Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
dbusiness.com

Lansing’s Foster Swift Hires Toi J. Thomas to Southfield Office as a Member

Foster Swift Collins & Smith, a Lansing-based law firm, has hired Toi J. Thomas to the firm’s Southfield office as a member of the general litigation practice group. Thomas joins Foster Swift as a lateral hire, previously having been in private practice since 2018. She focuses her practice in family law, estate planning, criminal law, and entertainment law.
LANSING, MI
HometownLife.com

New wing restaurant in Bloomfield Township seeks extended hours

Those craving late-night chicken wings in northern Bloomfield Township may soon have an option. Opening earlier this summer, the new Wingstop at 1981 S. Telegraph in the Village at Bloomfield shopping center is currently open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The restaurant has recently petitioned the township to allow it to remain open later into the evening, instead closing its doors at midnight each day.
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man charged in $27M Ponzi scheme

DETROIT – Andrew Middlebrooks is charged with running a Ponzi scheme that eventually imploded, losing investors millions of dollars along the way. He promised huge gains, which went along with the considerable promise he showed becoming the first African American hedge fund manager in Michigan as a young man.
DETROIT, MI
nbc25news.com

Wayne County man accused of running dog fighting ring facing felony charges

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - The Attorney General has announced charges against a Wayne County man for allegedly running an organized dog fighting ring. 52-year-old Kevin Lewis Warren of River Rouge was arraigned on the following charges:. Three counts of animal fighting, a four-year-felony and/or $5,000-$50,000 and/or 500-1,000 hours of community...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: Wayne County juvenile jail under investigation

Michigan’s health department has confirmed that Wayne County’s juvenile jail is under investigation. The Detroit Free Press reports the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is looking into seven complaints. Wayne County commissioners called for quick and drastic action in September over conditions at the jail. The...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wayne County man wins $5.42 million from Michigan Lottery

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Wayne County man didn't know how much the prize was when he saw an email from the Michigan Lottery saying he won. The 69-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous had purchased 15 Lotto 47 tickets with about $280 he had in his online account from a recent win, he said.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit dispensary fined, license suspended after state finds duffel bags of marijuana

A medical marijuana dispensary on Detroit's west side will have to close its doors for 30 days and pay a $75,000 fine after Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency discovered multiple bags filled with suspected marijuana products that did not have state tagging information. During an unannounced site visit in May 2021, the agency observed multiple bags, backpacks and duffel bags at The House of Mary Jane, located at 19154 James Couzens. They told the company that the products...
DETROIT, MI
K102.5

Look Inside This Abandoned YMCA That Still Has Electricity

@detroitunseen Abandoned YMCA with Full Power and So Much Left Behind. Metro Detroit. Michigan. Built 1959. Closed 2020. #abandoned#abandonedplaces#abandonedamerica#michigan#bando#detroit#abandoneddetroit#urbex#realstory#sadbuttrue#waste#urbanexploring♬ original sound - DetroitUnseen. Look Inside This Now Derelict Detroit Area Mansion. Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home. Left to wither away in northern Michigan, take a look...
DETROIT, MI

