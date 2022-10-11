Cranbury Municipal Alliance helps promote mental health resources during World Mental Health Day

Hi. May I ask a small favor? Can you please stop leaving your shopping cart in the middle of the aisle while you look at your shopping list or your phone?. I've also seen people reading food labels or chatting with a friend that is also in the store, totally oblivious to the fact that they're smack dab in the middle of the aisle, making it impossible for other customers to easily pass by.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 2 DAYS AGO