Former House speaker Paul Ryan said Donald Trump won’t be the GOP nominee for president in 2024—and even if he is, “we all know he will lose,” he said. “We all know he’s much more likely to lose the White House than anybody else running for president on our side of the aisle,” Ryan added. “So why would we want to go with that?” The Republican, who previously served in Wisconsin’s first congressional district, said many GOP hopefuls are scared to enter the 2024 race, but don’t want to miss their window. “He’s going to try to intimidate people out...
