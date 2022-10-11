ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KEDM

Louisiana adopts summer literacy policy to support third and fourth graders reading behind grade level

(BATON ROUGE, LA) - Louisiana is providing increased support to third and fourth-grade students who are behind on reading. The Louisiana Department of Education’s (LDOE) new summer literacy policy was approved by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) today. Third and fourth-grade students who score behind grade level on reading on an end-of-year screener will be provided 30 additional hours of focused literacy instruction during the summer by a teacher trained in the science of reading.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Four-Day School Weeks Could Be Coming To Acadia Parish Schools

A growing trend in parts of the country - including some parishes in Louisiana - is a shift to shortened work weeks. Avoyelles Parish was one of the first in the state to make the shift back in 2019. Their school board voted to eliminate classes on Mondays. Caldwell and Franklin Parishes have adopted the new 4-day model, and others have considered it.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
KTBS

Superintendent blames Louisiana’s teacher certification backlog on lack of manpower

Only eight employees in the Louisiana Department of Education will process some 36,000 applications for teacher certification this school year, Superintendent Cade Brumley told the Senate Education Committee. (Canva image) The Louisiana Department of Education will receive some 36,000 applications for teacher certifications this year, ranging from first-time educators to...
LOUISIANA STATE
Local
Louisiana Education
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
City
Metairie, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
NOLA.com

St. Helena superintendent: Accountability proposal would hurt small, rural school districts

St. Helena Parish School District — like so many small, rural, low-socioeconomic and majority African American districts — faces real and tangible barriers compared to more affluent districts. Even with constant flux in accountability standards over the years, districts like ours have made noticeable progress. That progress is likely to be erased if the Louisiana Department of Education's proposed accountability reforms are implemented.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Letter: State must find balance between economic growth, environment

NIMBY! Apparently, not in my lake either. Residents of parishes in which injection wells are proposed are justifiably concerned about safety, environmental and livelihood impacts (seafood, fishing, pollution and recreational activities). Undeniably, we should have been asking these questions all along because environmental pollution is an old problem in Louisiana....
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Matthew Block, the right hand of John Bel Edwards, is resigning as governor's top lawyer

When John Bel Edwards expanded Medicaid on his first day as governor, Matthew Block helped craft the details as his executive counsel. Over the past six years, Block has continued to play a vital role for Edwards – helping the governor navigate hurricanes, the pandemic, the budget crises he inherited, getting bills through the Republican-majority Legislature, the redistricting process earlier this year and countless other issues.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Controversial Mississippi flood control project gets $221M more, but Louisiana worries remain

A controversial flood control project near Jackson, Mississippi, that Louisiana officials and environmental groups have long opposed is gaining new momentum following disastrous flooding there in late August that exacerbated problems with Jackson's drinking water supply. U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi, announced last week that the U.S. Army Corps of...
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Louisiana insurance commissioner approves 63% property insurance hike

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has approved a 63% homeowners insurance rate increase for customers insured by the state's safety net company Citizens, while an industry veteran said the state's property insurance crisis is likely to continue to escalate following Hurricane Ian's destruction in Florida. The new rates for Citizens,...
LOUISIANA STATE
Natchez Democrat

Louisiana’s Chronic Wasting Disease regulations

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted regulations for the Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Control Area in northeast Louisiana. The current CWD Control Area includes all of Tensas Parish and portions of Madison and Franklin parishes. The regulations are intended to reduce further spread of the disease. The regulations are...
LOUISIANA STATE

