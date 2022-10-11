Those craving late-night chicken wings in northern Bloomfield Township may soon have an option. Opening earlier this summer, the new Wingstop at 1981 S. Telegraph in the Village at Bloomfield shopping center is currently open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The restaurant has recently petitioned the township to allow it to remain open later into the evening, instead closing its doors at midnight each day.

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO