Joliet, IL

WCIA

Nine arrested in Kankakee drug raid

KANKAKEE, Ill. (WCIA) – Authorities arrested nine people in Kankakee on Wednesday during a drug raid led by the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (KAMEG). The nine people in custody include: Randolph Douglas, 29 Cory Trapp, 44 Jawan Smith, 24 Calvin Wright, 36 Leonard Green, 39 Takelia Dorsey, 34 Bobbi Prindle, 36 Elton Pendleton, 52 […]
KANKAKEE, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Friday, October 14th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 26-year-old Devin Hepner on a Grundy County warrant for...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Niles man charged after police find guns, cash and cannabis at residence

NILES, Ill. - A Niles man has been charged after police allegedly found guns, cannabis and cash at his residence earlier this week. Alexander J. Arroyo, 23, was charged with delivery of cannabis, possession of a firearm without a FOID and possession of ammunition without a FOID. On Monday, the...
NILES, IL
959theriver.com

Joliet Police Remind You To Plan For A Sober Halloween

This Halloween, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is teaming up with the Joliet Police Department to remind everyone that Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving. Drivers should be extra cautious on Halloween, as more pedestrians are out at night on the hunt for candy.
JOLIET, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Deadly Planet Fitness shooting not ‘random act of violence,’ says LPD

LANSING, Ill. (October 12, 2022) – The October 7 shooting at Planet Fitness was a targeted attack, the Lansing Police Department said in a press release. 36-year-old Lansing resident Ron Johnson was killed by gunfire on Friday, October 7 at 6:45 p.m. in the Planet Fitness parking lot. Johnson was recently paroled in reference to an Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons charge, and was wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet at the time he was shot.
LANSING, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 19, charged with DUI in Lake County crash that injured 2

VOLO, Ill. - A Volo man was charged with driving under the influence during a May crash in Lake County that seriously injured two women. Christopher Uglinica, 19, is accused of crashing his car into a Honda SUV as it was pulling out of a driveway on May 26 in the 32200 block of Route 12 in the Volo area, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Shots Fired Between Two Vehicles In Plainfield Yet No One Files a Report

Plainfield Police Department investigating a shooting in a neighborhood near Lake Renwick. It was on Monday afternoon, October 10th at about 3:44 p.m. that members of the Plainfield Police Department responded to the area of Union Street and Corbin Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, several witnesses...
PLAINFIELD, IL
The Record North Shore

Wilmette retail thefts lead to multimillion-dollar bust of ‘sophisticated’ scheme, police say

A yearlong investigation resulted in eight arrests on Thursday, Oct. 6, in what police call a “sophisticated criminal enterprise” centering on stolen retail items. The stolen items — primarily over-the-counter medications and infant products (baby formula, diapers) — reportedly were packaged and sold to distributors in California and New York who reintroduced them to the […] The post Wilmette retail thefts lead to multimillion-dollar bust of ‘sophisticated’ scheme, police say appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Juvenile arrested in West Aurora High School threat incident

The Aurora Police Department says a juvenile is under arrest for allegedly writing a threat on a wall at West Aurora High School. The school district was made aware of the threat on Tuesday which read "Get ready west, on 101222 I'm killing." A picture of the threat was spread on social media.
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 injured, 1 fatally, in high-speed Naperville car crash: police

CHICAGO - Two men were injured, one fatally, in a car crash in Naperville early Thursday morning. Naperville police say a black 2016 Audi A6 was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Commons Road near Conestoga Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree at about 4:19 a.m.
NAPERVILLE, IL
starvedrock.media

Habitual Drunken Driver Arrested After Crash In Ottawa

It appears its time to take away the keys from one Ottawa woman. Forty-three-year-old Kristina Clark was booked in the La Salle County Jail Wednesday night for aggravated DUI involving an accident. Prosecutors say its Clark's 4th DUI charge. In fact a DUI case from last year in La Salle County is still unresolved.
OTTAWA, IL

