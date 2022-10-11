ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

NebraskaTV

Bear safely captured outside Montana apartment building

MISSOULA, Mont. (KECI) — Residents in an apartment building in Montana got a bear surprise on Monday. One resident took a video and a few photos of the visitor. Images show the bear lying down outside an apartment door. It was also seen outside, walking across the lawn of...
MONTANA STATE
NebraskaTV

Iowa company surrenders Nebraska grain dealer license

LINCOLN, Neb. — Global Processing Inc., of Kanawha, Iowa, surrendered its Nebraska Grain Dealer License to the Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) on Wednesday. The company owns and operates facilities in both Lexington and Haigler. On Oct. 7, members of the PSC grain department conducted an examination of the...
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Winner of Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska announced

LINCOLN, Neb. — The winner of the Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska contest was announced Tuesday morning after a four-week vote. The Kawasaki New York City Rail Car was crowned by the Nebraska Chamber. Coming in second place was the Pivot Walker, made by Chief Fabrication in Grand Island.
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

CHI Health outage blamed on ransomware attack

CHICAGO, IL — CHI Health's parent organization now says it was a ransomware attack that disrupted operations in multiple states, including Nebraska. CommonSpirit Health said early last week that they had taken certain IT systems offline, later saying it was because of an “IT security issue.”. They said...
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Bomgaars to acquire 73 stores from Orscheln as part of mega-deal

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Officials with Bomgaars confirmed the Sioux City, Iowa-based company’s acquisition of 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home as part of a larger industry mega-deal. After reviewing the proposed acquisition for over a year, on Tuesday, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced the approval...
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

NSP announces new hotline to anonymously tip authorities to human trafficking

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) announced a new hotline to let the public anonymously tip authorities to human trafficking, according to a press release. After taking the report, the information will be quickly given to local authorities to investigate the tip. The hotline is so the...
OMAHA, NE
NebraskaTV

Farming Today with KRVN: October 13, 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at your agriculture headlines. - High court weighs California law on pigs, pork prices. - Nebraska Extension hosting new cover crop grazing conference Nov. 1. - Nebraska state-up competing in Ag Innovation Challenge.
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Nebraska Youtuber buys former 1960 missile silo in York

YORK, NEB. — A former 1960 missile silo once up for sale has got a new homeowner. Nebraska Youtuber, Andrew Flair, said after flipping a coin and it landing on heads, he became the owner of a nuclear missile bunker. “Jokingly, I text my real estate agent, and I...
YORK, NE
NebraskaTV

California man sentenced on federal drug charge related to I-80 traffic stop near GI

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A California man facing a federal drug charge following a traffic stop on I-80 near Grand Island last year has been sentenced. Esteban Dejesus Huerta Rocha, 42, of San Francisco, California, was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison for possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine and marijuana, with the intent to distribute. After he completes his prison sentence, Rocha will also serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Red flag warnings likely as fire danger persists in Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. — Nebraska's unrelenting drought has resulted in massive wildfires, claiming lives and property. Current conditions again bring red flag warnings, and meteorologists say the danger may persist for some time. In Halsey, more than 18,000 acres were scorched by a UTV during the Bovee Fire. “Driving through...
NEBRASKA STATE

