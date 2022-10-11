Read full article on original website
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Debuts Her Baby Bump: See Her Precious Pic With Tom Pelphrey
Watch: Kaley Cuoco Says BF Tom Pelphrey "Saved Me in All the Ways" Kaley Cuoco's baby bump pictures are out of this universe. The Big Bang Theory alum showed off her baby bump on social media for the first time while announcing she is expecting her first child with Tom Pelphrey.
Kaley Cuoco shows off adorable baby bump 1 day after announcing her first pregnancy
A day after making the big announcement that she's expecting her first baby, Kaley Cuoco is already offering fans more of a glimpse into her pregnancy journey. 36-year-old Cuoco, who is known for starring in "The Big Bang Theory" and "The Flight Attendant," took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, are expecting a daughter next year. The announcement included a ton of cute photos from the journey so far, including shots from a gender reveal, a photo of Pelphrey holding up a onesie that reads, "love my daddy," and Cuoco and Pelphrey sharing a sweet kiss while holding matching "mama bear" and "papa bear" mugs.
ABC News
Kaley Cuoco expecting 1st child with Tom Pelphrey: 'Beyond blessed and over the moon'
Actress Kaley Cuoco is pregnant. The "Big Bang Theory" and "The Flight Attendant" star announced the news Tuesday in an Instagram post featuring photos of herself and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, who is also an actor. "💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕," Cuoco wrote in the caption. "Beyond blessed and over the...
Kaley Cuoco shares pics of her baby bump, candid early pregnancy moments
Kaley Cuoco has plenty to share about her early days of being pregnant. The “Flight Attendant” star, who announced Oct. 11 that she and “Ozark” actor Tom Pelphrey are expecting a baby girl, later posted some photos and videos on her Instagram story chronicling some memorable moments of her pregnancy.
Kaley Cuoco Is Pregnant With Her 1st Baby—She Was ‘Horribly Sick’ With a Subway ‘Craze’
Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re...
Tom Pelphrey Feels 'Very Lucky' About Kaley Cuoco's 'Incredible' Pregnancy: 'We're So Excited'
While promoting his film American Murder, Tom Pelphrey shared some thoughts on the happy news he and Kaley Cuoco are expecting their first baby together Tom Pelphrey is "so excited" for fatherhood. Speaking with Extra while promoting his film American Murder, the Ozark actor, 40, expressed his joy after it was revealed Tuesday that he and girlfriend Kaley Cuoco are expecting their first baby together, a daughter. "We're so excited," he told the outlet of the happy news. "It's the most incredible thing. Very blessed… very fortunate… very lucky."...
Kaley Cuoco nearly had to amputate leg after ‘devastating’ equestrian accident
Kaley Cuoco nearly lost a leg after an equestrian accident in September 2010. The actress recalled the “devastating” incident in a new excerpt of “The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series” (via People.) Before going into surgery, the “Flight Attendant” star had to sign a document saying, “We don’t know until we get in there and see this leg, and it could come out that you don’t have it anymore.'” Although “that wasn’t the case” in the end, Cuoco, 36, did have to give doctors permission to possibly amputate. “Everything ended up fine, and I was up and...
