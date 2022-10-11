Read full article on original website
The Verge
The best Prime Day deals on toys for grown-up children
The Verge Guide to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. The stuff you want isn’t always the stuff you need, and that’s okay. Now and again, it’s nice to treat yourself with something just for you, even if it has little to no practical value. Our collection of the best Prime Day deals on toys for grown-ups is all about filling that void in your soul with all the cool stuff you couldn’t afford as a kid. The bulk of our suggestions for spending that hard-earned disposable income come in the form of Lego sets and Nerf blasters, some of which are perfect for filling that empty space on your curio shelf.
The Verge
Google’s Pixel 6 is only $20 more than it was during Amazon’s recent Prime Day event
As expected, the sun has set on Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale, along with the litany of counter sales running elsewhere. Despite this, however, there are still plenty of solid deals to check out at Amazon and Best Buy, many of which are holdouts from earlier in the week. Some of these products may not be available for their lowest prices ever, true, but they’re still worth a look if you missed them earlier this week.
The Verge
The Bose QuietComfort 45 at $229 is our pick for best headphone deal of Prime Day
The Verge Guide to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. We’ll be approaching the closing hours of Amazon’s Prime Day before you know it, but we wanted to highlight one standout deal. The Bose QuietComfort 45 are some of the best noise-canceling wireless headphones you can buy, and they’ve been comfortably sitting at an all-time low price of $229 ($100 off) at Amazon for the duration of the Prime Early Access Sale. One of the best parts of this deal is that anyone (not just Prime members) can buy these. They’re also $229 at Best Buy or $229.99 at Target. In fact, you even get more color options there — blue or gray — over Amazon’s offering of just black or white.
The Verge
The Apple Watch Series 8 is still available for $50 off for Prime Day
It’s almost time to ring the bell for the cows to come home on Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, but before that happens we want to note you can still get the Apple Watch Series 8 for $50 off. The best part? This one’s not just exclusive to Amazon or Prime members, as a couple of other major retailers are currently matching Amazon’s price and making it widely available.
The Verge
The best deals from Amazon’s October Prime Day you can still get
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale has come and gone, or so we thought. There are still plenty of solid deals to check out. The roundup that follows is a collection of all the best discounts left standing following the supposed closing of the latest Prime Day event. Many of the deals we’ve highlighted are still matching their best Prime Day prices, while others have rebounded slightly from the discounts we saw over the past couple of days but are still worthy of consideration.
The Verge
Amazon faces a wave of walkouts and strikes as it heads into the season of sales
Amazon is in the midst of its second Prime Day sale of the year, pitched as a way to get Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals early. But as it courts consumers, the workers who handle the mass amount of packages that flow through Amazon’s facilities, warehouses, and air hubs are demanding better pay and working conditions. The threat of strikes, walkouts, and potentially another unionized warehouse are all looming as Amazon’s about to enter one of its busiest seasons.
The Verge
Amazon’s set to launch its prototype internet satellites early next year
Amazon is getting ready to launch two test satellites for its Project Kuiper satellite internet constellation, built to compete with services like SpaceX Starlink and OneWeb. In a press release on Wednesday, the company says the prototypes, charmingly named Kuipersat-1 and Kuipersat-2, will be riding into orbit on a Vulcan Centaur rocket from the United Launch Alliance (ULA) in early 2023.
The Verge
The Pixel Watch doesn’t offically support wireless charging for a reason
Google’s official line is that the Pixel Watch does not support Qi charging or reverse charging from a phone. However, in the last few days, many users have anecdotally reported that these wireless charging methods do, in fact, work. Curious, I tried it out for myself, and I’m sorry to say that, while it does sort of work, it’s simply not reliable.
The Verge
Razer’s noise-canceling wireless earbuds are coming to Xbox and PlayStation
To stand out from the many over-ear headsets that Razer has released for consoles, the company is bringing a new version of its Hammerhead wireless earbuds to PlayStation and Xbox in November for $149.99. Each console is getting its own color treatment of the Hammerhead HyperSpeed (white with blue accents for PlayStation, black with green for Xbox). This model features active noise cancellation — and of course, Chroma RGB lighting effects. Included with each is a USB-C audio transmitter along with a USB-C-to-A adapter since the Series X / S consoles don’t have a USB-C port.
The Verge
Apple’s mixed reality headset reportedly lets you make payments with your eyes
Apple’s rumored virtual and augmented reality headset will reportedly use iris scanning tech for logins and payments, according to The Information. The report, which cites two people involved in developing the headset, says the scanning is supposed to make it easier for multiple people to use the headset with their own accounts.
The Verge
How to use Low Power Mode on the Apple Watch
The Apple Watch has never been known for having long battery life. Case in point: Apple never budged from the 18-hour battery life estimate until it launched the Apple Watch Ultra. But with watchOS 9, the company has introduced a new Low Power Mode to help extend the time between charges.
The Verge
Smartwatches, not phones, are where the action is at this year
Phones have become boring. Each year brings an incremental, iterative update, but the general idea of what a phone is hasn’t changed in ages. Even folding phones, which were heralded as bringing excitement back to the scene, are settling into the same year-over-year processor and camera upgrade cadence that standard smartphones have been in for years.
The Verge
Razer’s Edge is one sharp-looking cloud gaming Android handheld
Razer is finally showing off the Edge, its portable Android gaming handheld. Good news: it looks a lot better than the last time we saw it in December 2021. There’s a lot to go over with this one. The Edge will release in a Wi-Fi-only version for $399.99 in January 2023, followed by a 5G-ready version through Verizon in early 2023. It’ll support the carrier’s ultra wideband and sub-6GHz networks. Razer’s following the Steam Deck reservation model, allowing people to pay $5 to reserve an Edge.
The Verge
Spotify survey hints at $19.99 ‘Platinum’ plan that would include HiFi streaming
Is Spotify’s long-delayed HiFi streaming tier finally nearing its debut? A survey served to at least one user suggests that the company hasn’t forgotten about it, and HiFi might be packaged into a new more expensive “Platinum” plan that would come with other perks. Over on...
The Verge
Samsung SmartThings is now Matter certified
An over-the-air update coming later this month will turn Samsung’s standalone SmartThings hubs into controllers for the new smart home standard Matter. The v2 hub will control Matter devices over Wi-Fi and ethernet, while the current hub and SmartThings dongle will also act as Thread border routers. Samsung is the first company to publicly announce Matter certification.
The Verge
Eero scrubs its cheapest subscription plan, moves customers to $10 a month service
Earlier this month, Eero announced it would be transitioning its paid subscription plans to one flat rate of $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. Formerly called Eero Secure Plus, Eero Plus is now the only option for users of the mesh Wi-Fi system if they want to access features like parental controls, ad blocking, or any network usage information.
The Verge
Sony’s new ZV-1F vlogging camera comes with a lower price but a lot fewer features
Sony has announced a new point-and-shoot camera centered on vlogging, and it is targeted at beginners with a low price point. The ZV-1F is an offshoot of its ZV-1 camera from 2020, but unlike that model, it’s not a twist on the long-running RX100 camera formula. Sony put a Zeiss-branded 20mm-equivalent f/2.0 prime lens in the new ZV-1F and paired it with a Type 1 (13.1mm x 9.8mm) 20-megapixel BSI CMOS sensor that can record 4K at up to 30 frames per second or 1080p up to 120fps for slow motion. The ZV-1F will run $499 in all black or white with a silver lens, and it’s due out in late October.
The Verge
One designer’s quest to build the world’s greatest desk accessories
Jeff Sheldon’s desk is sort of famous. You might have even seen it before: Sheldon, the founder and CEO of a high-design shop called Ugmonk, uploaded a few photos to Unsplash several years ago, and his ultra-clean setup filled with natural wood and white colors has since been viewed more than 400 million times. People have been asking him for a decade where he got his cool monitor stand, even though it’s actually just an Ikea hack. The desk sits in Sheldon’s home office in suburban Pennsylvania, in the corner of a sun-soaked room with so many windows and so many trees just outside the windows that commenters occasionally ask if he lives in the jungle.
The Verge
Meta’s Horizon Worlds VR platform is reportedly struggling to keep users
Horizon Worlds, Meta’s social universe set in virtual reality (VR), is reportedly struggling to gain and keep users. According to internal documents obtained by the Wall Street Journal, Horizon Worlds currently has around 200,000 monthly active users, a dip from the 300,000-user milestone Meta confirmed it hit back in February.
