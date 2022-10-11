ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Marshall University partnering with Kentucky brewery to create Marshall-themed beer

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49htCl_0iV6bTgR00

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Marshall University has partnered with the Lexington, Kentucky-based brewery, Country Boy Brewing, to create the official Marshall beer: the “Herd Country Lager.”

According to a press release from Marshall University , the brew will be an American lager that is, “designed for tailgates and cheering on the Thundering Herd.”

New brewery coming to downtown Charleston

They say it will be brewed with malted wheat and, “a touch,” of Huell Melon hops. A 12oz serving will have 100 calories and 3.1 carbs.

Both cans and draft will launch on Oct. 24. They say it is just in time for the Homecoming game against Coastal Carolina on Oct. 29.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

