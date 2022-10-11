ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Trevelin Queen lands deal with Pacers after being released by 76ers

By Stephen Wagner, Las Cruces Sun-News
 2 days ago
Former New Mexico State standout Trevelin Queen has signed a two-way NBA contract with the Indiana Pacers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Queen, last season's NBA G League MVP, signed with the Philadelphia 76ers during the offseason but was waived by the team Sunday, according to reports. The Pacers were reported to sign Queen to a two-way contract Tuesday.

This marks the fourth NBA organization Queen has been associated with after going undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft. Queen played in two preseason games with the Houston Rockets in 2020 before signing with the organization's G League affiliate Rio Grande Vipers in February 2021. He signed a NBA Summer League contract with the Lakers in 2021 before signing another two-way deal with the Rockets last season, when he won the NBA G League MVP award.

Queen signed with the 76ers during Summer 2022 before being waived. He'll likely spend time with Indiana's G League affiliate Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

The NBA season begins Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Stephen Wagner is a sports reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can found on Twitter at @stephenwag22 and reached at SWagner@lcsun-news.com.

NBA
