Read full article on original website
Related
Jan. 6 panel is back to present evidence in a final investigative hearing
For a livestream of today's hearing and NPR's live digital updates, head to our live blog. The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol holds its ninth public hearing Thursday, potentially the final one ahead of the release of its report. "This one is going to...
The process of giving $2.2 billion to farmers who faced discrimination begins soon
The Agriculture Department on Thursday announced it is beginning the process of creating a program that will ultimately dole out $2.2 billion to farmers who have faced discrimination from the agency in the past. Beginning Friday, the department is seeking public comment on how it should design, implement and administer...
WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 Committee hearings - Day 9
WASHINGTON (AP) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has scheduled its next hearing for Oct. 13, pushing the investigation back into the limelight less than three weeks before the midterm election that will determine control of Congress. The hearing is scheduled to begin...
The Jan. 6 committee has done its job, but its impact depends on others
When a dramatic development punctuates a long-running narrative, people ask: Is this it?. Is it the turning point or the tipping point, the moment we will remember?. This week, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol took a shot at providing such a moment in the saga of former President Donald Trump.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These are the faces of the rising number of Black gun owners in the U.S.
Black gun ownership in America dates back to before the country's founding. Firearms helped aid Nat Turner's rebellion against white enslavers. Harriet Tubman famously carried her pistol along the Underground Railroad. Civil rights leaders felt it was necessary to arm themselves against potential racial violence: from journalist Ida B. Wells...
The forgotten story of Jane Roe, who fought for and then against abortion rights
One of the biggest names in politics this year is a woman that many people know nothing about. Since the overturn of Roe v. Wade, countless political candidates are invoking that 1973 Supreme Court case — but it can be easy to skim past that name without thinking about who Roe even was. Roe refers to Jane Roe, the pseudonym in this case for the woman who originally sought the abortion: Norma McCorvey.
As drug deaths surge, one answer might be helping people get high more safely
OTTAWA, Ontario — On a weekday afternoon, Max — who didn't want his last name used — sat on a plastic chair in a private clinic in downtown Ottawa waiting to get a supply of the drug he uses to get high. "I used to be a...
Buddy Carter, Wade Herring brandish ambition, street cred for seat in Congress
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter enters his two debates with his Democratic challenger Wade Herring as a confident candidate. In his latest weekly newsletter to constituents, Coastal Georgia’s four-term Republican congressman described a recent interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in which he laid out his plans to run for chairman of the powerful House Budget Committee when, as he hopes, Republicans take over the U.S. House of Representatives in next month’s midterm elections.
RELATED PEOPLE
A jury decides Alex Jones owes nearly $1 billion for Sandy Hook lies
Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was ordered by a Connecticut jury Wednesday to pay nearly 1 billion dollars to the relatives of eight Sandy Hook victims and a former FBI agent. Transcript. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. "Infowars" host and right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones must pay nearly a billion dollars to...
When murals depict traumatic history, schools must decide what stays on the wall
A mural in George Washington High School in San Francisco has been the subject of a bitter dispute. It includes the life-size image of a dead Native American, as well as a scene of George Washington and the people he enslaved. The city's Board of Education voted to paint over the mural and later decided to cover it up. After three members of the board were recalled in an acrimonious election, the body rescinded the directive. It's all chronicled in Town Destroyer, a new documentary streaming through October 16.
Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker clash in U.S. Senate debate
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican opponent Herschel Walker faced off in a contentious debate in Savannah Friday, the first and likely the only televised debate between the two in this pivotal race. In the hourlong meeting, Warnock largely touted bipartisan accomplishments and accused his opponent of speaking falsehoods...
The U.S. will take in some Venezuelans while expelling others to Mexico
SAN DIEGO — The Biden administration agreed to accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants at U.S. airports, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted since Russia's invasion, while Mexico has agreed to take back Venezuelans who come to the U.S. illegally over land, the U.S. and Mexico said Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What the White House sees coming for COVID this winter
The U.S. should prepare for a spike in COVID cases this winter as more people gather indoors and infections already begin to rise in Europe, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha says. The warning echoes that of some other experts who anticipate a rise in cases in the coming...
These 6 members of the Jan. 6 committee are up for reelection in 2022
For more coverage of the 2022 Midterm Elections, sign up for our weekly Politics Newsletter or listen to the NPR Politics Podcast on Apple or Spotify. The committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol made a statement Thursday, as they unanimously voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump. Six of the nine members of the House panel are running for reelection, and we're just a couple weeks away from the 2022 midterm elections.
Key moments from the Oath Keepers trial
Prosecutors are deep into the first seditious conspiracy case stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol. FBI agents have explained to jurors hundreds of encrypted text messages. Older white men have testified about their attraction to the far-right Oath Keepers during the summer of 2020 as racial justice protests swept the nation and violence erupted on the streets of several cities. And on Wednesday, Terry Cummings, who traveled from Florida for the Jan. 6, 2021, rally, introduced the orange ammunition case and the AR-15 rifle he brought, as jurors craned their necks to get a closer look.
LAW・
This MacArthur 'genius' grantee says she isn't a drug price rebel but she kind of is
The day Priti Krishtel found out she won the MacArthur "genius grant" didn't start out as a particularly happy day. "I had a friend going through surgery that day. So I was standing at my kitchen counter just kind of nervously pacing," she said. But then Priti received a mysterious...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A pair of Levi's that sold for $76K reflects anti-Chinese sentiment of 19th century
A pair of Levi's jeans sold for more than $75,000. Don't worry. Inflation hasn't gotten that bad. The (really, really) old pair of jeans hails from the 19th century. The jeans were put up for bid at an auction in New Mexico. Two vintage-clothing collectors teamed up to put down the cash in order to bring this piece of history back to California.
Biden pitches to the middle class as Democrats fight for support in advance of midterms
PORTLAND, Ore. — President Joe Biden at a community center here Saturday promoted Democrats’ efforts to bring down health care costs, in a visit to a normally Democratic state three weeks before midterm elections that will determine control of Congress for the next two years. Speaking on the first day of Medicare open enrollment, Biden […] The post Biden pitches to the middle class as Democrats fight for support in advance of midterms appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
A jury recommends life in prison for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz
A jury has recommended that the shooter who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Nikolas Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty last year to 17 charges of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder....
An Ohio man pleads guilty to plotting a mass shooting of college women in 2020
An Ohio man who federal authorities say planned to "slaughter" nearly 3,000 women at a local university in 2020 has pleaded guilty to an attempted hate crime, according to the U.S. Justice Department. Tres Genco, 22, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of attempting to commit a hate crime...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
30K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0