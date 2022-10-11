ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Musk, Gates, and the late Steve Jobs all have one personality trait in common

One personality trait could offer a clue as to why these leaders have succeeded. Jordan Vonderhaar—Getty Images/Christian Marquardt—Getty Images/Justin Sullivan—Getty Images. Three of the world’s richest CEOs all have the same personality trait in common, which could offer some insight into why they’re so successful, according to...
ECONOMY
Andrei Tapalaga

The Map Which Convinced Abraham Lincoln To End Slavery

Slave Population US year 1860Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. Slavery has pretty much brought out the worst in humanity. This was a period of time that brought the worst out of American society, but it also took one great American leader to put an end to the xenophobia that took place during the 17th century. It should be the goal of humanity to be free from any restrictions and to be capable of coming to your own sane conclusions. It is extremely disappointing that it took so long for slavery to be permanently abolished, but we must show Abraham Lincoln respect because he was the one to take the first step in that direction.
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy