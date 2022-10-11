Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
El Paso Faces Crisis - 1,000 Migrants a Day, Shelter Shuts Down, City Spends $6 MillionTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas is Pushing Back Against Requests From New York Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Continues to Bus Migrants but New York Mayor is Challenging His ActionTom HandyNew York City, NY
This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
NebraskaTV
Early voting underway in Nebraska with several options for voters
GRAND ISLAND, Neb — While most will wait for November 8th, every day is now Election Day in Nebraska. No questions asked, any voter can cast their ballot early, and there are several ways to do it. “Mail a ballot if you prefer to have it mailed or take...
NebraskaTV
Bear safely captured outside Montana apartment building
MISSOULA, Mont. (KECI) — Residents in an apartment building in Montana got a bear surprise on Monday. One resident took a video and a few photos of the visitor. Images show the bear lying down outside an apartment door. It was also seen outside, walking across the lawn of...
NebraskaTV
Iowa company surrenders Nebraska grain dealer license
LINCOLN, Neb. — Global Processing Inc., of Kanawha, Iowa, surrendered its Nebraska Grain Dealer License to the Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) on Wednesday. The company owns and operates facilities in both Lexington and Haigler. On Oct. 7, members of the PSC grain department conducted an examination of the...
NebraskaTV
Winner of Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska announced
LINCOLN, Neb. — The winner of the Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska contest was announced Tuesday morning after a four-week vote. The Kawasaki New York City Rail Car was crowned by the Nebraska Chamber. Coming in second place was the Pivot Walker, made by Chief Fabrication in Grand Island.
NebraskaTV
CHI Health outage blamed on ransomware attack
CHICAGO, IL — CHI Health's parent organization now says it was a ransomware attack that disrupted operations in multiple states, including Nebraska. CommonSpirit Health said early last week that they had taken certain IT systems offline, later saying it was because of an “IT security issue.”. They said...
NebraskaTV
Bomgaars to acquire 73 stores from Orscheln as part of mega-deal
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Officials with Bomgaars confirmed the Sioux City, Iowa-based company’s acquisition of 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home as part of a larger industry mega-deal. After reviewing the proposed acquisition for over a year, on Tuesday, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced the approval...
NebraskaTV
NSP announces new hotline to anonymously tip authorities to human trafficking
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) announced a new hotline to let the public anonymously tip authorities to human trafficking, according to a press release. After taking the report, the information will be quickly given to local authorities to investigate the tip. The hotline is so the...
NebraskaTV
Farming Today with KRVN: October 13, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at your agriculture headlines. - High court weighs California law on pigs, pork prices. - Nebraska Extension hosting new cover crop grazing conference Nov. 1. - Nebraska state-up competing in Ag Innovation Challenge.
NebraskaTV
Nebraska Youtuber buys former 1960 missile silo in York
YORK, NEB. — A former 1960 missile silo once up for sale has got a new homeowner. Nebraska Youtuber, Andrew Flair, said after flipping a coin and it landing on heads, he became the owner of a nuclear missile bunker. “Jokingly, I text my real estate agent, and I...
NebraskaTV
California man sentenced on federal drug charge related to I-80 traffic stop near GI
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A California man facing a federal drug charge following a traffic stop on I-80 near Grand Island last year has been sentenced. Esteban Dejesus Huerta Rocha, 42, of San Francisco, California, was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison for possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine and marijuana, with the intent to distribute. After he completes his prison sentence, Rocha will also serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
NebraskaTV
Red flag warnings likely as fire danger persists in Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. — Nebraska's unrelenting drought has resulted in massive wildfires, claiming lives and property. Current conditions again bring red flag warnings, and meteorologists say the danger may persist for some time. In Halsey, more than 18,000 acres were scorched by a UTV during the Bovee Fire. “Driving through...
