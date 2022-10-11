Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NOLA.com
After couple killed in Marrero double murder, JPSO identifies a suspect
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Marrero that left a Belle Chasse couple dead. Michael Harris, 33, of Harvey, is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder, according to Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Harris is...
Car crashes into jail gate after woman is shot while driving in Mid-City
Just before 7 p.m., the NOPD responded to a call of a shooting in the 600 block of South Gayoso Street.
cenlanow.com
Louisiana man charged with Terrorizing after allegedly hurling bricks at home
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Anthony James Ewell, 58, of Napoleonville, remains behind bars in the Assumption Parish Detention Center after an altercation that allegedly involved threats and bricks. The altercation allegedly took place at a location south of Napoleonville. That is where deputies met with the victim in this...
NOLA.com
Coroner IDs 17-year-old shot dead in Mid-City parking lot
The New Orleans coroner identified James Kelly as the teen shot dead in a Mid-City parking lot Friday evening. Police responded to the shooting in the 400 block of block North Carrollton Avenue at around 9:32 p.m. They found Kelly suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Emergency Medical Services pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Man shot, killed in Donaldsonville identified; suspect arrested
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office released the identity of the man shot and killed at a house at the corner of Opelousas and Lessard streets in Donaldsonville Oct. 10. According to APSO, 21-year-old Trevon Henderson was found dead from a single gunshot wound when deputies arrived about 8:45 p.m. Perry...
WDSU
New Orleans police find man shot to death in Behrman area
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the Behrman area. The shooting happened Wednesday night in the 1400 block of Southlawn Boulevard. According to police, when officers arrived they found a man dead at the scene. Investigators are currently in the process...
NOPD searches for Algiers car burglary suspect
Investigations revealed home surveillance camera's caught the suspect in the 2700 block of Somerset Drive.
NOLA.com
Five, including two juveniles, nabbed in armed robbery of Cane Row truck stop casino
Assumption Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested three adult teens and two juvenile teens in connection with the armed robbery of a truck stop casino, the Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. The accused robbers, four of whom are from Jefferson Parish's west bank, went after the Cane Row truck stop on La....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trio of car burglars wanted by NOPD
NOPD needs your help to trackdown a trio of car burglary suspects. The suspects have broken into cars in downtown and French Quarter.
cenlanow.com
DA to seek death penalty for mother, live-in boyfriend accused of killing Houma toddler
HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — After the body of two-year-old Ezekiel Harry was found in a garbage can earlier this year, the Terrebonne Parish District Attorney’s Office has announced prosecutors will seek the death penalty for the child’s mother and her boyfriend. On Tuesday (Oct. 12), Maya Jones...
theadvocate.com
Man accused in Donaldsonville shooting believed person he knew was intruder, deputies say
A Donaldsonville man shot and killed another person on Monday night, mistakenly believing he was an intruder into a home, Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies said. Perry Smith Jr., 33, actually knew the man, Trevon Henderson, 21, who entered the home on Lessard Street, deputies said in a statement. Henderson was...
pelicanpostonline.com
Details from Monday homicide in Donaldsonville
According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Monday October 10, at approximately 8:45 p.m. deputies responded to a shooting incident at a residence on Lessard Street in Donaldsonville. Upon arrival, deputies found Trevon Henderson, 21, deceased from a single gunshot wound. The suspect, Perry Smith Jr., 33 remained at the scene. He was arrested and is charged with negligent homicide and illegal use of weapons.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Have you seen him? Suspect robs two outside Bywater business
The alleged suspect is described as a black man, between 30-40-years-old, with short hair, and was last seen wearing a neon green and gray shirt.
gentillymessenger.com
Police blotter: Shooting on Elysian Fields, stabbing on Chef Menteur
Two men were wounded in Gentilly neighborhoods, one in a stabbing on Chef Menteur and another in a shooting on Elysian Fields, the New Orleans Police Department reported. The stabbing occurred early Tuesday (Oct. 11) during an argument in the 4600 block of Chef Menteur Highway. At about 1:45 a.m., one of the men pulled out knife and stabbed his adversary.
NOPD on scene of Algiers homicide, Wednesday night
Officers are in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Multiple agencies assist in arrest of five in armed robbery of video-poker casino
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of five suspects in connection with a Sept. 29 armed robbery of a video-poker casino near the Donaldsonville area. The truck stop, casino, and RV park, known as Cane Row, is located along Hwy. 70, south of Donaldsonville and west of the Sunshine Bridge.
brproud.com
5 arrested for connection to armed robbery at casino, APSO says
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested five suspects in connection to an armed robbery at Cane Row Casino on Thursday, Sept. 29. According to APSO, the suspects contain three adults and two juveniles. The suspects are:. Jonathan Lopez, 19, of Harvey, La. Roller...
WDSU
2 juveniles arrested for armed robbery in Kenner
KENNER, La. — Kenner police reports that two teenage boys were arrested for armed robbery on Friday. According to police, a 15-year-old from Kenner and a 17-year-old from New Orleans were arrested for robbing three victims near the boat launch concession stand on Friday around 11 p.m. The victims...
Elderly man dies from head-on crash in Louisiana, driver arrested accused of DWI
A man from Texas is behind bars after a crash in St. John the Baptist Parish.
NOLA.com
72-year-old Kenner man killed in single-vehicle crash in Metairie, State Police say
State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Metairie that claimed the life of a 72-year-old Kenner man Wednesday morning. Arden Farleigh III was driving south on Airline Drive near Cleary Avenue (map) when his 2011 Toyota Tacoma veered off the roadway and into a parked vehicle, said Trooper Kate Stegall, a State Police spokesperson.
Comments / 1