Read full article on original website
Related
KEDM
Louisiana adopts summer literacy policy to support third and fourth graders reading behind grade level
(BATON ROUGE, LA) - Louisiana is providing increased support to third and fourth-grade students who are behind on reading. The Louisiana Department of Education’s (LDOE) new summer literacy policy was approved by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) today. Third and fourth-grade students who score behind grade level on reading on an end-of-year screener will be provided 30 additional hours of focused literacy instruction during the summer by a teacher trained in the science of reading.
Four-Day School Weeks Could Be Coming To Acadia Parish Schools
A growing trend in parts of the country - including some parishes in Louisiana - is a shift to shortened work weeks. Avoyelles Parish was one of the first in the state to make the shift back in 2019. Their school board voted to eliminate classes on Mondays. Caldwell and Franklin Parishes have adopted the new 4-day model, and others have considered it.
KTBS
Superintendent blames Louisiana’s teacher certification backlog on lack of manpower
Only eight employees in the Louisiana Department of Education will process some 36,000 applications for teacher certification this school year, Superintendent Cade Brumley told the Senate Education Committee. (Canva image) The Louisiana Department of Education will receive some 36,000 applications for teacher certifications this year, ranging from first-time educators to...
With rise in school threats, Louisiana state senator wants parents to start having difficult conversations with students
With school threats occurring more often than ever, officials say it's time for everyone to step up.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Despite reduction in Louisiana’s teacher shortage, backlog of certification applications causes concern
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is still facing a teacher shortage and members of the state legislature are pushing the Louisiana Department of Education to justify a backlog of teacher certifications. In a Monday, October 10 Senate Education Committee hearing, the Department of Education was questioned about the...
NOLA.com
St. Helena superintendent: Accountability proposal would hurt small, rural school districts
St. Helena Parish School District — like so many small, rural, low-socioeconomic and majority African American districts — faces real and tangible barriers compared to more affluent districts. Even with constant flux in accountability standards over the years, districts like ours have made noticeable progress. That progress is likely to be erased if the Louisiana Department of Education's proposed accountability reforms are implemented.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Mississippi gets that there's a proven way to teach reading. Louisiana doesn't.
Will Sentell's Oct. 3 piece on our state's low literacy rates in lower elementary schools, I was appalled to learn that more than half of students K-3 are reading below grade level. Perhaps our educational leaders should do their homework and refer to a 2019 opinion piece in The New...
KTBS
Louisiana’s average ACT score drops for 5th year in a row; national averages see decline
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana's composite score on a test of college readiness called the ACT fell for the fifth consecutive year, officials said Wednesday morning. The score is 18.1 for the Class of 2022, down from 18.4 last year. The top score is 36. The results mean that Louisiana...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
Letters: Carbon capture offers record of safety, cleaner environment for Louisiana
The Advocate’s Sept. 29 opinion supporting carbon capture makes an important point about how Louisiana’s industries can evolve in a safe, proven way that will improve the environment, boost the economy and provide long-term growth for employers and landowners. Carbon capture has drawn sharp pushback in several parishes...
NOLA.com
Letter: State must find balance between economic growth, environment
NIMBY! Apparently, not in my lake either. Residents of parishes in which injection wells are proposed are justifiably concerned about safety, environmental and livelihood impacts (seafood, fishing, pollution and recreational activities). Undeniably, we should have been asking these questions all along because environmental pollution is an old problem in Louisiana....
KSLA
State Fair of Louisiana offering specials to help stave off impact of inflation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — We’re about two weeks from the start of the 2022 State Fair of Louisiana. New are mini doughnuts, pickle pizzas and a corn hole tournament. Then there’s inflation. It’s being an issue all of us face, personally and in business. Jade Myers...
theadvocate.com
Matthew Block, the right hand of John Bel Edwards, is resigning as governor's top lawyer
When John Bel Edwards expanded Medicaid on his first day as governor, Matthew Block helped craft the details as his executive counsel. Over the past six years, Block has continued to play a vital role for Edwards – helping the governor navigate hurricanes, the pandemic, the budget crises he inherited, getting bills through the Republican-majority Legislature, the redistricting process earlier this year and countless other issues.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Descendants of 272 slaves sold by Georgetown priests to Louisiana later founded Southern University
That's the modern equivalent of the price paid for 272 slaves of African descent in 1838, all sold to Louisiana plantations by Jesuit priests who baptized them into the Catholic faith. The priests considered these people their property, to be bought and sold to fund the mounting debt of a...
Louisiana students can now apply for FAFSA
Louisiana students can now apply for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana’s Fake Nurse
It has been said that you dress the part when you are trying to impress people. It's also said you dress for the job that you want. The same apparently can be said about a fake news who made some rounds in Acadiana. Do You Know This Woman? Do You...
NOLA.com
Controversial Mississippi flood control project gets $221M more, but Louisiana worries remain
A controversial flood control project near Jackson, Mississippi, that Louisiana officials and environmental groups have long opposed is gaining new momentum following disastrous flooding there in late August that exacerbated problems with Jackson's drinking water supply. U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi, announced last week that the U.S. Army Corps of...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana insurance commissioner approves 63% property insurance hike
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has approved a 63% homeowners insurance rate increase for customers insured by the state's safety net company Citizens, while an industry veteran said the state's property insurance crisis is likely to continue to escalate following Hurricane Ian's destruction in Florida. The new rates for Citizens,...
Natchez Democrat
Louisiana’s Chronic Wasting Disease regulations
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted regulations for the Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Control Area in northeast Louisiana. The current CWD Control Area includes all of Tensas Parish and portions of Madison and Franklin parishes. The regulations are intended to reduce further spread of the disease. The regulations are...
KTBS
Nearly $300M in tax revenue came rushing back to local governments after ITEP reforms, report says
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana’s decision to rein in its most lucrative corporate tax break has brought $282 million in tax revenue back to local services like police departments and schools, a new report found. The report, authored by the think tank Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis,...
Comments / 0