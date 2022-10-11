Read full article on original website
rice.edu
How much is that medical procedure? In Houston, it depends on which hospital you choose
HOUSTON – (Oct. 12, 2022) – How much you pay for medical procedures and hospital admissions in Houston varies widely depending on where you go for treatment, according to a new report from Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy. A previous Baker Institute report found that...
cw39.com
Houston allergist offers advice for ragweed allergy sufferers
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Record ragweed counts recently have made life miserable for allergy sufferers, but there is light at the end of the heavily pollinated tunnel. An allergist at the McGovern Allergy and Asthma Clinic in Bellaire says that ragweed season typically ends in November and that the numbers are already coming down.
Click2Houston.com
Just What The Doctor Ordered
HOUSTON – The Honeycomb Clinic is a doctor’s office where you can also grab a healthy snack and try out some yoga with the family. During Breast Cancer Awareness Month Dr. Latisha Rowe shares tips on reducing your risk of getting breast cancer and ways you can get on top of a diagnosis and up your chance of survival.
KHOU
Signs, symptoms and treatment options for vein disease
HOUSTON — To book an appointment at Modern Heart & Vascular Institute, give them a call at 832-644-8930, or visit them online at modernheartandvascular.com. They accept most major insurances, including Medicare. Also, they have doctors who speak Spanish. This content sponsored by Modern Heart & Vascular Institute.
Click2Houston.com
Toys ‘R’ Us returns with 8 Houston-area locations; Where to find the beloved childhood chain 🦒
HOUSTON – We are living in the age of reboots and remakes – anything can get a second chance and stores are included! Toys ‘R’ Us is now open in 25 Macy’s stores across Texas, eight of which can be found in the Houston area.
Houston Cardiovascular Associates leases 40,000 square feet in new medical office in Museum District
The Museo Institute for Medical Arts Building in Houston's Museum District leased the seventh floor to Houston Cardiovascular Associates. (Courtesy CBRE) The Houston Cardiovascular Associates, a cardiological focused medical clinic, leased 40,000 square feet of office space in the new Museo Institute for Medical Arts Building in Houston's Museum Park area. The HCVA will occupy the seventh floor of Museo, a 153,775-square-foot, 10-floor medical office development at 5115 Fannin St., Houston.
Houston’s Solution to Climate Change Is to Force Low-Income People to Move
HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS — Génesis’ pink mobile home, in a flood-prone area just northeast of the Houston city limits, has been battered by storm after storm. “Harvey did it again,” she said, gesturing toward the wood panels on her front deck to indicate that everything was strewn about in the 2017 hurricane that flooded the area. “Then the snow messed up that room over there,” she added, referring to last winter’s freak winter storms that knocked out power to millions in the state. A blue plastic bin gathers rainwater that drips through her roof. Part of the ceiling is supported by a ladder to keep it from caving in.
One word only, describe how is it like to live in Houston
Houston's 2020 census population was 2,304,580, the most populous city in Texas, and the fourth-most populous city in the United States. How do you guys feel about living in Chicago?
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston home sales stumble as housing market continues to cool
Houston home sales stumbled again in September, declining for the sixth consecutive month as the local housing market continues to cool. The Houston Association of Realtors reports sales were down 17% last month compared to September of 2021. Year-to-date home sales are down 5.1% compared to last year. Mortgage rates...
Click2Houston.com
Proposal unveiled to provide relief from stalled trains in Houston’s Fifth Ward
HOUSTON – Many Fifth Ward residents are seeking some sort of relief, complaining that stalled trains in the area have become a major nuisance, sparking safety concerns. Federal officials were touring the area with city leaders on Wednesday in an effort to stop the proposed merger of two rail lines which, they said, could worsen the problem.
southernillinoisnow.com
Nurse who cared for baby for six months in NICU named his godmother
(HOUSTON) — Carly Miller, a neonatal intensive care unit nurse in Texas, spent six months by the side of one of her most critically ill patients, a baby named Conrad. Now Miller, 27, a nurse at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, gets to spend the rest of Conrad’s life by his side as his godmother.
Click2Houston.com
WARNING FOR PARENTS: Flu and RSV cases are up among children
COVID cases among kids are down but Flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) are on the rise. “It’s really unusual to see that in the summer. And now, we have two summers in a row when RSV surges, and actually our area, Houston, we never really returned to baseline where we had in a very few RSV cases,” explained pediatric infectious disease Dr. Michael Chang with UT Health and Children’s Memorial Hermann.
The ground is sinking fast in some of Houston's richest suburbs
Oil and water withdrawal in these high-growth areas could make them more vulnerable to flooding.
Click2Houston.com
Allergies, pollen and mold: This is how to check how bad it is right now in the Houston area🤧
HOUSTON – Have your allergies been bad lately? If you’re noticing changes and are wondering about the situation in our area, there are plenty of places that share information about pollen, mold and air quality in the Houston area. You can always get the readings here from KPRC...
Phys.org
Researchers find 'significant rates' of sinking ground in Houston suburbs
An analysis of thousands of water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has uncovered significant rates of subsidence, or gradual sinking of the ground, in some of the region's fast-growing suburbs that have not been previously reported. Shuhab Khan, professor of geology at the University of Houston, led...
Once a sleepy Houston enclave, the city of Bellaire is coming into its own
A wave of new restaurants, bars and shops are making the neighborhood a food destination.
Click2Houston.com
Texas bans many proven tools for helping drug users. Advocates are handing them out anyway.
HOUSTON — Thirty minutes before a punk show this summer, Claudia Dambra set up a table and taped to it a tablecloth she had hand-painted with broad, white brushstrokes. The banner read, “PUNK NOT DEATH.”. As people flooded into the Houston music venue, Dambra stacked on top of...
Houston Agent Magazine
Johnson Development opens up hundreds of Houston homesites to builders
Johnson Development plans to release over 1,600 homesites to the market by the end of 2022. The developers currently have 19 active communities — 15 of them in the Houston area — many of which contain open lots that will roll out to builders beginning in October and extending through the end of the year.
cw39.com
Toys”R”Us is back in Houston – Opening events to attend
HOUSTON (KIAH) Toys”R”Us is returning to Houston and will debut in west Houston. On October 15, Macy’s Memorial City will debut the flagship in-store Toys“R”Us shop as part of the partnership with WHP Global to bring the Toys“R”Us brand to every Macy’s store in America just in time for the holiday season.
Houston Botanic Garden Lightscape returns for the holidays
HOUSTON — Looking for something to do during the holidays in town? The Houston Botanic Gardens has you covered!. The internationally acclaimed Lightscape will return for 2022, featuring newer light installations as well as bringing back some of last year's favorites. More than 80% of the displays for this year will be brand new and be set to seasonal music along a winding path in the Garden.
