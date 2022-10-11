ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL: Comprehensive TV, radio web schedules for the 2022-23 season

By Ken McMillan, Times Herald-Record
 2 days ago

The National Hockey League opens its 105th regular season on October 11, and wraps up in mid-April, followed by two months of thrilling Stanley Cup playoffs.

The New York Rangers reached the Eastern Conference finals in spring 2022, the New York Islanders took a step down from their 2021 run but remain formidable, and, the New Jersey Devils have exciting young talent.

If you live in New York, have cable TV and perhaps a subscription web package, you will have literally hundreds of games to watch. MSG Networks will air the Rangers, with the newly named MSG Sportsnet (formerly MSG Plus) as the primary carrier for the Islanders and Devils.

ESPN and TNT will share the national TV package for the second season in a row. ESPN will air a number of weekend doubleheaders on ABC Sports after the all-star break. Subscription ESPN Plus will have exclusive games as partners with Hulu, as well as airing all NHL games (replacing the former NHL Center Ice package).

Sirius XM Radio will provide extensive coverage as well, airing home-team broadcasts and a number of national telecasts.

This season the Stanley Cup finals will be aired for the first time by Turner Sports, on TNT. ESPN and TNT will split playoff action, each getting a conference final in exclusivity.

New York Rangers

The Broadway Blueshirts have their games televised locally by MSG Networks when there is no national TV appearance. Most games will air on MSG Network, with others on MSG Plus (usually when there is a conflict with New York Knicks’ NBA telecasts). Hall of Fame announcer Sam Rosen and Joe Micheletti remain one of the top broadcast teams in the NHL. Studio hosts John Giannone and Steve Valiquette are often joined by Henrik Lundqvist.

Radio broadcasts will air on ESPN Radio New York (98.7-FM) with some conflicts airing on the AM channel (1050-AM). Kenny Albert remains the top radio play-by-play voice but with all his broadcast commitments some games will be handled by regular studio host Don LaGreca. Dave Maloney is the color analyst on most games, with Pete Stemkowski filling in on occasion. The radio broadcasts are streamed off the ESPN New York radio site and available through NHL.com, Sirius XM and the TuneIn app (subscription).

All games at 7 p.m. and on MSG Network unless indicated otherwise

October

Tues. 11 - Lightning (win 3-1); Thur. 13 – at Wild, 8 p.m.; Fri. 14 – at Jets, 8 p.m.; Mon. 17 – Ducks; Thur. 20 – Sharks; Sun. 23 – Blue Jackets, 5 p.m.; Tues. 25 – Avalanche, 8 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN+); Wed. 26 – at Islanders, 7:30 p.m. (TNT); Sat. 29 – at Stars, 2 p.m.; Sun. 30 – at Coyotes, 8 p.m.

November

Tues. 1 – Flyers; Thur. 3 – Bruins, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+, Hulu); Sun. 6 – Red Wings, 5 p.m.; Tues. 8 – Islanders; Thur. 10 – at Red Wings, 7:30 p.m.; Sat. 12 – at Predators, 8 p.m.; Sun. 13 – Coyotes; Thur. 17 – at Kraken, 10 p.m.; Sat. 19 – at Sharks, 10:30 p.m.; Tues. 22 – at Kings, 10:30 p.m.; Wed. 23 – at Ducks, 10 p.m.; Sat. 26 – Oilers, 1 p.m.; Mon. 28 – Devils, 7 p.m. (MSG, MSG+); Wed. 30 – at Senators

December

Fri. 2 – Senators; Sat. 3 – Blackhawks, 7:30 p.m.; Mon. 5 – Blues; Wed. 7 – at Golden Knights, 10 p.m. (TNT); Fri. 9 – at Avalanche, 9 p.m.; Mon. 12 – Devils (MSG, MSG+); Thur. 15 – Maple Leafs; Sat. 17 – at Flyers; Sun. 18 – at Blackhawks, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN+); Tues. 20 – at Penguins; Thur. 22 – Islanders; Tues. 27 – Capitals; Thur. 29 – at Lightning

January

Sun. 1 – at Panthers, 5 p.m.; Tues. 3 – Hurricanes; Thur. 5 – at Canadiens; Sat. 7 – at Devils, 1 p.m. (MSG, MSG+); Tues. 10 – Wild; Thur. 12 – Stars; Sun. 15 – Canadiens, 5 p.m.; Mon. 16 – at Blue Jackets; Thur. 19 – Bruins; Mon. 23 – Panthers; Wed. 25 – at Maple Leafs (TNT); Fri. 27 – Golden Knights

February

Mon. 6 – Flames, 7:30 p.m.; Wed. 8 – Canucks, 8 p.m.; Fri. 10 – Kraken; Sat. 11 – at Hurricanes; Wed. 15 – at Canucks, 10 p.m.; Fri. 17 – at Oilers, 9 p.m.; Sat. 18 – at Flames, 10 p.m.; Mon. 20 – Jets; Thur. 23 – at Red Wings, 7:30 p.m.; Sat. 25 – at Capitals, 1 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+); Sun. 26 – Kings, 5 p.m.

March

Wed. 1 – at Flyers, 7:30 p.m.; Thur. 2 – Senators; Sat. 4 – at Bruins, 1 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+); Thur. 9 – at Canadiens; Sat. 11 – at Sabres, 5 p.m.; Sun. 12 – at Penguins, 4 p.m. (TNT); Tues. 14 – Capitals; Thur. 16 – Penguins; Sat. 18 – Penguins, 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+); Sun. 19 – Predators; Tues. 21 – Hurricanes; Thur. 23 – at Hurricanes; Sat. 25 – at Panthers, 5 p.m.; Tues. 28 – Blue Jackets; Thur. 30 – at Devils (MSG, MSG+); Fri. 31 – at Sabres

April

Sun. 2 – at Capitals, 1 p.m. (TNT); Wed. 5 – Lightning, 7:30 p.m. (TNT); Thur. 6 – at Blues, 8 p.m.; Sat. 8 – at Blue Jackets; Mon. 10 – Sabres; Thur. 13 – Maple Leafs

New York Islanders

Celebrating their 50th anniversary season, the Islanders have their games televised locally by the newly named MSG Sportsnet (formerly MSG Plus) when there is no national TV appearance. Brendan Burke will call games for the seventh season along with four-time Stanley Cup champ Butch Goring, headed into his 13th season. Studio hosts Shannon Hogan will be joined by Olympian A.J. Mleczko.

All MSG telecasts will be available on the MSG GO app.

Radio broadcasts will air on ESPN Radio New York (98.7-FM, 1050-AM) with some conflicts airing on WNYM (970-AM). Long Island listeners can catch games on WRHU (88.7-FM) and Long Island News (103.9-FM). All radio broadcasts can be found on NHL.com, Sirius XM and the TuneIn app (subscription).

All times 7:30 p.m. and on MSG Sportsnet (MSGSN) unless indicated

October

Thur. 13 – Panthers; Sat. 15 – Ducks; Tues. 18 – Sharks; Thur. 20 – Devils, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+, Hulu); Sat. 22 – at Lightning, 7 p.m.; Sun. 23 – at Panthers, 5 p.m.; Wed. 26 – Rangers (TNT); Fri. 28 – at Hurricanes, 7 p.m. (MSGSN 2); Sat. 29 – Avalanche

November

Tues. 1 – at Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m.; Thur. 3 – at Blues, 8 p.m.; Sat. 5 – at Red Wings, 1 p.m.; Mon. 7 – Flames, 7 p.m.; Tues. 8 – at Rangers, 7 p.m. (MSGSN 2, MSG); Thur. 10 – Coyotes; Sat. 12 – Blue Jackets (MSGSN 2); Mon. 14 – at Senators, 5 p.m.; Thur. 17 – at Predators, 8 p.m.; Sat. 19 – at Stars, 8 p.m.; Mon. 21 – at Maple Leafs (MSGSN 2); Wed. 23 – Oilers; Fri. 25 – at Blue Jackets, 8 p.m. (MSGSN 2); Sat. 26 – Flyers; Tues. 29 – at Flyers (ESPN+, Hulu)

December

Sun. 4 – Blackhawks; Tues. 6 – Blues; Fri. 9 – at Devils, 7 p.m. (MSGSN 2, MSGSN); Sat. 10 – Hurricanes; Tues. 13 – at Bruins, 7 p.m.; Fri. 16 – at Coyotes, 9:30 p.m.; Sat. 17 – at Knights, 10 p.m. (MSG, MSG 2); Mon. 19 – at Avalanche, 9 p.m.; Thur. 22 – at Rangers, 7 p.m. (MSGSN, MSG); Fri. 23 – Panthers; Tues. 27 – Penguins; Thur. 29 – Blue Jackets

January

Sun. 1 – at Kraken, 8 p.m. (ESPN); Tues. 3 – at Canucks, 10 p.m.; Thur. 5 – at Oilers, 9 p.m. (MSGSN 2); Fri. 6 – at Flames, 9 p.m.; Tues. 10 – Stars; Thur. 12 – Wild; Sat. 14 – Canadiens, 7 p.m.; Mon. 16 – Capitals; Wed. 18 – Bruins (TNT); Thur. 19 – at Sabres, 7 p.m.; Sat. 21 – Hurricanes; Mon. 23 – at Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.; Wed. 25 – at Senators, 7 p.m.; Fri. 27 – Red Wings, 7 p.m. (ESPN); Sat. 28 - Knights

February

Mon. 6 – at Flyers, 7 p.m. (MSGSN 2); Tues. 7 – Kraken; Thur. 9 – Canucks; Sat. 11 – at Canadiens, 12:30 p.m.; Tues. 14 – Senators; Fri. 17 – Penguins, 7 p.m.; Sat. 18 – at Bruins, 5 p.m.; Mon. 20 – at Penguins, 7 p.m.; Wed. 22 – Jets, 7 p.m.; Fri. 24 – Kings; Sun. 26 – at Jets, 3 p.m.; Tues. 28 – at Wild, 8 p.m.

March

Sat. 4 – Red Wings, 12:30 p.m.; Tues. 7 – Sabres (ESPN+, Hulu); Thur. 9 – at Penguins, 7 p.m.; Sat. 11 – Capitals (MSG); Tues. 14 – at Kings, 10:30 p.m.; Wed. 15 – at Ducks, 10 p.m.; Sat. 18 – at Sharks, 10:30 p.m.; Tues. 21 – Maple Leafs (ESPN+, Hulu); Fri. 24 – at Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.; Sat. 25 – Sabres, 5 p.m. (ESPN+, Hulu); Mon. 27 – Devils (MSGSN, MSGSN 2); Wed. 29 – at Capitals (TNT)

April

Sat. 1 – at Lightning, 7 p.m.; Sun. 2 – at Hurricanes, 6 p.m.; Thur. 6 – Lightning; Sat. 8 – Flyers; Mon. 10 – at Capitals, 7 p.m.; Wed. 12 – Canadiens, 7 p.m.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils have their games televised locally by the newly named MSG Sportsnet (formerly MSG Plus) when there is no national TV appearance. Bill Spaulding takes over play-by-play duties alongside three-time Stanley Cup champ Ken Daneyko, headed into his ninth season. Studio host Erika Wachter will be joined by former Devils captain Bryce Salvador.

All MSG telecasts will be available on the MSG GO app.

Devils games can be heard on NewJerseyDevils.com with long-time play-by-play man Matt Loughlin and analyst Glenn “Chico” Resch.

All games at 7 p.m. and on MSG Sportsnet unless indicated

October

Sat. 15 – Red Wings (MSG); Tues. 18 – Ducks (MSG); Thur. 20 – at Islanders, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+, Hulu); Sat. 22 – Sharks, 1 p.m.; Mon. 24 – Capitals; Tues. 25 – at Red Wings, 7:30 p.m.; Fri. 28 – Avalanche; Sun. 30 – Blue Jackets, 2 p.m.

November

Tues. 1 – at Canucks, 10 p.m. (MSG, MSG 2); Thur. 3 – at Oilers, 9 p.m. (MSG); Sat. 5 – at Flames, 10 p.m.; Tues. 8 – Flames; Thur. 10 – Senators (MSGSN 2); Sat. 12 – Coyotes; Tues. 15 – at Canadiens; Thur. 17 – at Maple Leafs (MSG, MSGSN 2); Sat. 19 – at Senators, 1 p.m.; Mon. 21 – Oilers; Wed. 23 – Maple Leafs (MSG, MSGSN 2); Fri. 25 – at Sabres, 8 p.m.; Sat. 26 – Capitals (MSG); Mon. 28 – at Rangers (MSGSN, MSG)

December

Thur. 1 – Predators; Sat. 3 – at Flyers; Tues. 6 – Blackhawks (MSG); Fri. 9 – Islanders (MSG, MSGSN); Mon. 12 – at Rangers (MSGSN, MSG); Tues. 13 – Stars (MSG);  Thur. 15 – Flyers; Sat. 17 – Panthers, 7:30 p.m.; Tues. 20 – at Hurricanes; Wed. 21 – at Panthers (TNT); Fri. 23 – Bruins (MSGSN 2); Wed. 28 – Bruins; Fri. 30 – at Penguins

January

Sun. 1 – Hurricanes, 3 p.m.; Wed. 4 – at Red Wings (TNT); Thur. 5 – Blues; Sat. 7 – Rangers, 1 p.m.; Tues. 10 – at Hurricanes (ESPN+, Hulu); Fri. 13 – at Ducks, 10 p.m. (ESPN+, Hulu); Sat. 14 – at Kings, 10:30 p.m.; Mon. 16 – at Sharks, 4 p.m.; Thur. 19 – at Kraken, 10 p.m.; Sun. 22 – Penguins, 2 p.m.; Tues. 24 – Knights; Thur. 26 – at Predators, 8 p.m.; Fri. 27 – at Stars, 8:30 p.m.

February

Mon. 6 – Canucks, 7:30 p.m.; Thur. 9 – Kraken (MSG); Sat. 11 – at Wild, 8 p.m.; Tues. 14 – at Blue Jackets, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+, Hulu); Thur. 16 – at Blues, 9 p.m. (ESPN); Sat. 18 – at Penguins, 5:30 p.m. (MSG); Sun. 19 – Jets; Tues. 21 – Canadiens; Thur. 23 – Kings; Sat. 25 – Flyers

March

Wed. 1 – at Avalanche, 9 p.m.; Fri. 3 – at Knights, 10 p.m.; Sun. 5 – at Coyotes; Tues. 7 – Maple Leafs; Thur. 9 – at Capitals (MSGSN 2); Sat. 11 – at Canadiens (MSGSN 2, MSGSN); Tues. 14 – Lightning; Thur. 16 – Lightning; Sat. 18 – at Panthers, 6 p.m.; Sun. 19 – at Lightning; Tues. 21 – Wild; Fri. 24 – at Sabres (MSG); Sat. 25 – Senators; Mon. 27 – at Islanders, 7:30 p.m. (MSGSN 2, MSGSN); Thur. 30 – Rangers (MSGSN, MSG)

April

Sat. 1 – at Blackhawks, 8 p.m. (ESPN2); Sun. 2 – at Jets (MSGSN 2); Tues. 4 – Penguins; Thur. 6 – Blue Jackets (MSGSN 2); Sat. 8 – at Bruins (MSGSN 2); Tues. 11 – Sabres; Thur. 13 – at Capitals

ESPN

ESPN heads into its second season in its return to carrying the NHL. Sean McDonough and Ray Ferraro are the lead announce team. Bob Wischusen and Brian Boucher make up a second announce pair. John Buccigross will call action on numerous ESPN+ exclusive games that will also air on Hulu. Leah Hextall will get some play-by-play duties and Ryan Callahan is another analyst.

Steve Levy, Mark Messier and Chris Chelios will host a studio show called “The Point” that will regularly air on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. ET. The same trio host intermission breaks.

All ESPN telecasts are streamed by ESPN+

October

Tues. 11 – Lightning at Rangers, 7:30 p.m.; Golden Knights at Kings, 10 p.m.; Tues. 18 – Flyers at Lightning, 7 p.m.; Kings at Predators, 9:30 p.m.; Sun. 23 – Ducks at Red Wings, 5 p.m.; Tues. 25 – Avalanche at Rangers, 8 p.m.; Golden Knights at Sharks, 10:30 p.m.

November

Tues. 1 – Bruins at Penguins, 8 p.m.; Ducks at Sharks, 10:30 p.m.; Sun. 6 – Maple Leafs at Hurricanes, 5 p.m.; Sun. 13 – Capitals at Lightning, 7 p.m.

December

Sun. 11 – Avalanche at Blues, 3 p.m.; Tues. 13 – Flyers at Avalanche, 9:30 p.m.; Sun. 18 – Rangers at Blackhawks, 7:30 p.m.

January

Sun. 1 – Islanders at Kraken, 8 p.m.; Thur. 5 – Capitals at Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.; Thur. 12 – Maple Leafs at Red Wings, 7 p.m.; Thur. 19 – Predators at Blues, 9 p.m.; Fri. 27 – Red Wings at Islanders, 7 p.m.

February

Thur. 9 – Avalanche at Lightning, 7 p.m.; Thur. 16 – Devils at Blues, 9 p.m.; Fri. 17 – Kings at Ducks, 9 p.m.; Sat. 18 – Capitals vs. Hurricanes (outdoor game in Raleigh), 8 p.m.; Lightning at Knights, 11 p.m.; Thur. 23 – Flames at Knights, 9 p.m.

March

Tues. 14 – Capitals at Rangers, 7 p.m.; Thur. 23 – Wild at Flyers, 6:30 p.m.; Penguins at Stars, 9 p.m.

ABC (and ESPN Plus)

February

Sat. 11 – Lightning at Stars, 1 p.m.; Capitals at Bruins, 3:30 p.m.; Sat. 25 – Rangers at Capitals, 1 p.m.; Penguins at Blues, 3:30 p.m.

March

Sat. 4 – Rangers at Bruins, 1 p.m.; Avalanche at Stars, 3:30 p.m.; Sat. 11 – Red Wings at Bruins, 1 p.m.; Flyers at Penguins, 3:30 p.m.; Sat. 18 – Penguins at Rangers, 8 p.m.; Sat. 25 – Capitals at Penguins, 8 p.m.

April

Sat. 1 – Bruins at Penguins, 3 p.m.; Tues. 4 – Knights at Predators, 8 p.m.; Oilers at Kings, 10:30 p.m.; Sat. 8 – Blues at Wild, 1 p.m.; Knights at Stars, 3:30 p.m.; Penguins at Red Wings, 8 p.m.; Mon. 10 – Wild at Blackhawks, 9 p.m.; Tues. 11 – Maple Leafs at Lightning, 7 p.m.; Oilers at Avalanche, 9:30 p.m.; Thur. 13 – Blues at Stars, 8 p.m.; Knights at Kraken, 10:30 p.m.

ESPN2

April

Sat. 1 – Devils at Blackhawks, 8 p.m.

ESPN Plus and Hulu

October

Thur. 13 – Devils at Flyers, 7 p.m.; Stars at Predators, 8:30 p.m.; Thur. 20 – Devils at Islanders, 7:30 p.m.; Fri. 21 – Lightning at Panthers, 7:30 p.m.; Thur. 27 – Blues at Predators, 8 p.m.; Fri. 28 – Jets at Coyotes, 10:30 p.m.

November

Thur. 3 – Bruins at Rangers, 7:30 p.m.; Panthers at Sharks, 10:30 p.m.; Fri. 4 – Sabres at Hurricanes, 7 p.m.; Wild at Kings, 10:30 p.m.; Thur. 10 – Blackhawks at Kings, 10:30 p.m.; Fri. 11 – Wild at Kraken, 10 p.m.; Tues. 15 – Flyers at Blue Jackets, 7:30 p.m.; Tues. 29 – Islanders at Flyers, 7:30 p.m.

December

Thur. 1 – Oilers at Wild, 8 p.m.; Fri. 2 – Predators at Islanders, 7:30 p.m.; Tues. 6 – Maple Leafs at Stars, 8:30 p.m.; Thur. 8 – Red Wings at Panthers, 7:30 p.m.; Fri. 9 – Sharks at Ducks, 10 p.m.; Tues. 13 – Blue Jackets at Panthers, 7 p.m.; Fri. 16 – Blackhawks at Wild, 8 p.m.; Fri. 23 – Blue Jackets at Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m.; Tues. 27 – Sabres at Blue Jackets, 7:30 p.m.; Fri. 30 – Panthers at Hurricanes, 7:30 p.m.; Oilers at Kraken, 10 p.m.

January

Tues. 3 – Stars at Kings, 10:30 p.m.; Fri. 6 – Sharks at Ducks, 10 p.m.; Tues. 10 – Devils at Hurricanes, 7 p.m.; Sharks at Coyotes, 9:30 p.m.; Fri. 13 – Devils at Ducks, 10 p.m.; Mon. 23 – Blue Jackets at Flames, 9:30 p.m.; Tues. 24 – Capitals at Avalanche, 9 p.m.; Sat. 28 – Blues at Avalanche, 3 p.m.; Sabres at Wild, 9 p.m.

February

Tues. 7 – Oilers at Red Wings, 7:30 p.m.; Tues. 14 – Devils at Blue Jackets, 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 19 – Maple Leafs at Blackhawks, 6 p.m.; Tues. 21 – Maple Leafs at Sabres, 7:30 p.m.; Tues. 28 – Blue Jackets at Sabres, 7:30 p.m.

March

Thur. 2 – Sabres at Bruins, 7:30 p.m.; Tues. 7 – Sabres at Islanders, 7:30 p.m.; Ducks at Kraken, 10 p.m.; Thur. 9 – Oilers at Bruins, 7:30 p.m.; Thur. 16 – Blackhawks at Predators, 8 p.m.; Kraken at Sharks, 10:30 p.m.; Sat. 18 – Hurricanes at Flyers, 5 p.m.; Tues. 21 – Maple Leafs at Islanders, 7:30 p.m.; Sat. 25 – Sabres at Islanders, 5 p.m.; Tues. 28 – Oilers at Knights, 10 p.m.; Thur. 30 – Hurricanes at Red Wings, 7:30 p.m.; Ducks at Kraken, 10 p.m.

April

Thur. 6 – Hurricanes at Predators, 8 p.m.; Coyotes at Kraken, 10:30 p.m.

TNT

The Turner cable channel will present action for the second season in a row, and exclusively air the Stanley Cup finals in the spring. Kenny Albert and Eddie Olczyk remain the lead commentator team with Brendan Burke and Darren Pang forming the other team – TNT often presents mid-week doubleheaders.

The studio show is hosted by Liam McHugh with analysts Anson Carter, Rick Tocchet, Paul Bissonnette and Wayne Gretzky.

October

Wed. 12 – Bruins at Capitals, 7 p.m.; Blackhawks at Avalanche, 9:30 p.m.; Wed. 19 – Flyers at Panthers, 7:30 p.m.; Blues at Kraken, 10 p.m.; Wed. 26 – Rangers at Islanders, 7:30 p.m.; Lightning at Ducks, 10 p.m.

November

Wed. 2 – Penguins at Sabres, 7:30 p.m.; Tues. 8 – Oilers at Lightning, 7:30 p.m.; Predators at Kraken, 10 p.m.; Wed. 9 – Penguins at Capitals, 7:30 p.m.; Wild at Ducks, 10 p.m.; Wed. 16 – Blues at Blackhawks, 7:30 p.m.; Kings at Oilers, 10 p.m.; Wed. 23 – Flyers at Capitals, 7:30 p.m.; Senators at Golden Knights, 10 p.m.; Fri. 25 – Penguins at Flyers, 5:30 p.m.; Blues at Lightning, 8 p.m.; Wed. 30 – Sabres at Red Wings, 7 p.m.; Oilers at Blackhawks, 9:30 p.m.

December

Wed. 7 – Sabres at Blue Jackets, 7:30 p.m.; Rangers at Golden Knights, 10 p.m.; Wed. 14 – Red Wings at Wild, 7:30 p.m.; Canucks at Flames, 10 p.m.; Wed. 21 – Devils at Panthers, 7 p.m.; Oilers at Stars, 9:30 p.m.; Wed. 28 – Red Wings at Penguins, 7:30 p.m.; Golden Knights at Ducks, 10 p.m.

January

Mon. 2 – Penguins vs. Bruins, at Fenway Park, 2 p.m.; Wed. 4 – Devils at Red Wings, 7 p.m.; Lightning at Wild, 9:30 p.m.; Wed. 11 – Predators at Maple Leafs, 7:30 p.m.; Sharks at Kings, 10 p.m.; Wed. 18 – Bruins at Islanders, 7:30 p.m.; Stars at Sharks, 10 p.m.; Wed. 25 – Rangers at Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.; Blue Jackets at Oilers, 9:30 p.m.

February

Wed. 1 – Hurricanes at Sabres, 7:30 p.m.; Wed. 8 – Wild at Stars, 8:30 p.m.; Wed. 15 – Blackhawks at Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.; Avalanche at Wild, 9:30 p.m.; Wed. 22 – Blackhawks at Stars, 9:30 p.m.

March

Wed. 1 – Rangers at Flyers, 7:30 p.m. (and MSG 2); Hurricanes at Ducks, 10 p.m.; Sun. 5 – Lightning at Hurricanes, 3 p.m.; Wed. 8 – Blackhawks at Red Wings, 7:30 p.m.; Ducks at Canucks, 10 p.m.; Sun. 12 – Bruins at Red Wings, 1:30 p.m.; Rangers at Penguins, 4 p.m.; Wed. 15 – Avalanche at Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.; Wild at Blues, 9:30 p.m.; Wed. 22 – Penguins at Avalanche, 8 p.m.; Coyotes at Oilers, 10:30 p.m.; Wed. 29 – Islanders at Capitals, 7:30 p.m.; Wild at Avalanche, 10 p.m.

April

Sun. 2 – Rangers at Capitals, 1 p.m.; Bruins at Blues, 3:30 p.m.; Wed. 5 – Lightning at Rangers, 7:30 p.m.; Oilers at Ducks, 10 p.m.; Sun. 9 – Bruins at Flyers, 6 p.m.; Avalanche at Ducks, 8:30 p.m.; Wed. 12 – Stars at Blues, 7:30 p.m.; Sharks at Flames, 10 p.m.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+

More than 1,050 out-of-market live games will be available on the subscription platform, newly named “NHL Power Play on ESPN+” – these were the games that were presented on cable TV through the old NHL Center Ice subscriptions.

A new twist is each game will have the home and road telecasts, plus the Saturday Hockey Night in Canada telecast feed. All telecasts will also be available for replays.

NHL Network

The cable channel will often present home-team telecasts when there is no national TV window (from ESPN, ESPN+ and TNT). Expect to get at least one Hockey Night in Canada telecast on most Saturday nights, and sometimes there will be an afternoon HNIC game plus the usual 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. games.

Like the other major sports channels, NHL Network will present “NHL Tonight,’’ with highlights and live look-ins to evening games in progress. Often, the network will pick up the third period of late NHL games at 11 p.m or midnight before returning to studio shows. When hockey action is concluded, the network will present the half-hour highlights show “On the Fly” and re-run them through the subsequent morning. The network will then present 1- and 2-hour replays of games the following afternoon.

Hosted by Jackie Redmond, E.J. Hradek and a rotation of analysts, “NHL Now” will regularly air at 4 p.m., previewing the night’s action. “NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate” will air at 6 p.m.

On Saturday nights, NHL Network will air “Hockey Central” at 6:30 p.m., the pregame show for “Hockey Night in Canada” though the U.S. audience may not always get the subsequent HNIC telecast.

October

Fri. 14 – Lightning at Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.; Sat. 15 – Lightning at Penguins, 7 p.m.; Sat. 22 – Stars at Canadiens, 7 p.m.; Mon. 24 – Penguins at Oilers, 8 p.m.; Sat. 29 - TBD

(more games to be announced)

Sirius XM Radio

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: NHL: Comprehensive TV, radio web schedules for the 2022-23 season

