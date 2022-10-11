ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Vote for the Courier/Intell's Boys Athlete of the Week for Oct. 2- 8

By Melissa Hanejko, Bucks County Courier Times
 2 days ago

The fall season is more than halfway finished! The games are getting more intense, and players are stepping up in big ways. Which of these golfers, cross country runners and soccer players will get your vote for the Boys Athlete of the Week?

Stars of the Week: See which players had standout performances in Bucks/Montco high school sports

  • Aidan Quattrocchi, Bristol: The Warriors’ senior finished third in the Bicentennial Athletic League meet with a time of 18:11.00.
  • John Stevenson, La Salle: Stevenson shot a round of 72 at the Philadelphia Catholic League golf championships to claim second place in the individual tournament. Stevenson helped the Explorers win their 20th team title since 2000.
  • Brandon Epstein, Central Bucks East: Epstein played a part in both of the Patriots’ goals, converting a penalty kick to break the scoreless tie, and then had an assist in a 2-0 win over rival CB West.
  • Joe Joe Maxwell, Neshaminy: Maxwell dished out two assists and converted a penalty kick as Neshaminy picked up a big 3-0 victory over rival Pennsbury.
  • Jake Kafrissen, Germantown Academy: Kafrissen scored the go-ahead goal that turned out to be the game-winner to give the Patriots a 2-1 victory against Springside Chestnut-Hill and their first Inter-Ac win of the season.

See last week's poll winners: Who won Athlete of the Week? See all the winners for the fall season!

Cross Country: Hatboro-Horsham's Brian DiCola charts new course with record-setting run

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Vote for the Courier/Intell's Boys Athlete of the Week for Oct. 2- 8

Comments / 0

