WSAZ
GRASP Remembrance Event in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - GRASP (grief recovery after a substance passing) is holding a memorial event for people who have lost a loved one to substance abuse. It will take place on Monday, October 17 at 6:30 p.m. at 5th Ave Baptist Church in Huntington.
WSAZ
Huntington Fire Prevention Parade returns
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Huntington Fire Prevention Parade came back in a big time way on Monday night. Tony was on hand for all the fun and shares the sights and sounds of one of Huntington’s cherished events. So sit back and enjoy the bands, the floats and the school kids as Tony showcases what’s good about life in the heart of Appalachia.
WSAZ
YMCA of Kanawha Valley on Studio 3
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Y is a non profit organization dedicated to youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Check out a Y close to you at the Greater Huntington Y, Ashland Area Y, Tri-County Y, or the YMCA of Kanawha Valley.
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Gridlocked
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More than 25,000 drivers travel Goff Mountain and Big Tyler roads in Cross Lanes every day, and often they wait -- stuck in traffic. Back in 2019, many believed a proposed widening project would be an answer to daily gridlock. Cross Lanes resident Richard Gerkin,...
WSAZ
“Gone Where the Goblins Go” with Foundry Theatre
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s almost Halloween, and Foundry Theatre is preparing a bone-chilling double feature. Rachel Allinder, Michael Valentine and William Bittner stopped by First Look at Four with a preview of “Gone Where the Goblins Go.”
WSAZ
New turf set for Appalachian Power Park and 9 city fields
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Running the bases will look a little different at Appalachian Power Park next baseball season. The grassy field where the Dirty Birds play has been ripped up and a turf field will replace it. That field is just one of 10 other city fields getting a makeover.
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – SEPTEMBER 21-30, 2022
SEPARATELY, (4) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ANOTHER COUNTY JURISDICTION (TWO (2) IN MARTIN COUNTY; AND TWO (2) IN BOYD COUNTY,WHO WAS ON A LATER DATE, EVENTUALLY BROUGHT BACK TO THE BSRDC IN PAINTSVILLE.). PREVIOUSLY, FROM 12:00 A.M., SEPTEMBER 11, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., SEPTEMBER 20,...
KCSO: Missing teenager located
UPDATE (9:04 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12): KCSO says Tanner Ramsey has been located. ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they are asking the public’s help in finding a missing teenager last seen at Herbert Hoover High School. Deputies say 15-year-old Tanner Ramsey was last seen at the high school. They […]
WSAZ
Charleston man claims feral felines making quality of life 'cat-astrophic'
Taking a closer look at Amendment 2 for tax reform in W.Va. Taking a closer look at Amendment 2 for tax reform in W.Va.
WSAZ
Murder trial underway in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The trial of a man charged with murdering a woman in Huntington and dismembering her body is underway in Cabell County. Argie Jeffers is accused of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood in September 2017. The case started when Wood’s remains were found at the boat ramp...
wchstv.com
Hiring event scheduled Thursday in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — If you are looking for a job, you can head to Putnam County on Thursday. Express Employment professionals is hosting a hiring event in Fraziers Bottom. Express works with people, learning about their experiences and skills to help match them with a job that's...
Ironton Tribune
DeWine visits AmSty in Ironton
Friday was National Manufacturing Day and, to mark the occasion, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a stop in Lawrence County. The governor paid a visit to AmSty in Ironton, where he and staff took a tour of the facility. It was one of a number of visits he made on...
WSAZ
Fire damages home in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire on Tuesday night extensively damaged a home in the Westmoreland area of Huntington, firefighters say. The fire was reported just after 9:15 p.m. along Michigan Street. Investigators say the fire started in the rear of the home. According to Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller, a...
WSAZ
First Warning Forecast
City Council creates governing board to oversee broadband project. Taking a closer look at Amendment 2 for tax reform in W.Va. Taking a closer look at Amendment 2 for tax reform in W.Va.
WSAZ
One dead following crash in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the person killed Wednesday during an accident in the Red House community. Sheriff Eggleton says Racheal Karson, 36, of Hurricane died in the crash that happened Charleston Road and McLane Pike. According to the...
Pedestrian struck on Charleston’s West Side
UPDATE (3:14 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11): According to Charleston PD, the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with a possible broken ankle. They also say that the pedestrian was cited for riding a bicycle on the sidewalk. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A person was hit by a car on Charleston’s West Side Tuesday afternoon. Kanawha County […]
Bridgeport woman arrested for domestic battery
BRIDGEPORT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Bridgeport woman is facing Domestic Battery charges following an incident last Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 Boone County Deputies responded to the Washington Heights area in response to reports of a domestic situation. Following a...
WSAZ
Portsmouth Senior Lofts now open, offer affordable housing
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio - With a ribbon-cutting ceremony comprised of several local officials, the Portsmouth Senior Lofts are now officially open. The facility offers affordable housing for senior citizens age 55 and older. “A lot of people will see these units and say it’s the nicest place they’ve ever lived,” said...
WSAZ
Talking to kids about fire safety with Cabell County Schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As we enter fire fall fire season, it’s a great time to make sure your kids are prepared in the event of a house fire,. Dr. Ashely Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped by First Look at Four with some tips for having those conversations.
WSAZ
Louisiana runs past Marshall in home Sun Belt Opener
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) Ben Wooldridge threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns in his first start, and Louisiana scored 20 unanswered second-half points in beating Marshall 23-13, spoiling the Herd’s inaugural Sun Belt home contest. Michael Jefferson broke a pair of tackles over the middle and raced for a 32-yard touchdown to give ULL a 23-7 lead. Marshall answered with a nine play, 75-yard drive, capped by a 1-yard run by Khalan Laborn, to get within 23-13 but the UL defense stopped a 2-point conversion attempt to keep a two possession lead. UL safety Courtline Flowers sealed it by recovering a fumble with 3:27 left in the fourth quarter. It was the Ragin’ Cajuns 16th takeaway of the season.
