ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

Related
cw39.com

Houston allergist offers advice for ragweed allergy sufferers

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Record ragweed counts recently have made life miserable for allergy sufferers, but there is light at the end of the heavily pollinated tunnel. An allergist at the McGovern Allergy and Asthma Clinic in Bellaire says that ragweed season typically ends in November and that the numbers are already coming down.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Just What The Doctor Ordered

HOUSTON – The Honeycomb Clinic is a doctor’s office where you can also grab a healthy snack and try out some yoga with the family. During Breast Cancer Awareness Month Dr. Latisha Rowe shares tips on reducing your risk of getting breast cancer and ways you can get on top of a diagnosis and up your chance of survival.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Signs, symptoms and treatment options for vein disease

HOUSTON — To book an appointment at Modern Heart & Vascular Institute, give them a call at 832-644-8930, or visit them online at modernheartandvascular.com. They accept most major insurances, including Medicare. Also, they have doctors who speak Spanish. This content sponsored by Modern Heart & Vascular Institute.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
Community Impact Houston

Houston Cardiovascular Associates leases 40,000 square feet in new medical office in Museum District

The Museo Institute for Medical Arts Building in Houston's Museum District leased the seventh floor to Houston Cardiovascular Associates. (Courtesy CBRE) The Houston Cardiovascular Associates, a cardiological focused medical clinic, leased 40,000 square feet of office space in the new Museo Institute for Medical Arts Building in Houston's Museum Park area. The HCVA will occupy the seventh floor of Museo, a 153,775-square-foot, 10-floor medical office development at 5115 Fannin St., Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Vice

Houston’s Solution to Climate Change Is to Force Low-Income People to Move

HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS — Génesis’ pink mobile home, in a flood-prone area just northeast of the Houston city limits, has been battered by storm after storm. “Harvey did it again,” she said, gesturing toward the wood panels on her front deck to indicate that everything was strewn about in the 2017 hurricane that flooded the area. “Then the snow messed up that room over there,” she added, referring to last winter’s freak winter storms that knocked out power to millions in the state. A blue plastic bin gathers rainwater that drips through her roof. Part of the ceiling is supported by a ladder to keep it from caving in.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fertility#Clinic#Linus Women Health#General Health#Medical Services#Ivf#Chief Business And Legal
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston home sales stumble as housing market continues to cool

Houston home sales stumbled again in September, declining for the sixth consecutive month as the local housing market continues to cool. The Houston Association of Realtors reports sales were down 17% last month compared to September of 2021. Year-to-date home sales are down 5.1% compared to last year. Mortgage rates...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Proposal unveiled to provide relief from stalled trains in Houston’s Fifth Ward

HOUSTON – Many Fifth Ward residents are seeking some sort of relief, complaining that stalled trains in the area have become a major nuisance, sparking safety concerns. Federal officials were touring the area with city leaders on Wednesday in an effort to stop the proposed merger of two rail lines which, they said, could worsen the problem.
HOUSTON, TX
southernillinoisnow.com

Nurse who cared for baby for six months in NICU named his godmother

(HOUSTON) — Carly Miller, a neonatal intensive care unit nurse in Texas, spent six months by the side of one of her most critically ill patients, a baby named Conrad. Now Miller, 27, a nurse at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, gets to spend the rest of Conrad’s life by his side as his godmother.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

WARNING FOR PARENTS: Flu and RSV cases are up among children

COVID cases among kids are down but Flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) are on the rise. “It’s really unusual to see that in the summer. And now, we have two summers in a row when RSV surges, and actually our area, Houston, we never really returned to baseline where we had in a very few RSV cases,” explained pediatric infectious disease Dr. Michael Chang with UT Health and Children’s Memorial Hermann.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Walmart
Phys.org

Researchers find 'significant rates' of sinking ground in Houston suburbs

An analysis of thousands of water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has uncovered significant rates of subsidence, or gradual sinking of the ground, in some of the region's fast-growing suburbs that have not been previously reported. Shuhab Khan, professor of geology at the University of Houston, led...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Agent Magazine

Johnson Development opens up hundreds of Houston homesites to builders

Johnson Development plans to release over 1,600 homesites to the market by the end of 2022. The developers currently have 19 active communities — 15 of them in the Houston area — many of which contain open lots that will roll out to builders beginning in October and extending through the end of the year.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Toys”R”Us is back in Houston – Opening events to attend

HOUSTON (KIAH) Toys”R”Us is returning to Houston and will debut in west Houston. On October 15, Macy’s Memorial City will debut the flagship in-store Toys“R”Us shop as part of the partnership with WHP Global to bring the Toys“R”Us brand to every Macy’s store in America just in time for the holiday season.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston Botanic Garden Lightscape returns for the holidays

HOUSTON — Looking for something to do during the holidays in town? The Houston Botanic Gardens has you covered!. The internationally acclaimed Lightscape will return for 2022, featuring newer light installations as well as bringing back some of last year's favorites. More than 80% of the displays for this year will be brand new and be set to seasonal music along a winding path in the Garden.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy