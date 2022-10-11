ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklawn, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southjerseyobserver.com

Gloucester Premium Outlets Hosting On-Site Job Fair Oct. 15

Know someone in need of a job? Gloucester Premium Outlets is excited to announce it will host an on-site job fair on October 15. Numerous retailers across the center are participating at the property’s recruiting event. Participating stores include Nike Unite, Adidas, Aerie, Levi’s and Pacsun, to name a...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

New Businesses Making a Move on Mainland

Local mothers Erin Grant and Crystal Vaccaro recently opened Fringe Boutique in the Linwood Greene Plaza, Linwood. Their collection of brands caters to women of all ages. Erin and Crystal have a love, knowledge, and passion for fashion. They can dress women for any occasion with items that can’t be found at the big box stores. Whether you need to dress for working out, a dinner date, or for a wedding, they have you covered with a one-stop shop that provides personal caring attention.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
thenjsentinel.com

AUCTION – Sat. Oct. 29th 10am – Elmer, NJ

Auction for Edward Wentzell 321 Dutch Row Road Elmer, NJ 08318 Saturday, October 29, 2022 10:00 am Very partial listing: ’89 Caterpillar 935B track loader w/bucket, Deere 6’ mower w/3 point hitch, 2004 Deere finish mower, Deere 318 riding mower, SC rom mower, push mowers, cut harrows, bush hog, plow, minka harrow, spring tooth harrow, GM 60s-70s engine and transmission, 60s-70s misc. auto parts and alternators, new Toyota rims, 1972 Buick (no title), 2009 18’ dual axle, utility trailer w/ramp, ’82 13’ Boston Whaler w/motor and trailer, 99 E-Z-Go golf cart, 4 golf cart tires, Craftsman cycle/ATV jack (new), floor and house jacks, welding tanks, air compressor, electric welder, radiators, ladders, hitches, misc. lumber, hand tools, Craftsman tool chest, cutting torch tips, tons of C-clamps – mostly heavy duty, loads of pneumatic tools, lots of small hardware, lead ingots, chain hoists, avis strap, rolls of rope, White’s metal detectors, marbles, bicycles, sleds, cases of Hess trucks, farm bell, vintage Christmas, and lots of boxes yet unopened. Guns: Stevens 12-gauge single shot brake action; Iver Johnson 12 gauge single shot brake action; Harrington & Richardson Topper M48 single shot brake action; Winchester 12 gauge Mod 37 single shot brake action; Garnet 6.5 carbine no firing pin plug barrel; Enfield No MK 1/3 FTR Sportorized; Enfield No 4 Mark 1; Browning 270 Mark 2 Guns and track loader sold at noon. Guns will be transferred through a dealer, must have permit to purchase. Terms: Cash, 10% buyers premium. We do not accept any forms of electronic payment. Joseph F. Pino, Auctioneer 856-358-8049 856-381-1115 (day of sale)
ELMER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklawn, NJ
Hammonton Gazette

Classic subs, fresh ingredients and a taste of home

Located in Broadway Square off of the White Horse Pike, PrimoHoagies offers a taste of Philly with their hoagies and subs. Famous for Italian hoagies, the original PrimoHoagies was founded on Ritner Street in South Philadelphia. Since it’s initial launch, PrimoHoagies has been expanding, with nearly 100 locations currently. John Perrotta, the owner of the Hammonton location, was excited about new locations popping up in state as well as out of state.
HAMMONTON, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Sugar Factory American Brasserie Opening in Cherry Hill

Sugar Factory American Brasserie, America’s favorite eatery, and celebrity hotspot, expands in New Jersey with their new Cherry Hill location, opening to the public in Fall 2022. The family-friendly, high-energy, celebration destination known for its sweets and treats will be located in the Garden State Park Town Center at...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Chipotle#Taco Bell#Food Drink#At T
somerspoint.com

“Horsepower by the Bay” Car and Boat Show Oct. 15

Get ready for the free annual “Horsepower by the Bay” car and boat show hosted by the Somers Point Historical Society. The event runs from Bay Avenue to Harbor Lane 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. There will be hot rods and antiques, classics, muscle...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thesunpapers.com

Autumn Lands comes to Historic Smithville Park

Autumn is here, and the Burlington County Parks System is celebrating with the ultimate fall festival. Autumn Lands, Burlington County’s celebration of the fall season, will be held Saturday at Historic Smithville Park in Eastampton and will offer seasonal foods, music, entertainment and activities for everyone in the family. The free festival will be held from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Pigs Wandering Free Around NJ Rescued Weeks Later

Although it was quite the rare occurrence, these pigs weren’t flying: rather, they were found wandering about the grounds of South Jersey, rooting for food and making noise on the loose for nearly a month, officials said. Mount Laurel police and local animal control officials finally corralled the pigs...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
NJ.com

How does this Philly brunch favorite, now open in N.J., stack up? | Review

When Michael and Jeniphur Pasquarello went apartment shopping around Philadelphia in 2003, they never imagined opening a restaurant. But then the husband-wife duo stumbled upon a refurbished factory and the rest is culinary history, as the Café Lift brunchery has served Philly for almost 20 years with their seasonally evolving menu complete with sweet, savory and everything in between.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
thedigestonline.com

Is Philly’s Best Italian Restaurant in New Jersey?

Sometimes, with restaurants, I build up expectations that are almost impossible to meet. I have been burned too many times. The chances of this happening are generally slim, but increase tenfold when a spot is recommended to me over and over again. When I found myself driving an hour and a half to Collingswood’s Zeppoli, I kept asking myself, “Will this really be worth it?”
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy