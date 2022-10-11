Teen charged in connection with June I-40 crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teen was arrested Tuesday in connection with a three-vehicle crash on I-40 East that seriously injured one of his passengers.

According to Metro police, the crash happened on June 12 on I-40 East near Fesslers Lane . The investigation showed that 18-year-old Joseph Attia was trying to change lanes when he hit the back of a tractor trailer, causing his Mustang to hit a Honda and a light pole before coming to a stop.

One of Attia’s three passengers sustained serious injuries; the passenger was reportedly sitting in the back seat and not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

Attia is believed to have been driving over 100 miles per hour just before the crash. He has since been charged with five counts of reckless endangerment, three counts of aggravated assault and one count of drag racing, according to police.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.