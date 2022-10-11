Read full article on original website
This Pennsylvania Festival is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Fishtown Pickle Project Partners with Preston Elliot of WMMR’s Preston & Steve Show on Limited-Edition PicklesMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Crunch Cravings at Café SohoJ.M. LesinskiPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldPhiladelphia, PA
Hotel West & Main in Conshohocken Hosts Grand OpeningMarilyn JohnsonConshohocken, PA
southjerseyobserver.com
Gloucester Premium Outlets Hosting On-Site Job Fair Oct. 15
Know someone in need of a job? Gloucester Premium Outlets is excited to announce it will host an on-site job fair on October 15. Numerous retailers across the center are participating at the property’s recruiting event. Participating stores include Nike Unite, Adidas, Aerie, Levi’s and Pacsun, to name a...
shorelocalnews.com
New Businesses Making a Move on Mainland
Local mothers Erin Grant and Crystal Vaccaro recently opened Fringe Boutique in the Linwood Greene Plaza, Linwood. Their collection of brands caters to women of all ages. Erin and Crystal have a love, knowledge, and passion for fashion. They can dress women for any occasion with items that can’t be found at the big box stores. Whether you need to dress for working out, a dinner date, or for a wedding, they have you covered with a one-stop shop that provides personal caring attention.
This Pennsylvania Festival is a Food Lover's Paradise
If you consider yourself a foodie who loves trying new restaurants, you're going to absolutely love this epic food festival taking place in Philadelphia this weekend. Keep reading to learn more.
thenjsentinel.com
AUCTION – Sat. Oct. 29th 10am – Elmer, NJ
Auction for Edward Wentzell 321 Dutch Row Road Elmer, NJ 08318 Saturday, October 29, 2022 10:00 am Very partial listing: ’89 Caterpillar 935B track loader w/bucket, Deere 6’ mower w/3 point hitch, 2004 Deere finish mower, Deere 318 riding mower, SC rom mower, push mowers, cut harrows, bush hog, plow, minka harrow, spring tooth harrow, GM 60s-70s engine and transmission, 60s-70s misc. auto parts and alternators, new Toyota rims, 1972 Buick (no title), 2009 18’ dual axle, utility trailer w/ramp, ’82 13’ Boston Whaler w/motor and trailer, 99 E-Z-Go golf cart, 4 golf cart tires, Craftsman cycle/ATV jack (new), floor and house jacks, welding tanks, air compressor, electric welder, radiators, ladders, hitches, misc. lumber, hand tools, Craftsman tool chest, cutting torch tips, tons of C-clamps – mostly heavy duty, loads of pneumatic tools, lots of small hardware, lead ingots, chain hoists, avis strap, rolls of rope, White’s metal detectors, marbles, bicycles, sleds, cases of Hess trucks, farm bell, vintage Christmas, and lots of boxes yet unopened. Guns: Stevens 12-gauge single shot brake action; Iver Johnson 12 gauge single shot brake action; Harrington & Richardson Topper M48 single shot brake action; Winchester 12 gauge Mod 37 single shot brake action; Garnet 6.5 carbine no firing pin plug barrel; Enfield No MK 1/3 FTR Sportorized; Enfield No 4 Mark 1; Browning 270 Mark 2 Guns and track loader sold at noon. Guns will be transferred through a dealer, must have permit to purchase. Terms: Cash, 10% buyers premium. We do not accept any forms of electronic payment. Joseph F. Pino, Auctioneer 856-358-8049 856-381-1115 (day of sale)
Another NJ Shore Restaurant is (Almost) Closing For Good in Wildwood
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
Hammonton Gazette
Classic subs, fresh ingredients and a taste of home
Located in Broadway Square off of the White Horse Pike, PrimoHoagies offers a taste of Philly with their hoagies and subs. Famous for Italian hoagies, the original PrimoHoagies was founded on Ritner Street in South Philadelphia. Since it’s initial launch, PrimoHoagies has been expanding, with nearly 100 locations currently. John Perrotta, the owner of the Hammonton location, was excited about new locations popping up in state as well as out of state.
Philadelphia chain Wawa 'seriously considering' halting expansion after viral riot video: councilman
Wawa, a Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain, might halt plans to expand in Philadelphia as crime continues in the city and after it's been the target of looters.
southjerseyobserver.com
Sugar Factory American Brasserie Opening in Cherry Hill
Sugar Factory American Brasserie, America’s favorite eatery, and celebrity hotspot, expands in New Jersey with their new Cherry Hill location, opening to the public in Fall 2022. The family-friendly, high-energy, celebration destination known for its sweets and treats will be located in the Garden State Park Town Center at...
Huge Musical Festival Coming to Atlantic City, NJ, Beach in 2023
It appears that when punk band Blink-182 announced on social media that they would be playing in Atlantic City on May 28, they let the cat out of the bag on a bigger event coming to the resort town. After doing some digging, I was looking at where Blink-182 might...
This Bucks County Town Is Rumored To Be The Next Location of An Amazon Fresh Market
A new Amazon Fresh location is rumored to be making its home in Bucks County soon, the latest food store to make its way into the area. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the new shop for the Bensalem Patch. An Amazon Fresh location is supposed to be opening at the former...
somerspoint.com
“Horsepower by the Bay” Car and Boat Show Oct. 15
Get ready for the free annual “Horsepower by the Bay” car and boat show hosted by the Somers Point Historical Society. The event runs from Bay Avenue to Harbor Lane 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. There will be hot rods and antiques, classics, muscle...
Hole-in-the-wall NJ restaurant with a soaring view
If you look hard enough, you might find a gem of a spot to eat not too far from where you live. On the back roads through Medford on my daily drive to get to Interstate 295, I would often notice small white and blue signs for the Runway Cafe.
NBC Philadelphia
Wells Fargo Center Unveils $50M Club Level Overhaul as Arena Transformation Continues
Comcast Spectacor's $350 million Wells Fargo Center "transformation" project hit another milestone with the completion of its club level renovations featuring a variety of bars, restaurants, new seating options — and life-sized holograms, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The $50 million club level improvements were unveiled to the media...
Philadelphia’s First Snowfall – The Date You Should Expect to See White
Philadelphia's first snowflakes of the 2022-2023 winter season... are almost here. In fact, they could definitely be less than a month away. It's snowed in October on quite a few occasions in Philadelphia, and it's certainly possible it could snow by the middle of November. But how realistic is that?...
These New Hope Restaurants are Hosting Some of the Best Tribute Bands in the Area
The cover bands and tribute acts all congregate to this one Bucks County town.Image via iStock. Several well-known eating and drink establishments in the New Hope area are hosting some of the most popular tribute acts in the area. Don Steinberg wrote about the battle of the bands for Philadelphia Magazine.
thesunpapers.com
Autumn Lands comes to Historic Smithville Park
Autumn is here, and the Burlington County Parks System is celebrating with the ultimate fall festival. Autumn Lands, Burlington County’s celebration of the fall season, will be held Saturday at Historic Smithville Park in Eastampton and will offer seasonal foods, music, entertainment and activities for everyone in the family. The free festival will be held from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
70and73.com
Centura Condominiums developer in Cherry Hill wants to add 137 units, remove 647 trees.
Owners of the Centura Condominiums development on Browning Lane in Cherry Hill are scheduled to appear before the Planning Board next Monday for approval to build 137 condominiums and remove 647 trees in the process. Devel LLC of Voorhees and EIL Investments LP of West Berlin, which received previous Planning...
NBC Philadelphia
Pigs Wandering Free Around NJ Rescued Weeks Later
Although it was quite the rare occurrence, these pigs weren’t flying: rather, they were found wandering about the grounds of South Jersey, rooting for food and making noise on the loose for nearly a month, officials said. Mount Laurel police and local animal control officials finally corralled the pigs...
How does this Philly brunch favorite, now open in N.J., stack up? | Review
When Michael and Jeniphur Pasquarello went apartment shopping around Philadelphia in 2003, they never imagined opening a restaurant. But then the husband-wife duo stumbled upon a refurbished factory and the rest is culinary history, as the Café Lift brunchery has served Philly for almost 20 years with their seasonally evolving menu complete with sweet, savory and everything in between.
thedigestonline.com
Is Philly’s Best Italian Restaurant in New Jersey?
Sometimes, with restaurants, I build up expectations that are almost impossible to meet. I have been burned too many times. The chances of this happening are generally slim, but increase tenfold when a spot is recommended to me over and over again. When I found myself driving an hour and a half to Collingswood’s Zeppoli, I kept asking myself, “Will this really be worth it?”
