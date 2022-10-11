Slave Population US year 1860Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. Slavery has pretty much brought out the worst in humanity. This was a period of time that brought the worst out of American society, but it also took one great American leader to put an end to the xenophobia that took place during the 17th century. It should be the goal of humanity to be free from any restrictions and to be capable of coming to your own sane conclusions. It is extremely disappointing that it took so long for slavery to be permanently abolished, but we must show Abraham Lincoln respect because he was the one to take the first step in that direction.

