Cincinnati Bearcats to open 2024 football season against Towson

The University of Cincinnati football team will open the 2024 season with a home game against FCS opponent Towson.

Cincinnati announced Tuesday the Bearcats will welcome the Towson University Tigers of the Colonial Athletic Conference to Nippert Stadium on Aug. 31, 2024.

It will mark the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

The Bearcats are already scheduled to host Pittsburgh on Sept. 7, 2024, followed by a road game at in-state rival Miami University in the 128th Battle for the Victory Bell on Sept. 14, 2024. Cincinnati won its 16th straight game against the RedHawks this season at the Cincinnati Bengals' Paycor Stadium.

Cincinnati is set to open its 2023 campaign against Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 2, 2023, then head to Pittsburgh on Sept. 9, 2023, followed by a home game against the Miami RedHawks on Sept. 16, 2023.

The Enquirer's Jason Williams reported last month the Bearcats are getting out of their home-and-home series with NC State. They were scheduled to play at NC State in 2023 and then host the Wolfpack at Nippert in 2029.

Cincinnati changed its schedule due to its upcoming move to the Big 12 Conference on July 1, 2023. As a member of the Big 12, the Bearcats will go from playing four nonconference games to three and play nine conference opponents.

Cincinnati's 2023 Big 12 Conference schedule has yet to be announced.

The Bearcats (5-1, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) have a bye this week. They'll be back in action Oct. 22 at SMU (2-3, 0-1).