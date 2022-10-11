ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

khqa.com

Blunt talks Pell Grant, broadband infrastructure at Culver-Stockton

CANTON, MO. (KHQA) — Missouri Senator Roy Blunt (R) on Wednesday paid a visit to Culver-Stockton College. Blunt spoke to students, faculty, and staff about a wide-range of issues including making college more affordable through Pell Grants, strengthening critical infrastructure in Missouri, world food demand, and also expanding rural broadband infrastructure.
MISSOURI STATE
khqa.com

Freedom Libraries to open in central Illinois prison

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — The national non-profit Freedom Reads announced on Wednesday the opening of five Freedom Libraries at Logan Correctional Center (Logan CC) in central Illinois. The libraries will be located across two of Logan CC's housing units and dedicated for use by incarcerated women. The opening of these libraries marks the first opening of a Freedom Library in a women's correctional facility.
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Reading and math scores have declined nationally among elementary students

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) conducted a study of long-term trends in student achievement during the COVID-19 pandemic. The results found that in elementary school students, math and reading scores decreased. COVID-19 caused students across the country to learn from home. But now,...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

'Super clams' help clean polluted Florida water

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WPEC) — The conditions for wildlife in the Indian River Lagoon near the Atlantic coast of Florida have deteriorated over the last few years leaving scientists scrambling to find ways to clean the water. Experts may have an answer in the form of what they're calling...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
khqa.com

Department of Aging helping older adults during Medicare open enrollment

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Older adults looking to change their existing Medicare plan can receive free, personalized assistance through the Illinois Department of Aging's (IDoA) Senior Health Insurance Program (SHIP). The Medicare open enrollment period is set to begin on Saturday, Oct. 15, and goes through Dec. 7. “It...
ILLINOIS STATE

