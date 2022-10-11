Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
FWP to host 2 virtual bear safety trainings
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will host two virtual bear safety training events followed by two bear spray giveaway opportunities in Bozeman and Helena. While bears prepare for hibernation and people head into the woods for archery and hunting season, FWP says it's important to be prepared when human-bear conflict arrives.
NBCMontana
Montana DNRC announces shooting restrictions in Gallatin Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation announced two new shooting restrictions that will be implemented on state trust lands in Gallatin County. Restrictions go into effect Nov. 12. Officials cited misuse of state trust lands as reasons behind the restrictions. The Montana DNRC released the...
NBCMontana
HRDC hopes to gain support for Urban Transportation District in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. — In Bozeman, the HRDC hopes a public meeting held Wednesday will get more residents interested in their plan to form an Urban Transportation District. Right now, organizers are hoping to get enough signatures to put the district on the ballot next spring. HRDC says forming the...
NBCMontana
Man arrested for starting Drinking Horse Fire near Bozeman
MISSOULA, MT — A man charged with arson is accused of starting the Drinking Horse Fire near the Drinking Horse Trail in Bozeman Thursday. Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer says the man told law enforcement he started the fires to "keep bears away." Law enforcement says evidence shows several...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBCMontana
City of Livingston to interview city manager candidates
MISSOULA, Mont. — The City of Livingston will interview four candidates for city manager on Monday. Livingston has narrowed down finalists in a nationwide search. You can meet them Monday night at 7 p.m. at the Mike and Eve Art Rehearsal Hall. City commissioners will interview each candidate. Jonathan...
NBCMontana
Bozeman Swim Center reopens after repairs
Bozeman, Mont — A story we’ve been following since May reaches a resolution, as swimmers in Gallatin Valley now have their pool back. The Bozeman Swim Center’s 50-meter pool is home to long-course competition-style swimming. It happens to be the only pool in Gallatin Valley able to provide that type of competition.
NBCMontana
Bozeman police wear body cameras for first time
Bozeman, Mont — Bozeman Police Officers are now starting to wear body cameras on patrol. It’s a new angle and way to collect evidence. Patrol sergeants will start wearing them first. “Once the sergeants are comfortable with them, the patrol division will begin expanding it to the entire...
NBCMontana
Hazy sunshine, temperatures remain above normal
Very little change is expected today as high pressure remains in place. Temperatures will remain warm with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s through the end of the week. Valley inversion will set up, leading to hazy skies. A weak disturbance will bring clouds and a slight drop...
Comments / 0