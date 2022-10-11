Magicians will tell you that the art of misdirection is much easier if you have two hands. Santa Clarita magician Chris Canfield was born with only one. Using new, creative ways to misdirect viewers might just be Canfield’s secret to tricking Penn and Teller when he appears on their show “Penn and Teller: Fool Us” at 8 p.m. on Friday. He said he learned much of his craft from studying another one-handed magician named René Lavand, but he uses his disadvantage to his advantage.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO