Motherly

Kaley Cuoco shows off adorable baby bump 1 day after announcing her first pregnancy

A day after making the big announcement that she's expecting her first baby, Kaley Cuoco is already offering fans more of a glimpse into her pregnancy journey. 36-year-old Cuoco, who is known for starring in "The Big Bang Theory" and "The Flight Attendant," took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, are expecting a daughter next year. The announcement included a ton of cute photos from the journey so far, including shots from a gender reveal, a photo of Pelphrey holding up a onesie that reads, "love my daddy," and Cuoco and Pelphrey sharing a sweet kiss while holding matching "mama bear" and "papa bear" mugs.
Cinemablend

Pete Davidson And Kaley Cuoco Are A Total Odd Couple As He Wears Sweats For First Red Carpet After Breakup With Kim Kardashian

2022 has been quite the year for comedian/star in the pop spotlight Pete Davidson. After his breakup with Kim Kardashian, the former SNL star was recently seen hitting the red carpet to premiere his Peacock original film Meet Cute. Seen with co-star Kaley Cuoco, the pair made for a rather odd couple, partially because of the fact that Davidson chose to wear sweats to his first big event after the split.
TODAY.com

Kaley Cuoco shares pics of her baby bump, candid early pregnancy moments

Kaley Cuoco has plenty to share about her early days of being pregnant. The “Flight Attendant” star, who announced Oct. 11 that she and “Ozark” actor Tom Pelphrey are expecting a baby girl, later posted some photos and videos on her Instagram story chronicling some memorable moments of her pregnancy.
People

Tom Pelphrey Feels 'Very Lucky' About Kaley Cuoco's 'Incredible' Pregnancy: 'We're So Excited'

While promoting his film American Murder, Tom Pelphrey shared some thoughts on the happy news he and Kaley Cuoco are expecting their first baby together Tom Pelphrey is "so excited" for fatherhood. Speaking with Extra while promoting his film American Murder, the Ozark actor, 40, expressed his joy after it was revealed Tuesday that he and girlfriend Kaley Cuoco are expecting their first baby together, a daughter. "We're so excited," he told the outlet of the happy news. "It's the most incredible thing. Very blessed… very fortunate… very lucky."...
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus’ Mom Tish Is ‘Dating’ Again After Billy Ray Engagement Rumors (Exclusive)

Following rumors that her ex Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, is engaged to singer Firerose, Tish Cyrus is “definitely” seeing someone new! According to a source close to the situation Miley Cyrus‘ mom, 55, is “keeping her man under wraps, but she is seeing someone new and Miley and her kids approve.” The source also told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they, “don’t know how serious things are but Miley is happy for her mom because she seems happy with this guy.” While they weren’t able to disclose the name of Tish’s new love interest, another source told us in separate comments that Tish is working through both her April split from Billy Ray after 28 years of marriage, and the death of her mother (and Miley’s grandma), Loretta Finley, who passed in August of 2020.
Page Six

Kaley Cuoco nearly had to amputate leg after ‘devastating’ equestrian accident

Kaley Cuoco nearly lost a leg after an equestrian accident in September 2010. The actress recalled the “devastating” incident in a new excerpt of “The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series” (via People.) Before going into surgery, the “Flight Attendant” star had to sign a document saying, “We don’t know until we get in there and see this leg, and it could come out that you don’t have it anymore.'” Although “that wasn’t the case” in the end, Cuoco, 36, did have to give doctors permission to possibly amputate. “Everything ended up fine, and I was up and...
wegotthiscovered.com

Jamie Lee Curtis has the perfect expletive-filled response to all those ‘Halloween’ memes

With Halloween Ends set to arrive simultaneously in theaters and on Peacock this Friday, all eyes are on franchise veteran Jamie Lee Curtis, who has already hinted that the final entry in David Gordon Green’s horror trilogy will likely mark her final appearance as memorable final girl Laurie Strode. And with less than a few days left to go, Curtis has some gut-busting “final” words for Halloween meme-lovers around the world.
wegotthiscovered.com

Gisele Bündchen shades the heck out of Tom Brady in an Instagram post about ‘inconsistent’ partners amid divorce rumors

At this point, it seems inevitable that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen are headed for imminent divorce. Split rumors have been circling for weeks after it was first reported in September that the couple of more than 15 years were living apart following Brady’s decision to retire from the NFL and then hastily un-retire just 40 days later.
E! News

Adam Levine and Pregnant Wife Behati Prinsloo Enjoy a Beach Day Weeks After DM Scandal

Watch: Adam Levine Returns to Stage for First Time After Cheating Scandal. Everything is beachy keen between Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo. On Oct. 8, weeks after the Maroon 5 frontman denied affair accusations, he and the pregnant Victoria's Secret model were spotted looking cozy on a day out by the seaside with their family in central California. Behati, who is pregnant with the couple's third child, was all smiles as she sat by her husband on a blanket on the sand. The group also enjoyed a bike ride together.
