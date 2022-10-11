NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — The national non-profit Freedom Reads announced on Wednesday the opening of five Freedom Libraries at Logan Correctional Center (Logan CC) in central Illinois. The libraries will be located across two of Logan CC's housing units and dedicated for use by incarcerated women. The opening of these libraries marks the first opening of a Freedom Library in a women's correctional facility.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO