Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism ScandalSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Related
signalscv.com
Hundreds turn out to raise funds for METAvivor
Both Eva Miranda Crawford and her father, City Councilman Bill Miranda, don’t see Crawford’s story as one of a cancer survivor – but rather one of a thriver. This was a term they, and those with and affected by metastatic breast cancer, preferred at the “Met Gala” fundraiser at Porsche Santa Clarita in Valencia on Saturday night.
signalscv.com
Valencia High: Saving hearts with free screenings
The Saving Hearts Foundation and Valencia High School hosted a heart screening event to provide a necessary resource for community members to learn more about their heart health on Saturday. The Saving Hearts Foundation is a nonprofit organization working in Southern California to organize community heart screenings to identify and...
signalscv.com
Local students honored at 2022 Young Artists and Authors Showcase
Six local students were awarded, three of them receiving national recognition, at the 2022 Young Artists and Authors Showcase held by Sister Cities International in Washington, D.C., earlier this year. Sister Cities International is a nonprofit organization created to foster partnerships among communities around the globe and promote peace through...
signalscv.com
Lunafest: Films for women, by women
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita hosted its 11th annual Lunafest to showcase women in the film industry on Thursday. Zonta is an international organization to “empower women and girls through service and advocacy,” according to Lois Bauccio, president of the Santa Clarita Zonta Foundation. Lunafest is a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
signalscv.com
City approves design contract for new Via Princessa park
The Santa Clarita City Council approved a design contract on Wednesday for the yet-to-be-built Via Princessa Park in Canyon Country on Tuesday. The unanimous vote followed discussion from a handful of community members regarding additions that they would like to see to some of the initial plans for the park, including the introduction of pickleball courts.
signalscv.com
Newhall district approves new language program for Old Orchard Elementary
The Newhall School District approved the purchase of new language curriculum at Old Orchard Elementary School Monday that will help support foundational reading of Spanish for primary students in the dual language immersion program. The Newhall district board of trustees approved a slew of items Monday night as part of...
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita Day Trips
Santa Clarita is abundant with activities, from a Six Flags amusement park to golf courses to a wicked nightlife scene. However, even those who live in and love Santa Clarita want to occasionally step outside their city. Fortunately, a wide array of attractions within just a few hours’ drive can be completed easily on a day trip. Here are our top picks.
signalscv.com
Canyons softball to host youth skills Clinic
The College of the Canyons softball program is inviting youth players from across the region to participate in the 2022 COC Softball Youth Skills Clinic, with three dates running in October. Open to beginning, intermediate and advanced players ages 9 to 12, this series of single-day clinics will include instruction...
IN THIS ARTICLE
signalscv.com
Canyon Country fire reaches 2 acres
A quarter-acre fire broke out in Canyon Country on Tuesday afternoon and was moving uphill with a potential of 50 acres, but was held to 2 acres, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials and radio dispatch traffic. According to Giovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County...
signalscv.com
Man suspected of using skateboard as deadly weapon
Two adults got into a fight Sunday afternoon at one of the William S. Hart Baseball and Softball fields in Valencia that resulted in the arrest of a 33-year-old Canyon Country man suspected of using a skateboard as a deadly weapon, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According...
signalscv.com
Local one-handed magician will try to fool Penn and Teller
Magicians will tell you that the art of misdirection is much easier if you have two hands. Santa Clarita magician Chris Canfield was born with only one. Using new, creative ways to misdirect viewers might just be Canfield’s secret to tricking Penn and Teller when he appears on their show “Penn and Teller: Fool Us” at 8 p.m. on Friday. He said he learned much of his craft from studying another one-handed magician named René Lavand, but he uses his disadvantage to his advantage.
signalscv.com
1 injured in 2-vehicle collision on southbound 14
A traffic collision involving two vehicles Wednesday morning on southbound Highway 14 resulted in at least one person being transported to a local hospital, according to California Highway Patrol officials. First responders were dispatched to the scene on southbound Highway 14 just south of Sand Canyon Road at 8:36 a.m.,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
signalscv.com
Three-vehicle collision occurs on Highway 5 fast lane
A three-vehicle collision occurred on the southbound side of Interstate 5 and Highway 14 on Wednesday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol Newhall officials. According to Henry Narvaez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 1:49 p.m. and arrived...
signalscv.com
Deputies arrest man on suspicion of stealing box truck
A man was arrested on suspicion of driving a stolen box truck Tuesday morning, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received a report of an unidentified individual driving a stolen white box truck on Bouquet Canyon Road at approximately 10 a.m., according to Watch Sgt. Beverly Nottingham.
signalscv.com
Football week nine preview
We are officially halfway through league play in a wild season with just three Foothill League games remaining. West Ranch can clinch a share of the Foothill League title with a win but will be outright winners if the team wins out. Saugus and Golden Valley are in good shape...
Comments / 0