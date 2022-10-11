Read full article on original website
Investigative agency finds big problems at NJ drug rehab centers
TRENTON – The State Commission of Investigation has its sights set on problems in the addiction rehabilitation industry – from self-dealing to double billing to rigging drug tests to keep people from leaving treatment. The SCI’s final report and legislative recommendations are still months away, but the Legislature’s...
N.J. family gets help with mortgage after father dies of cancer
WALL, N.J. -- A New Jersey family is getting a much needed boost following a painful loss. Margie Moorman was presented with a year of mortgage payments in a surprise ceremony. The gift was made possible through a partnership with McLaughlin Financial Group and the Gradient Gives Back Foundation. Moorman's husband, Jim, passed away from an aggressive form of mouth cancer last December. "I just never thought that I would be facing life -- not to say alone, but alone," she said. "It's just everything is a struggle. And for you guys to do this, they're like family."This is the second time McLaughlin and Gradient have helped with family with a year of mortgage payments. They also helped last year after learning about Jim Moorman's cancer battle.
N.J. reports 1,605 COVID cases, 5 deaths. Seven-day average for positive tests ticks down.
New Jersey on Thursday reported another 1,605 COVID-19 cases and five confirmed deaths as transmission levels remained steady. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.91 on Thursday, state health officials reported. A transmission rate of 1 means cases have leveled off at the current numbers, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
Veteran Turns To Tara to help secure role in NY's budding cannabis industry
Unlike 19 other states that have legalized recreational marijuana in the U.S., only applicants with past marijuana-related convictions will get the first chance to sell it in New York.
N.J. reports 1,275 COVID cases, 14 deaths. Transmission rate remains below key benchmark.
New Jersey on Wednesday reported another confirmed 1,275 COVID-19 cases and 14 confirmed deaths as transmission levels remain steady. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.92 on Wednesday, the same as a day earlier, state health officials reported. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled off...
Hit The Brakes! Avoiding Making These Grave Mistakes On New Jersey Roads
It takes a special kind of person to be able to drive in New Jersey. There has to be an even mixture of, "I don't give a crap," "What are you looking at?" and "Do you even know how to drive?" It is dog eat dog on our roads, I'll...
Rabid Cat Prompts NJ Health Warning, Entire ‘Colony' of Feral Felines Likely Exposed
Health officials in New Jersey are sounding the alarm after a feral cat found in Woodbridge Township tested positive for rabies and scratched two people, potentially infecting them as well, authorities say. The cat was found last Friday on Edward Street in the Iselin section of the township when animal...
Electric vehicle fires spark New Jersey lawmaker to introduce bill requiring further training for firefighters, EMTs
NEW JERSEY – South Jersey EMT and lawmaker, Assemblywoman Bethanne McCarthy Patrick, is concerned about the growing number of electric vehicle fires as sales soar and storms surge. The risks these fires pose to firefighters and EMTs prompted her to introduce a bill that would require New Jersey’s Division...
Car crash closes elementary school for entire day in Hamilton, NJ
HAMILTON (Mercer) — An elementary school was closed Thursday after a man was fatally struck twice by two different vehicles. The pedestrian was struck on Park Avenue while standing in the roadway around 6:30 a.m. by a 2022 Honda HRV heading eastbound, according to Hamilton police Lt. Richard Mastropolo.
6 Weird Pets That Are Surprisingly Legal To Own In New Jersey
I feel like when you were a little kid everyone dreams of owning a pet elephant, tiger, giraffe, or some other strange animal as a pet one day. Typically, most people only own animals you can buy at a pet store, but apparently, that’s not the case for all of New Jersey.
Is the area where you live in NJ facing a new increased risk of flooding?
With flooding issues becoming increasingly common in New Jersey, a plan is moving forward to alert Garden State residents about possible dangers they may face from floods before they buy a house or rent an apartment. State Sen. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, is sponsoring a measure, S3110 that would require home...
Former NJ track star found shot to death inside car on Trenton street
TRENTON – A Ewing man found fatally shot in the driver’s seat of a parked car in Trenton Monday night was a former high school and college track star. Daveigh Brooks, 25, was pronounced dead at the car parked in the middle of Greeley Alley just off Route 206 near the Lawrence and Ewing Township borders around 9:25 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Officers from both Ewing and Trenton police responded to a Shot Spotter activation for multiple shots fired and found Brooks in the driver's seat of a Ford Fusion.
N.J. residents charged after drunken disturbance disrupts Kevin Hart show, police say
Two New Jersey residents and a Pennsylvania woman were arrested Sunday night after a drunken disturbance at a Kevin Hart standup show at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, authorities said. Police were called to the Casey Plaza venue after Hart’s staff members reported three people were disrupting the show,...
Insidious Zelle Money App scams target NJ consumers
More than $490 billion in money transfers were processed by Zelle money payment app in 2021, and while the vast majority were legitimate and secure, the number of scams using the app has been rising. In Jersey City on Tuesday, several New Jersey victims told their stories. Alex Carranzana says...
Salem Witch Trials Are Famous: Were There New Jersey Witch Trials?
Everyone remembers learning about the infamous Salem, Massachusetts Witch Trials of 1692 and 1693 in grade school. What you may never have heard about is reporting that took place on October 22, 1730, in the Pennsylvania Gazette. Of interest, the article was written by none other than Benjamin Franklin. Because...
More NJ renters are falling behind, face eviction – There is help
New Jersey residents are increasingly falling behind on their rent payments. With economic pressures mounting amidst four-decade high inflation, nearly one-in-four state residents admit they are behind in their rent. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the website MyEListings.com computed 24% of New Jerseyans are "Not caught up on...
OUTRAGEOUS! A 50 Dollar Fee Each Time You Drive To NYC?
I'm absolutely outraged and in disbelief that New Jersey drivers may get an extra $50 fee every time we travel into the city. That's how you treat your freakin' neighbors?!?! How greedy can you get?. Going into NYC is usually a mass transit operation for my family. We take the...
Please Stop Doing This at Wegmans in New Jersey
Hi. May I ask a small favor? Can you please stop leaving your shopping cart in the middle of the aisle while you look at your shopping list or your phone?. I've also seen people reading food labels or chatting with a friend that is also in the store, totally oblivious to the fact that they're smack dab in the middle of the aisle, making it impossible for other customers to easily pass by.
Some N.J. gun owners could be forced to buy liability insurance under new plan to toughen laws
New Jersey lawmakers want to solidify the state’s standing of having some of the toughest gun laws in the nation by requiring people to have liability insurance for concealed carry and add to the list of places firearms would be banned in public here. The new legislation announced Thursday...
‘I’d rather stay here.’ NJ commuters balk at proposal to charge $50 fee to enter Manhattan
Some New Jersey drivers say that they are frustrated with a new plan that could cost them more money to drive into New York City.
