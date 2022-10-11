Cranbury Municipal Alliance helps promote mental health resources during World Mental Health Day

Read full article on original website
I-295 NB Double Lane Closure FridayMorristown MinuteMercer County, NJ
Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For HelpAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Stop-Work Orders, Subpoenas Issued to Two Contractors for Violations at Dunellen School Job SiteMorristown MinuteDunellen, NJ
Key Data Explored in StudyGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Local Sponsors Help NJ Charity Event Make Chemo-Related Hair Loss Treatment Accessable To More Cancer PatientsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
National Substance Abuse Prevention Month: Breaking Free from Addiction
Overdoses are still on the rise. The National Center for Health Statistics reported a 30% rise in drug overdose deaths from 2019-2020, amid the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. It wasn’t an anomaly. American overdose deaths climbed another 15% in 2021, to 107,622. In New Jersey alone, 3,081.
New Jersey college students support proposal to eliminate work requirement for SNAP benefits
The New Jersey Senate has advanced a proposal that some college students said would help tackle food insecurity on campuses across the state. State lawmakers have introduced a bill that would eliminate a work requirement for low-income students seeking SNAP benefits, also known as “food stamps.”. Currently, most students...
Investigative agency finds big problems at NJ drug rehab centers
TRENTON – The State Commission of Investigation has its sights set on problems in the addiction rehabilitation industry – from self-dealing to double billing to rigging drug tests to keep people from leaving treatment. The SCI’s final report and legislative recommendations are still months away, but the Legislature’s...
New Laws: Young Offenders May Be Held within NJ Juvenile Justice System Past Age of 25
Transformation of NJ Youth Justice System, Young Offenders May Be Held within Juvenile Justice System Past Age 25.Morristown Minute. NJ AG announces a proposal to implement changes to transfer rules to allow young offenders to continue their residence with the Juvenile Justice Commission beyond the age of 25.
South Brunswick School District seeks understanding from state after not receiving preschool expansion aid
The South Brunswick School District is seeking understanding from the state on why they were not one of the 27 school districts selected to receive preschool expansion aid for the 2022-23 school year. Schoos Superintendent Scott Feder said the letter from the state says “absolutely nothing” except that the district...
Electric vehicle fires spark New Jersey lawmaker to introduce bill requiring further training for firefighters, EMTs
NEW JERSEY – South Jersey EMT and lawmaker, Assemblywoman Bethanne McCarthy Patrick, is concerned about the growing number of electric vehicle fires as sales soar and storms surge. The risks these fires pose to firefighters and EMTs prompted her to introduce a bill that would require New Jersey’s Division...
NJDCA Opens Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program Application Period
SOUTH JERSEY — The application period for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is now open for residents across the state for the 2022-2023 heating season, the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs has announced. The program assists low- and moderate-income households with their heating bills and...
Is the area where you live in NJ facing a new increased risk of flooding?
With flooding issues becoming increasingly common in New Jersey, a plan is moving forward to alert Garden State residents about possible dangers they may face from floods before they buy a house or rent an apartment. State Sen. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, is sponsoring a measure, S3110 that would require home...
New Jersey teacher interviews 4th graders on 'they/them' pronouns on TikTok: 'Indoctrinating my students'
New Jersey charter school teacher interviewed 4th grade students on TikTok about the educator's non-binary 'they/them' pronouns.
Comedy benefit for NJ father in need
On Oct. 21, there will be a Comedy Night Fundraiser along with a gift auction at the Fiorendo Sigismondi Community Center in Cliffwood Beach benefiting Anthony Yepez of Keyport. Anthony is a 36-year-old dad to a 10-year-old daughter and along with his fiancé recently welcomed a baby girl in July....
More NJ renters are falling behind, face eviction – There is help
New Jersey residents are increasingly falling behind on their rent payments. With economic pressures mounting amidst four-decade high inflation, nearly one-in-four state residents admit they are behind in their rent. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the website MyEListings.com computed 24% of New Jerseyans are "Not caught up on...
Insidious Zelle Money App scams target NJ consumers
More than $490 billion in money transfers were processed by Zelle money payment app in 2021, and while the vast majority were legitimate and secure, the number of scams using the app has been rising. In Jersey City on Tuesday, several New Jersey victims told their stories. Alex Carranzana says...
Cranbury Candidates Night will be held virtual Oct. 11
Candidates Night for candidates running for the two seats available on the Cranbury Township Committee is still on despite Republican candidates Evelyn Spann and Barbara Wright declining to participate. The candidate’s night is hosted by the Woman’s Club of Cranbury in partnership with the Cranbury Public Library and will be...
Garden at election offices commemorates amendment granting women right to vote
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — Monmouth County officials have unveiled a site they are calling the 19th Amendment Centennial Commemorative Garden at the county’s election offices in Freehold Township. The garden, which was unveiled to the public on Oct. 6, is a tribute of the passage of the 19th Amendment...
6 Weird Pets That Are Surprisingly Legal To Own In New Jersey
I feel like when you were a little kid everyone dreams of owning a pet elephant, tiger, giraffe, or some other strange animal as a pet one day. Typically, most people only own animals you can buy at a pet store, but apparently, that’s not the case for all of New Jersey.
Huge health insurance increase could spur N.J. property tax hikes, layoffs, local leaders warn Murphy
Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is under fire from local government leaders and some state lawmakers as municipalities and counties in New Jersey grapple with an unprecedented double-digit rate increase on premiums for state health benefit plans. New Jersey’s State Health Benefits Commission in September voted 3-2 to approve rate hikes...
Please Stop Doing This at Wegmans in New Jersey
Hi. May I ask a small favor? Can you please stop leaving your shopping cart in the middle of the aisle while you look at your shopping list or your phone?. I've also seen people reading food labels or chatting with a friend that is also in the store, totally oblivious to the fact that they're smack dab in the middle of the aisle, making it impossible for other customers to easily pass by.
Police Chief: Safety tips part of broader approach to address vehicular crashes in South Brunswick
In efforts to combat the increase in serious and fatal vehicular crashes around South Brunswick, the police department has been issuing safe driving tips every Friday since late September. The tips are part of the police department’s traffic safety initiative, which began on Sept. 30 through the department’s Nixle alerts....
Sauickie introduces storm-related bill package ahead of Sandy anniversary
Hurricane Ian’s recent path of destruction in Florida is reminiscent of Superstorm Sandy’s devastating impact on New Jersey in October 2012, said state Assemblyman Alex Sauickie of Jackson, who is introducing a storm-related bill package in advance of the 10th anniversary of the state’s worst natural disaster.
Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.
HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
