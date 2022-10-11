ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

22-year-old woman killed in 4-wheeler crash in Great Falls

By Traci Rosenbaum, Great Falls Tribune
Great Falls Tribune
 2 days ago
The Cascade County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a woman killed in a vehicle crash on Friday in Great Falls.

According to a news release, deputies were dispatched just after 11 p.m. to the intersection of 57th Street and 3rd Avenue South for a report of a vehicle versus four-wheeler crash.

The woman driving the four-wheeler, 22-year-old Kataunia Godat, died of blunt-force injuries. The release did not state if anyone else was injured.

The Great Falls Police Department asks anyone with information about the crash to call them at 406-727-7688.

montanarightnow.com

GFPD continues to investigate shootings around town

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Recent incident of spontaneous and sporadic gunfire have been keeping law enforcement busy and the community on alert. Since last weekend, it appears a shooting is occurring almost daily without a lot of reasoning behind the gunfire. As the investigations continue, the Great Falls Police Department...
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

Man charged with arson for multiple downtown dumpster fires

Wayne Oscar has been charged with arson for a string of downtown fires. Great Falls Fire Rescue and Great Falls Police responded to reports of a dumpster fire near the Perkins restaurant downtown on Oct. 8. Shortly thereafter, they learned of another dumpster fire nearby. The first fire was a...
GREAT FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Snow touches down in central Montana

MONARCH, Mont. - Snow has touched down in the area of the Little Belt Mountains and throughout central Montana Tuesday morning. A Facebook post from the US National Weather Service Great Falls said snow fell overnight at Showdown Montana, and the Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook snow fell overnight at Monarch Canyon US 89.
MONTANA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Washington man attacked by grizzly bear in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A man from Washington state was attacked by a grizzly bear while bird hunting in Montana, officials say. According to a news release from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Tuesday afternoon at around 1 p.m. a hunter, 51, and his wife startled a grizzly bear while bird hunting in a creek bottom just east of Choteau.
CHOTEAU, MT
montanarightnow.com

Perkins restaurant announces they are shutting their doors

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - If you enjoy a good breakfast in downtown Great Falls, you will soon have to scratch Perkins Restaurant and Bakery off your options of places to eat. The Great Falls location for Perkins announced their last day to serve people will be October 31st, with nothing changing in terms of hours and availability in the meantime.
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

Housing Authority terminates city management contract

The Great Falls Housing Authority board has opted not to renew their management agreement with the city. The housing board voted in August to discontinue the agreement and the transition of management will be effective Dec. 1. The housing authority paid a $40,020 management fee to the city for services...
GREAT FALLS, MT
