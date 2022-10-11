Tropical Storm Karl strengthens in Gulf of Mexico, no danger to the Valley

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The National Hurricane Center upgraded an area of low pressure near the Bay of Campeche to Tropical Storm Karl.

Tropical Storm Karl is now 443 miles south of the Rio Grande Valley with winds of 60 mph. The storm is moving very slowly northward at 3 mph.

The forecast for the rest of this week calls for a weak boundary to slide through deep south Texas and help deflect Karl back to the west, southwest, into the Mexico coast between Tampico and Veracruz by early Friday.

An Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft flew through the storm Wednesday morning and data indicates winds of near 60 mph with higher gusts. Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for that portion of the coast.

The rest of the week, the biggest threat to the Valley will be in the form of aggressive surf, coastal flooding and dangerous rip currents along our beaches.

