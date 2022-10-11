Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hairbanger's Ball at Konow's Corn Maze on 10/16Adrian HolmanHomer Glen, IL
'Stranger Things' decorated house receiving nationwide buzzAdrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Owners of Plainfield's 'Stranger Things' house vow to remain open amid neighbor conflictJennifer GeerPlainfield, IL
70th Annual Plainfield Community Homecoming Parade on 10/8Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Related
Nine arrested in Kankakee drug raid
KANKAKEE, Ill. (WCIA) – Authorities arrested nine people in Kankakee on Wednesday during a drug raid led by the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (KAMEG). The nine people in custody include: Randolph Douglas, 29 Cory Trapp, 44 Jawan Smith, 24 Calvin Wright, 36 Leonard Green, 39 Takelia Dorsey, 34 Bobbi Prindle, 36 Elton Pendleton, 52 […]
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Friday, October 14th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 26-year-old Devin Hepner on a Grundy County warrant for...
Chicago cop keeps job despite links to Proud Boys and failing to disclose being under FBI investigation
A Chicago police officer won’t be fired for fraternizing with members of the far-right Proud Boys and failing to tell police officials he had come under FBI scrutiny, the city’s watchdog announced Friday.
Renter accused of killing landlord sent 'unusual' texts to tenants, prosecutors suggest
A tenant renting a room at a Northwest Side home killed her landlord and dismembered her body before storing several of the landlord’s body parts in a freezer, Cook County prosecutors said Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Niles man charged after police find guns, cash and cannabis at residence
NILES, Ill. - A Niles man has been charged after police allegedly found guns, cannabis and cash at his residence earlier this week. Alexander J. Arroyo, 23, was charged with delivery of cannabis, possession of a firearm without a FOID and possession of ammunition without a FOID. On Monday, the...
959theriver.com
Joliet Police Remind You To Plan For A Sober Halloween
This Halloween, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is teaming up with the Joliet Police Department to remind everyone that Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving. Drivers should be extra cautious on Halloween, as more pedestrians are out at night on the hunt for candy.
fox32chicago.com
Tow driver says he feared for his life as he drove around woman accused of dismembering landlord
CHICAGO - Antonio Coria says he sensed "an evil presence" the night he believes he was almost murdered. He had been hired Monday to pick up Sandra Kolalou on the Northwest Side and bring her to Foster Beach, where her SUV needed to be towed. The night ended with Kolalou allegedly coming at him with a pocketknife and Coria fending her off with a stick.
thelansingjournal.com
Deadly Planet Fitness shooting not ‘random act of violence,’ says LPD
LANSING, Ill. (October 12, 2022) – The October 7 shooting at Planet Fitness was a targeted attack, the Lansing Police Department said in a press release. 36-year-old Lansing resident Ron Johnson was killed by gunfire on Friday, October 7 at 6:45 p.m. in the Planet Fitness parking lot. Johnson was recently paroled in reference to an Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons charge, and was wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet at the time he was shot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Skokie police hand out catalytic converter alarms to prevent theft
Catalytic converter theft is a growing problem all over the country, and Skokie police are doing their part to deter those thefts.
cwbchicago.com
Theft, robbery, ID theft, and fake mail carriers are just part of a postal service “riddled with fraud”
“Basically, the entire U.S. Postal Service is riddled with fraud.”. That’s what a law enforcement source told us in December 2020 after a string of people were accused of clearing out banks of Chicago apartment building mailboxes by using stolen and counterfeit postal service master keys. The source said...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 19, charged with DUI in Lake County crash that injured 2
VOLO, Ill. - A Volo man was charged with driving under the influence during a May crash in Lake County that seriously injured two women. Christopher Uglinica, 19, is accused of crashing his car into a Honda SUV as it was pulling out of a driveway on May 26 in the 32200 block of Route 12 in the Volo area, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
wjol.com
Shots Fired Between Two Vehicles In Plainfield Yet No One Files a Report
Plainfield Police Department investigating a shooting in a neighborhood near Lake Renwick. It was on Monday afternoon, October 10th at about 3:44 p.m. that members of the Plainfield Police Department responded to the area of Union Street and Corbin Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, several witnesses...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wilmette retail thefts lead to multimillion-dollar bust of ‘sophisticated’ scheme, police say
A yearlong investigation resulted in eight arrests on Thursday, Oct. 6, in what police call a “sophisticated criminal enterprise” centering on stolen retail items. The stolen items — primarily over-the-counter medications and infant products (baby formula, diapers) — reportedly were packaged and sold to distributors in California and New York who reintroduced them to the […] The post Wilmette retail thefts lead to multimillion-dollar bust of ‘sophisticated’ scheme, police say appeared first on The Record.
Mother Says Worker Injured Toddler Son at Downers Grove Daycare
A worker accused of injuring a toddler at a Downers Grove daycare was fired and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is investigating after the boy's mother captured some of what happened on her cell phone. During nap time last Friday, DeMecia Rhodes said she decided to check...
fox32chicago.com
Juvenile in custody after threatening message found at suburban high school
AURORA, Ill. - A student is now charged with disorderly conduct after police say they were behind a threat of violence towards West Aurora High School. The threat was scribbled on a bathroom wall at the school — "Get Ready, West on 10-12-2022 I'm killing." "As soon as it...
WSPY NEWS
Juvenile arrested in West Aurora High School threat incident
The Aurora Police Department says a juvenile is under arrest for allegedly writing a threat on a wall at West Aurora High School. The school district was made aware of the threat on Tuesday which read "Get ready west, on 101222 I'm killing." A picture of the threat was spread on social media.
fox32chicago.com
2 injured, 1 fatally, in high-speed Naperville car crash: police
CHICAGO - Two men were injured, one fatally, in a car crash in Naperville early Thursday morning. Naperville police say a black 2016 Audi A6 was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Commons Road near Conestoga Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree at about 4:19 a.m.
wjol.com
Deputy Sentenced to Supervision and Fine After Incident at Child’s School
At Will County Courthouse on April 11, 2022 from left, Health Goewey, Ed Goewey and attorney Bob Bodach. A Will County judge has sentenced a Will County Sheriff’s Deputy to one-year court supervision and a $750 fine after being convicted of disorderly conduct following an incident at his child’s school.
starvedrock.media
Habitual Drunken Driver Arrested After Crash In Ottawa
It appears its time to take away the keys from one Ottawa woman. Forty-three-year-old Kristina Clark was booked in the La Salle County Jail Wednesday night for aggravated DUI involving an accident. Prosecutors say its Clark's 4th DUI charge. In fact a DUI case from last year in La Salle County is still unresolved.
Tenant arrested after dismembered remains of landlord found in her freezer
CHICAGO — Police took a suspect into custody after finding human remains in a freezer while investigating a report of a missing person. Investigators told The Associated Press that they believe the victim is the 55-year-old owner of the building, and that a suspect is in custody. Chicago Police...
Comments / 0