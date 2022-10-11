Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
NBCMontana
Kalispell Logan Health launches personalized virtual fundraiser
KALISPELL, MONT. — Kalispell Logan Health is kicking off a new way to raise money and give back. For the last three months, Logan Health visited with its different department and facilities, talking with staff on hand to find out what is needed most. They highlighted 19 initiatives like...
NBCMontana
FVCC Culinary Institute to host dinner series
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Valley Community College's Culinary Institute of Montana will host the Modernist Dinner Series starting Friday. Each dinner is themed to a current movement or topic in the food and beverage industry. The students will collaborate to create unique menus available one week in advance...
fvcc.edu
Nomad Meets Lincoln County Workers
Nomad's Clay Binford, left, talks with job seekers Stephen Hill, center, and Richard Hanson, Tuesday evening at the Flathead Valley Community College's Lincoln County campus in Libby. Nomad Global Communication Solutions, based in the Flathead Valley, held a job fair to determine the interest of workers in the area as the company considers opening a facility in Libby.
NBCMontana
Flathead nonprofit helps bring awareness to mental health
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Flathead nonprofit is making sure no young adult is left behind when it comes to getting the mental health support they need. ReVision Youth is launching their Mental Health Emergency Preparedness and First-Aid Campaign. In coordination with World Mental Health Day, organizers are passing out...
montanaoutdoor.com
Polson, MT Antelope Hunter Describes Hunt Opening Day
Devin Huntley, from Polson, Montana, sent this to the Captain describing his opening day antelope hunt in eastern Montana:. “Saw a herd bedded down last Friday night and went back just before sunrise Saturday morning, around 6:30 AM and walked out in the field. Of course nothing was there :-). So I started walking and suddenly saw antelope on top of a ridge about a mile in front of me. I decided to lay down in the middle of some dewey grass and wait for them to come. They decided to bed down about 800 yards where I was and I was stuck with nowhere to go and soaking wet. Suddenly they got up and ran towards me. Then I noticed a large herd probably 15 to 20 coming from my right. I log rolled about 150 yards into a ditch and snuck forward to where I could get a shot. When I poked my head up they were of course gone. I then spotted them as they emerged from a small fold in the land. I couldn’t quite get above the grass line to get a shot so I decided to wait. After about 60 to 70 minutes they wandered out into a flat area where I could get a shot at 392 yards, which for my gun is not a difficult shot.
Man accused of suspicion of trafficking fentanyl in Kalispell
A man was recently arrested in Flathead County on suspicion of trafficking fentanyl after thousands of pills were found inside a vehicle.
Threat against Libby schools investigated
The Libby Police Department reports that the elementary, middle and high schools received a phone threat on Wednesday.
NBCMontana
Fire officials cancel prescribed burn near Whitefish
MISSOULA, Mont. — A prescribed burn planned near Whitefish on Monday was canceled due to weather conditions. Fire officials had planned the burn near the Whitefish Mountain Resort. It would've impacted over 200 acres. Now officials say the burn could happen later this year or sometime next year, but...
NBCMontana
Libby police respond to schools after threats of violence
MISSOULA, Mont. — Police in Libby say there is no credible threat after they responded to the elementary, middle and high school Wednesday morning. Schools received threats of violence over the phone and notified police around 11:30 a.m. Officers identified juvenile suspects were involved and determined the threats were...
NBCMontana
Mexican citizen arrested for drug trafficking, officials report 12,000 pills seized
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead County Sheriff's Office arrested a Mexican citizen accused of trafficking 12,000 fentanyl pills and $62,000 in cash to the Kalispell area. Northwest Montana Drug Task Force members say Cuauhtemoc Cervantes Samaniego, 29, faces federal charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.
