WATCH: TEXAS COUPLE SHOCKED TO RECEIVE SMALL ARMORY OF M16s

"They loved going, dressing up in their costumes," Burroughs said.

The event occurred at JJ’s Restaurant in St. Charles, Missouri, according to a report.

Burroughs noticed the candy's unusual package at the event in a bowl, but she did not think to investigate until she inspected her boys' candy.

"I remembered it when we walked through the door, and I said, 'Oh yeah, let me see that.' I looked at it and was like, 'Oh yeah, that’s definitely not for kids,'" she said.

Upon further inspection, the package read, "Delta 88 THC."

Burroughs contacted the authorities, who in turn notified JJ’s Restaurant, the report noted.

"Me and the manager and the other owner walked through the lot. I mean we looked through everyone's candy, and we couldn't find anything," co-owner Stephen Bell said.

Police believe that the drug was accidentally placed with regular candy, according to the report.

"We don't believe at this time there was malicious intent. That somehow these gummy worms got mixed in with candy because they do look like candy," Lt. Tom Wilkison of the St. Charles Police Department said.

BRIAN GRIGA❄
1d ago

fake news, like others have said even though it is delta 8 hemp, no one is going to give expensive thc Gummi out.

