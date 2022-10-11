ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

NBCMontana

Logan Health to host Imagine a Day fundraiser

MISSOULA, Mont. — Logan Health in Kalispell will host Imagine a Day on Wednesday, an inaugural giving day benefitting patients, programs, departments and facilities. This year, the fundraiser has 19 impactful initiatives. Logan Health released the following:. Logan Health will be holding its inaugural giving day on October 12....
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Flathead nonprofit helps bring awareness to mental health

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Flathead nonprofit is making sure no young adult is left behind when it comes to getting the mental health support they need. ReVision Youth is launching their Mental Health Emergency Preparedness and First-Aid Campaign. In coordination with World Mental Health Day, organizers are passing out...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
fvcc.edu

Nomad Meets Lincoln County Workers

Nomad's Clay Binford, left, talks with job seekers Stephen Hill, center, and Richard Hanson, Tuesday evening at the Flathead Valley Community College's Lincoln County campus in Libby. Nomad Global Communication Solutions, based in the Flathead Valley, held a job fair to determine the interest of workers in the area as the company considers opening a facility in Libby.
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

City of Kalispell begins leaf collection

MISSOULA, Mont. — The City of Kalispell is starting to collect leaves. Residents can rake them out onto the street. Crews ask that participants sweep leaves two feet out from the curbs, as tractors will be coming through to scoop them up, through Nov. 10. This is only within...
KALISPELL, MT
livelytimes.com

The Wailin’ Jennys tour Montana Nov. 1-6

The Wailin’ Jennys – a beloved international folk act – returns to Montana for concerts Nov. 1 at the Alberta Bair Theater in Billings, Nov. 2 at The Ellen in Bozeman, Nov. 4 at the new Wachholz College Center in Kalispell, Nov. 5 at The Wilma in Missoula, and Nov. 6 at The Myrna Loy in Helena.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Mexican citizen arrested for drug trafficking, officials report 12,000 pills seized

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead County Sheriff's Office arrested a Mexican citizen accused of trafficking 12,000 fentanyl pills and $62,000 in cash to the Kalispell area. Northwest Montana Drug Task Force members say Cuauhtemoc Cervantes Samaniego, 29, faces federal charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Fire officials cancel prescribed burn near Whitefish

MISSOULA, Mont. — A prescribed burn planned near Whitefish on Monday was canceled due to weather conditions. Fire officials had planned the burn near the Whitefish Mountain Resort. It would've impacted over 200 acres. Now officials say the burn could happen later this year or sometime next year, but...
WHITEFISH, MT
High School Football PRO

Kalispell, October 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

KALISPELL, MT

