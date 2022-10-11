ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark, MO

Athlete of the week: Tara Venable

By Dan Lindblad
 2 days ago

This week’s athlete of the week (10/10) is Tara Venable from Ozark High School.

Venable is only a freshman on the Ozark Tigers volleyball team.

But she doesn’t play like one.

She already has two games on 20 or more kills this season and she has had double digit kills in four of the past six matches going into this week.

That includes 12 against Willard and 12 against Eureka. Her 3.6 kills per set leads the Tigers.

And as the volleyball season starts to wind down, Venable and the Tigers earned the 3 seed in Class 5 District 6.

And they are poised for a run.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Again, that’s Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Once more, congrats to this week’s athletes of the week, Tara Venable from Ozark High School.

