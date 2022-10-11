ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

NJ.com

This Giants LB (who came from Ravens) has provided unexpected swagger: ‘Everybody is feeling it now’

The week leading up to the Giants’ game Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium focused heavily on Wink Martindale, and for good reason. After 10 years as an assistant coach with the Ravens, including four as the team’s defensive coordinator, it figures to be an emotional day for Martindale when the Giants take on his former team and longtime friend John Harbaugh.
NJ.com

Ex-Eagles star pines for Philadelphia reunion, report says

The Spun reports the former Eagles wide receiver was in Philadelphia on Thursday for a live appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast with former cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Josh Tolentino reports Jones asked Jackson if the three-time Pro Bowl receiver has called...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson without top receiver again for battle vs. Giants

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will be without a key playmaker for Sunday’s matchup against the New York Giants. According to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Ravens second-year wide receiver Rashod Bateman has been ruled out of the contest with a foot injury. This will be the second straight week that Jackson has gone to battle without his main option at wide receiver.
Yardbarker

Shannon Sharpe: 'Winning has masked just how poorly Cooper Rush has been playing'

The Dallas Cowboys are flying high right now, winners of four straight games despite losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury in Week 1. Whether the victories have come primarily thanks to solid coaching , elite defensive play or something else, FS1's "Undisputed" co-host Shannon Sharpe doesn't think the victories have been due to the performance of backup signal-caller Cooper Rush.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders Week 6 inactives vs. Bears

The Washington Commanders announced their inactive list ahead of their Thursday night game against the Chicago Bears, featuring multiple injured starters. Dotson, Thomas and Cosmi each missed last week’s game against the Titans with injuries, while Jackson was benched in the first half. Jackson claimed he left the game due to a back injury. Earlier on Thursday, the NFL Network reported Jackson would like to be traded.
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Broncos, Sean Payton, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett said QB Russell Wilson (shoulder) looked good practice in Thursday’s practice and has done well with his recovery: “I do think he’s doing an amazing job getting himself to 100 percent.” (Troy Renck) PFF Doug Kyed talked to a number of league...
Yardbarker

Cowboys' Jerry Jones discusses bombshell report on Commanders' Dan Snyder

There has been increasing talk recently that NFL owners could try to force Daniel Snyder to sell the Washington Commanders, but one of the most powerful figures in the league insists he has not heard anything about that supposed plan. ESPN published a lengthy piece this week citing several sources...
