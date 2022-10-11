Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025
CarParts.com is disrupting auto parts retail with a new focus on "do-it-for-me" customers. Amplitude is pioneering the next phase of the digital transformation: digital optimization. Upstart should rebound when interest rates stabilize and some predictability returns to the credit markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
2 Cheap Stocks That Could Help You Retire Early
These two companies are growing their revenue and earnings with each passing year.
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks With 115% and 154% Upside in the Bear Market, According to Wall Street
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are both in a bear market, but some Wall Street analysts see buying opportunities. Joseph Vafi of Canaccord Genuity has a price target of $150 per share on Block, which implies 154% upside. Andrew Rosivach of Wolfe Research has a price target of...
Motley Fool
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Wall Street is cautious about Dow Inc. because of rising energy costs. The well-diversified specialty chemicals maker is cyclical, but has a solid foundation for growth. The Dow 30 stock is one of the cheapest in the index with one of the highest dividend yields. You’re reading a free article...
3 Monster Dividend Stocks That Each Yield More Than 6%
This basket of passive income-producing stocks can help you supplement income in retirement.
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: October 12, 2022 | Rates inch up as investors brace for a recession
What is a fixed-rate mortgage vs. adjustable-rate mortgage?. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
Stock Market Sell-Off: 5 Top Stocks to Buy Now
Should I buy stocks now or wait? That's a question many investors are asking themselves right now.
Motley Fool
2 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in October
Intel is cheap because the company is executing an arduous turnaround effort. IBM is more reasonably priced, but it is also further along in its large-scale strategy shift. Both stocks come with dividend yields north of 5%, and you can lock those yields in for the long haul by picking up some shares right now.
Zacks.com
Buy These 4 Stocks With Rising Cash Flows Ahead of Q3 Earnings
MARUY - Free Report) , SP Plus Corporation (. ESEA - Free Report) are worth buying. Even a profitable business can fail if its cash flow is uneven and eventually file for bankruptcy. A company with a healthy cash position has the capability to effectively tide over any market mayhem and still be on its growth curve, besides enjoying the flexibility to make decisions, chase potential investments and run its growth engine.
Wall Street closes lower as the Fed pounds rate hike drum
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexes closed lower on Thursday as concerns mounted ahead of closely watched monthly nonfarm payrolls numbers due on Friday that the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate stance will lead to a recession.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Lower After Inflation Data, Fed Minutes
Wednesday's choppy trading ended with a loss for stocks. Modest declines for the Nasdaq Composite (-0.1% at 10,417) and the S&P 500 Index (-0.3% at 3,577) had the two indexes extending their losing streaks to six days, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.1% to 29,210. In focus today...
msn.com
Current Refinance Rates on Oct. 12, 2022: Rates Move Higher
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates go up. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also moved higher. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate five times in 2022 to try to slow surging inflation. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower ahead of inflation report, earnings
U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday to cap a back-and-forth session as investors gear up for a big inflation report Wednesday and the start of third-quarter earnings season. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.6% after failing to retain a gains from an intraday rebound, and the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) tumbled 1.1% to a fresh two-year low. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was an outlier — ending 0.1% in the green. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note came close again to the key 4% level.
Zacks.com
5 Cheap Bank Stocks in 2022
(0:45) - Will The Bank Stocks Benefit From The Continued Higher Rates?. (7:15) - Tracey’s Top Picks: What To Keep On Your Watchlist. (21:50) - Episode roundup: C, BK, STT, WFC, ASRV, CADE. Welcome to Episode #301 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of...
Zacks.com
Top Stock Reports for JPMorgan Chase, T-Mobile US & SAP
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) and SAP SE (SAP). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 13th
SFL (. SFL - Free Report) : This Bermuda-based company which owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.9% over the last 60 days. SFL Corporation Ltd. Price and Consensus. SFL Corporation Ltd. price-consensus-chart | SFL Corporation...
2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $100
There's no need to break the bank to buy quality stocks.
Zacks.com
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
