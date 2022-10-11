Read full article on original website
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
El Paso Faces Crisis - 1,000 Migrants a Day, Shelter Shuts Down, City Spends $6 MillionTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas is Pushing Back Against Requests From New York Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Continues to Bus Migrants but New York Mayor is Challenging His ActionTom HandyNew York City, NY
This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
cnycentral.com
"This is not a landslide situation" Upstate question mark could make a tight race for Gov
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — With a little more than four weeks left until Election Day, a new poll out Wednesday appears to show Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin gaining some ground on Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul who has been leading polling among overall voters so far. In these critical last weeks, Hochul and Zeldin are honing in on the issues they think will bring New Yorkers out to cast their ballots.
cnycentral.com
Exclusive: Rep. Zeldin speaks about shooting at his home, NY’s rampant crime problem
New York State (WRGB) — A shooting outside the home of Republican candidate for Governor Rep. Lee Zeldin is now part of the conversation in the race for New York Governor, with Election Day less than a month away. Zeldin has been campaigning on the issue of crime, and...
cnycentral.com
Gov. Hochul signs bill ending practice of charging fee on outstanding student debt
SYRACUSE N.Y. — New York State Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill Thursday ending the practice of charging an additional fee to debtors when collecting outstanding debts owed to the state from educational expenses. Before this bill, a fee of 22% was added by state law in addition to...
cnycentral.com
NYS awards $13.4 million to 37 reproductive health care providers across the state
SYRACUSE N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has allocated $13.4 million to 37 abortion providers, covering 64 clinic sites across the state, in the second round of the Abortion Provider Support Fund. The second round of funding has expanded eligibility to include family planning providers, independent clinics, and...
cnycentral.com
DMV reminds New Yorkers of approaching voter registration deadline
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is reminding New Yorkers that the deadline to register to vote in the November 8 election is Friday, October 14. New Yorkers can apply in person at the DMV when they complete a driver's license, learner permit, or non-driver ID transaction.
cnycentral.com
Appeals court rules New York State gun laws will remain in effect for now
SYRACUSE N.Y. — An appeals court ruled Wednesday that all of New York’s concealed carry rules will remain in effect for now. The temporary pause comes after a federal judge halted key parts of the gun laws which restrict where people can carry weapons and requires permit holders to share their social media information.
cnycentral.com
Insurance experts warn Floridians to watch premiums following Hurricane Ian
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — Following Hurricane Ian, insurance experts are warning Northwest Florida residents to watch their premiums. While the storm didn't directly impact the area, analysts say claims made from Ian will surely impact insurance rates for customers statewide. Insurance experts WEAR spoke to are urging residents...
cnycentral.com
Deadline to register to vote in mid-term General Election this week
NEW YORK — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles wants to remind New Yorkers about upcoming deadlines before heading to the polls for the 2022 midterm elections this November. The date to keep in mind is Friday, Oct. 14. All online applications must be submitted by 11:59...
cnycentral.com
Town of Salina reacts after $25 million diverted from sports complex proposal
SALINA, N.Y. — With the $25 million sports complex in Salina on the back burner and the money directed toward the Micron facility, we checked in with the town supervisor as well as local business owners about the loss of a potential revenue driver to Salina. Salina’s Town Supervisor,...
cnycentral.com
Come sail away! NY State agency to auction off sailboats
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The New York State Office of General Services will be auctioning off some sailboats later this month. The 20 boats were part of SUNY Maritime College sailing team's 2012 fleet, declared as surplus. The auction is October 18 on Staten Island. The boats will be...
cnycentral.com
Gusty wind, brief intense downpours likely Thursday, watching the risk for damage, tornado
It might be October, but severe weather in the form of damaging wind and even a small chance for a brief small tornado cannot be ruled out Thursday midday through the afternoon. We have all been feeling the well above average temperatures since Tuesday afternoon. Syracuse reached 73 degrees Tuesday...
cnycentral.com
Push to create new housing ahead of Micron plant in Clay
CLAY, N.Y. — There is an effort underway behind the scenes to prepare Central New York for the biggest employer to move into the region. To make way for the growth Micron is expected to bring, Onondaga County is working to build up the housing supply. On Wednesday night,...
cnycentral.com
Funds meant for Salina Sports Complex now diverted to new Micron facility
SALINA, N.Y. — A proposed $25 million sports complex in Salina was the biggest thing to happen in Onondaga County in 2021, but then, crickets. By the summer of 2022 the project had gone nowhere and was surpassed in importance by getting the $85 million aquarium proposal approved. Now,...
cnycentral.com
Ted Long of 93Q says wife has entered hospice care; she's not well enough for transplant
A sad update for morning radio listeners in Central New York Tuesday as Ted Long returned to 93Q to provide an update on his wife, Bobbie. In late September, Ted went public with his wife's battle with liver disease, saying it reached a point of crisis. He was reaching out to listeners saying Bobbie needed a liver transplant to survive. Quickly, listeners to the radio station responded, as did viewers of CNY Central where we shared the couple's story.
cnycentral.com
Damaged or peeling plates? Here's how to get them replaced for free
New York State (WRGB) — ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) - Are your license plates damaged or peeling?. Officials from the Department of Motor Vehicles say that if your plates have become damaged due to "delamination" -- or the top layers peeling off, you can have the plates replaced, free of charge.
