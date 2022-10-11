ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Winner of Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska announced

LINCOLN, Neb. — The winner of the Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska contest was announced Tuesday morning after a four-week vote. The Kawasaki New York City Rail Car was crowned by the Nebraska Chamber. Coming in second place was the Pivot Walker, made by Chief Fabrication in Grand Island.
NSP announces new hotline to anonymously tip authorities to human trafficking

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) announced a new hotline to let the public anonymously tip authorities to human trafficking, according to a press release. After taking the report, the information will be quickly given to local authorities to investigate the tip. The hotline is so the...
With respiratory illness cases up, doctors urge precautions

OMAHA, Neb.—Cases of the respiratory virus RSV are going up. Not just in Omaha, but across the state. Statistics from the Department of Health and Human Services reveal 297 positive tests across Nebraska in the week ending Oct. 1. That's up from 95 just one month ago. OneHealth Nebraska...
