California State

The forgotten story of Jane Roe, who fought for and then against abortion rights

One of the biggest names in politics this year is a woman that many people know nothing about. Since the overturn of Roe v. Wade, countless political candidates are invoking that 1973 Supreme Court case — but it can be easy to skim past that name without thinking about who Roe even was. Roe refers to Jane Roe, the pseudonym in this case for the woman who originally sought the abortion: Norma McCorvey.
U.S. POLITICS
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Buddy Carter, Wade Herring brandish ambition, street cred for seat in Congress

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter enters his two debates with his Democratic challenger Wade Herring as a confident candidate. In his latest weekly newsletter to constituents, Coastal Georgia’s four-term Republican congressman described a recent interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in which he laid out his plans to run for chairman of the powerful House Budget Committee when, as he hopes, Republicans take over the U.S. House of Representatives in next month’s midterm elections.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

When murals depict traumatic history, schools must decide what stays on the wall

A mural in George Washington High School in San Francisco has been the subject of a bitter dispute. It includes the life-size image of a dead Native American, as well as a scene of George Washington and the people he enslaved. The city's Board of Education voted to paint over the mural and later decided to cover it up. After three members of the board were recalled in an acrimonious election, the body rescinded the directive. It's all chronicled in Town Destroyer, a new documentary streaming through October 16.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

These 6 members of the Jan. 6 committee are up for reelection in 2022

For more coverage of the 2022 Midterm Elections, sign up for our weekly Politics Newsletter or listen to the NPR Politics Podcast on Apple or Spotify. The committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol made a statement Thursday, as they unanimously voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump. Six of the nine members of the House panel are running for reelection, and we're just a couple weeks away from the 2022 midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Key moments from the Oath Keepers trial

Prosecutors are deep into the first seditious conspiracy case stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol. FBI agents have explained to jurors hundreds of encrypted text messages. Older white men have testified about their attraction to the far-right Oath Keepers during the summer of 2020 as racial justice protests swept the nation and violence erupted on the streets of several cities. And on Wednesday, Terry Cummings, who traveled from Florida for the Jan. 6, 2021, rally, introduced the orange ammunition case and the AR-15 rifle he brought, as jurors craned their necks to get a closer look.
LAW
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A pair of Levi's that sold for $76K reflects anti-Chinese sentiment of 19th century

A pair of Levi's jeans sold for more than $75,000. Don't worry. Inflation hasn't gotten that bad. The (really, really) old pair of jeans hails from the 19th century. The jeans were put up for bid at an auction in New Mexico. Two vintage-clothing collectors teamed up to put down the cash in order to bring this piece of history back to California.
APPAREL
Kansas Reflector

Biden pitches to the middle class as Democrats fight for support in advance of midterms

PORTLAND, Ore. — President Joe Biden at a community center here Saturday promoted Democrats’ efforts to bring down health care costs, in a visit to a normally Democratic state three weeks before midterm elections that will determine control of Congress for the next two years. Speaking on the first day of Medicare open enrollment, Biden […] The post Biden pitches to the middle class as Democrats fight for support in advance of midterms appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
PORTLAND, OR
