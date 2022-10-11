Read full article on original website
In the Broadway musical '1776,' the revolution is in the casting
The classic musical 1776 has been given a revolutionary new production on Broadway. Instead of telling the story of the founding of America as this musical is usually performed, with a cast of mostly-white men, this version uses multi-racial actors who are female, nonbinary and trans — people who weren't even considered in the Declaration of Independence.
What's making us happy: A guide to your weekend listening and viewing
This week, we learned what a negroni sbagliato is, ways to show our friends we love them, and why cow burps are being taxed in New Zealand. Here's what the NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour crew was paying attention to — and what you should check out this weekend.
'Magpie Murders' is a hall-of-mirrors whodunit with a satisfying resolution
Ever since Edgar Allan Poe created the modern detective story, mystery writers have sought ways to keep the genre exciting — dreaming up impossible crimes in locked rooms, setting murders in unexpected places, including medieval monasteries, South Korean military bases and cyberspace. These days, they've grown fond of what we can call the meta-mystery, the mystery about a mystery.
Emmett Till is known for his death. A new film about his mother also honors his life
Ever since it was announced, the movie Till has spurred a lot of questions about how it would portray its disturbing real-life events. There have been countless poems, songs, plays and documentaries about Emmett Till, whose 1955 lynching — by two white men who were ultimately acquitted — provoked a national outcry that helped ignite the American civil rights movement. But the idea of a Hollywood movie on the subject has given some Black critics and audiences pause, especially those who feel that too many films and TV shows focus on Black pain and trauma, even with the best of intentions.
So few Latinas make it in Hollywood – those who do are pushing for representation
Fewer than two percent of leading movie roles go to Latino actresses, according to USC's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative. But those who do make it also multitask as directors, producers and activists. Rosie Perez is one of the Latina powerhouses shaking things up in Hollywood. She blasted onto the big screen...
'Wait Wait' for Oct. 15, 2022: Fall Festival edition!
It's finally fall, so while Peter and Bill hold hands and dip donuts into hot apple cider, we revisit some of our favorite interviews of the past year, including Mandy Moore, Jeremy Allen White, and a never-before-heard talk with Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. Not My Job: The Bear's. Jeremy Allen...
