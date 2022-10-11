ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Yellow jacket wasps removal at Hawaii Volcanoes NP

By Kaile Hunt
 2 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — When going to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, you are probably looking forward to seeing the volcano crater, the greenery, the hiking trails and native plants and animals.

One thing you probably won’t be excited to see are the yellow jacket wasps that can make any trip a buzzkill.

According to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, there is currently a high number of non-native yellow jacket wasps surrounding Kūpinaʻi Pali overlook along Crater Rim Trail.

Park staff and faculty are working on removing the non-native species to help cut down on wasp stings and concern from the public.

The park is asking the public if they see these invasive species, or are stung to first remain calm, alert others and do not disturb their nest.

Allergic reactions can occur after one is stung by a yellow jacket wasp, especially if you get stung multiple times.

For those who are allergic to these types of insects, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park asks their visitors to be prepared by bringing allergy medication and to report stings and nests to a park ranger immediately.

KHON2

