ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

3 things to know about Trevelin Queen, the newest Pacer

By Wilson Moore, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45saKu_0iV6bP9X00

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pacers are signing guard Trevelin Queen to a two-way contract, according to a report from The Athletic. The move comes halfway through the preseason and just over a week before the regular season begins. Here are three things to know about Queen and his fit in Indiana.

He's accomplished in the G League

Since signing with the Houston Rockets before the 2020 season as an undrafted free agent out of New Mexico State, Queen has played in 10 NBA games, all of them last season. The rest of his professional experience has come in the G League. Last season, he averaged 22 points, six rebounds and four assists per game for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers and was named G League MVP.

His success hasn't translated to opportunities at the next level. He has now twice signed training-camp deals and been waived in the preseason. He's averaging 4 points in seven minutes per game in his NBA career.

The Pacers have now used both their two-way contracts

NBA teams are allowed to carry two two-way contracts at a time on top of 15 players on the regular roster. Indiana has now filled both of its spots; the first signing was 2022 second-round pick Kendall Brown. He and Queen will be eligible to suit up for 50 games with the Pacers if their deals aren't converted into normal NBA contracts. Otherwise, they'll spend the remainder of the season with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

The Pacers opened training camp 18 players, including Brown. Queen's addition means they'll have to waive two before the season starts Oct. 19. Queen's path to consistent playing time is hard to envision within the Pacers current roster configuration. Buddy Hield and Chris Duarte will begin the season as Indiana's starting wings, and Brown, Aaron Nesmith and rookie Bennedict Mathurin are all candidates for minutes of the bench. The logjam will be partially alleviated if the Pacers trade Hield, a veteran whose contract expires in 2024.

'It's pretty different':Pacers rookies adjust to life in NBA on and off the court

Indiana is the latest stop in a long journey

Queen attended four colleges before finishing at New Mexico State, where he spent his last two seasons. Before that, he briefly lived in a car while playing at College of Marin in California. He emerged as an NBA prospect at NMSU, leading the Aggies to an NCAA Tournament appearance as a junior. They lost by a point in the first round to Auburn, who went on to make the Final Four.

The Pacers are his fourth NBA franchise. While most of his career has been with Houston, he went to training camp with the Lakers in 2021 and did the same on a partially guaranteed contract with Philadelphia before he was cut earlier this week.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Irving, Durant lead Nets past winless Bucks 107-97

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 23 points, Kevin Durant had 19 points and eight assists and the Brooklyn Nets won their first game of the preseason, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 107-97 Wednesday night. Nick Claxton had 16 points and nine rebounds for Brooklyn, which snapped a two-game skid....
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Basketball
Indianapolis, IN
Basketball
City
Fort Wayne, IN
State
California State
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
City
Auburn, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Nesmith
Person
Buddy Hield
Person
Chris Duarte
Person
Trevelin Queen
Yardbarker

Report: Indiana Pacers to pick up third year rookie option on contract of Chris Duarte

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Indiana Pacers are picking up the team option on the third year of rookie Chris Duarte's contract. This move is a no-brainer for the blue and gold. Duarte is currently a starter for the team and averaged 13.1 points and 4.1 assists per game as a rookie. He projects to grow into a key piece during the Pacers ongoing rebuild.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA Analysis Network

This Pacers-Rockets Trade Features Myles Turner

The NBA is gearing up for a highly competitive 2022-23 season. Fans will be watching the league’s contenders to see who emerges as a championship favorite. With that said, that won’t be the only race NBA fans are closely watching. There will be plenty of eyes on the league’s race to the bottom as well.
HOUSTON, TX
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Veteran Colts tackle Dennis Kelly would like a chance at starting lineup

INDIANAPOLIS — Dennis Kelly wants a chance. An opportunity to solidify an offensive line that has been the Colts’ weak link, crippling the entire Indianapolis offense. Kelly, a 32-year-old veteran of 11 seasons, was signed to be the team’s veteran swing tackle, stepping into the lineup in case of emergency at either tackle spot. Injury has not caused an emergency at the tackle position yet, but the way the Colts are playing up front has become so dire that Indianapolis has shuffled the starting lineup in each of the past two weeks.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacers#Nba Games#Basketball#The G League#The Houston Rockets#G League Mvp
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

'I have to deal with you again': IU basketball's Trayce Jackson-Davis praised by Michigan's Juwan Howard

Trayce Jackson-Davis is starting his fourth season with the Indiana Hoosiers. Michigan coach Juwan Howard is tired of watching him. "Come on, big fella. You could've just went to the NBA," Howard said at Big Ten media days. "I have to deal with you again. Game-planning for you is hard. It's tough. The guy makes me lose sleep at night."
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Native American association tells Indy's minor league baseball team to keep 'Indians' name

INDIANAPOLIS — The Native American Guardian's Association, which successfully fought for the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Blackhawks to keep their names and opposed the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Guardians changing their "Redskins" and "Indians" nicknames, is in a fight for another team — this time in Indianapolis. The city's minor league baseball team has been named the "Indians" since 1902, but more than two years ago the franchise created a committee to research the appropriateness of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Indian Creek's Faith Wiseman picks IU women's basketball: 'It felt like the perfect fit.'

Faith Wiseman has dreamt of playing basketball for Indiana University since she was 10 years old. The Indian Creek junior grew up going to women's and men's games at Assembly Hall, proudly wearing the candy-striped pants. She recalls taking a photo with guard Grace Berger — a fifth-year senior and one of the program's all-time winningest players — as a middle schooler, then getting to know her as a high schooler during camps and visits to campus over the summer.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Courier Journal

Stoops: 'No setbacks' in Will Levis' return from injury to start vs. Mississippi State

All signs point to Kentucky football quarterback Will Levis returning to the starting lineup Saturday night when the No. 22 Wildcats host No. 16 Mississippi State at Kroger Field. Head coach Mark Stoops on Thursday said there have been "no setbacks" in Levis' recovery from an undisclosed left foot injury he sustained during a Week 5 loss at Ole Miss. Levis wore a boot on the sideline while sitting out during UK's 24-14 loss to South...
LEXINGTON, KY
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy