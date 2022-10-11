ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cnycentral.com

"This is not a landslide situation" Upstate question mark could make a tight race for Gov

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — With a little more than four weeks left until Election Day, a new poll out Wednesday appears to show Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin gaining some ground on Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul who has been leading polling among overall voters so far. In these critical last weeks, Hochul and Zeldin are honing in on the issues they think will bring New Yorkers out to cast their ballots.
cnycentral.com

DMV reminds New Yorkers of approaching voter registration deadline

SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is reminding New Yorkers that the deadline to register to vote in the November 8 election is Friday, October 14. New Yorkers can apply in person at the DMV when they complete a driver's license, learner permit, or non-driver ID transaction.
cnycentral.com

Appeals court rules New York State gun laws will remain in effect for now

SYRACUSE N.Y. — An appeals court ruled Wednesday that all of New York’s concealed carry rules will remain in effect for now. The temporary pause comes after a federal judge halted key parts of the gun laws which restrict where people can carry weapons and requires permit holders to share their social media information.
cnycentral.com

Insurance experts warn Floridians to watch premiums following Hurricane Ian

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — Following Hurricane Ian, insurance experts are warning Northwest Florida residents to watch their premiums. While the storm didn't directly impact the area, analysts say claims made from Ian will surely impact insurance rates for customers statewide. Insurance experts WEAR spoke to are urging residents...
cnycentral.com

Deadline to register to vote in mid-term General Election this week

NEW YORK — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles wants to remind New Yorkers about upcoming deadlines before heading to the polls for the 2022 midterm elections this November. The date to keep in mind is Friday, Oct. 14. All online applications must be submitted by 11:59...
cnycentral.com

Come sail away! NY State agency to auction off sailboats

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The New York State Office of General Services will be auctioning off some sailboats later this month. The 20 boats were part of SUNY Maritime College sailing team's 2012 fleet, declared as surplus. The auction is October 18 on Staten Island. The boats will be...
cnycentral.com

Push to create new housing ahead of Micron plant in Clay

CLAY, N.Y. — There is an effort underway behind the scenes to prepare Central New York for the biggest employer to move into the region. To make way for the growth Micron is expected to bring, Onondaga County is working to build up the housing supply. On Wednesday night,...
cnycentral.com

Ted Long of 93Q says wife has entered hospice care; she's not well enough for transplant

A sad update for morning radio listeners in Central New York Tuesday as Ted Long returned to 93Q to provide an update on his wife, Bobbie. In late September, Ted went public with his wife's battle with liver disease, saying it reached a point of crisis. He was reaching out to listeners saying Bobbie needed a liver transplant to survive. Quickly, listeners to the radio station responded, as did viewers of CNY Central where we shared the couple's story.
cnycentral.com

Damaged or peeling plates? Here's how to get them replaced for free

New York State (WRGB) — ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) - Are your license plates damaged or peeling?. Officials from the Department of Motor Vehicles say that if your plates have become damaged due to "delamination" -- or the top layers peeling off, you can have the plates replaced, free of charge.
