Beaverton, OR

Shots fired near Reynolds High School; parents concerned about response

By Lisa Balick
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – A shooting next to Reynolds High School on Monday has some parents questioning safety procedures after the school was not placed on lockdown.

Authorities said shots were fired between someone in Columbia Park and in the nearby parking lot alongside the school around 12 p.m., when several students were outside.

Perla Leon said her daughter was sitting in a car in the school parking lot when she heard the shots then rushed into the school. Leon said she couldn’t believe she could walk into the school to find her daughter and that the school doors weren’t locked.

KOIN 6 News talked with a school representative on Tuesday who said the school has two school resource deputies based on campus. Officials said law officers ran outside when the shooting happened.

“When the SRD’s came out, they saw the car fleeing in the opposite direction of the school and then that’s when they determined that there was no immediate danger to anybody at the school,” Steve Padilla of Reynold’s School District said.

The sheriff’s office said the two people shooting at each other knew one other and that the school was not a target.

In 2014, Reynolds High School was also the scene of a shooting that killed two students, including the gunman, and injured a teacher.

Authorities are looking for any home security video between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday near Reynolds High School that could help them identify suspects and make arrests.

