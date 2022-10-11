Read full article on original website
Ravens HC John Harbaugh shares thoughts on OLB David Ojabo's returning to practice
The Baltimore Ravens are now one step closer to having their 2022 second round pick make his NFL debut. After tearing his achilles at the University of Michigan’s Pro Day in March, outside linebacker David Ojabo returned to practice on Wednesday, far sooner than many anticipated. Ravens head coach...
Ex-Pro Bowl running back says Eagles should explore blockbuster trade
Now this would be a game-changer. Former All-Pro running back Maurice Jones-Drew, in writing for NFL.com, said four teams should explore a trade for Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey. One of them is the Philadelphia Eagles. Yes, the Eagles already feature one of the top rushing attacks in the NFL...
Giants’ Wink Martindale was ‘happy and excited’ after learning he was out as Ravens defensive coordinator
Charles Schulz, the genius cartoonist who created Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the Peanuts gang, gave us plenty of examples of happiness during his 77 years on the planet, but he failed to mention the one offered up by Wink Martindale Thursday at the Giants’ practice facility. Happiness is being...
This Giants LB (who came from Ravens) has provided unexpected swagger: ‘Everybody is feeling it now’
The week leading up to the Giants’ game Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium focused heavily on Wink Martindale, and for good reason. After 10 years as an assistant coach with the Ravens, including four as the team’s defensive coordinator, it figures to be an emotional day for Martindale when the Giants take on his former team and longtime friend John Harbaugh.
Russell Wilson responds to Marshawn Lynch's comments about QB
Former running back Marshawn Lynch went on Richard Sherman’s podcast earlier this week and while many fans were expecting him to pile on quarterback Russell Wilson for his struggles, Lynch actually had supportive and encouraging things to say about his former teammate. Wilson, of course, threw an interception at...
Yardbarker
The Steelers Offense Is So Deadly That Matt Canada Doesn’t Know How To Insert Calvin Austin
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense need a jolt, quite clearly. Rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett was able to provide that in Week 4, as he took over for Mitch Trubisky in the second half. The offense looked promising in the second half of that game despite the loss, but they followed that up with a three-point performance in Week 5.
Ex-Eagles star pines for Philadelphia reunion, report says
The Spun reports the former Eagles wide receiver was in Philadelphia on Thursday for a live appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast with former cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Josh Tolentino reports Jones asked Jackson if the three-time Pro Bowl receiver has called...
Commanders preparing to be sellers at deadline?
The Washington Commanders enter Thursday night’s Bears matchup with a 1-4 record, which is well off the pace in an improved NFC East. They are already looking to unload an unhappy William Jackson. Washington might not stop at Jackson. Falling to 1-5 could make the Commanders open for business...
Lamar Jackson without top receiver again for battle vs. Giants
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will be without a key playmaker for Sunday’s matchup against the New York Giants. According to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Ravens second-year wide receiver Rashod Bateman has been ruled out of the contest with a foot injury. This will be the second straight week that Jackson has gone to battle without his main option at wide receiver.
Shannon Sharpe: 'Winning has masked just how poorly Cooper Rush has been playing'
The Dallas Cowboys are flying high right now, winners of four straight games despite losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury in Week 1. Whether the victories have come primarily thanks to solid coaching , elite defensive play or something else, FS1's "Undisputed" co-host Shannon Sharpe doesn't think the victories have been due to the performance of backup signal-caller Cooper Rush.
Sixers Reportedly Sign Former Georgetown Guard
The Sixers have added another prospect after waiving Skylar Mays.
Commanders Week 6 inactives vs. Bears
The Washington Commanders announced their inactive list ahead of their Thursday night game against the Chicago Bears, featuring multiple injured starters. Dotson, Thomas and Cosmi each missed last week’s game against the Titans with injuries, while Jackson was benched in the first half. Jackson claimed he left the game due to a back injury. Earlier on Thursday, the NFL Network reported Jackson would like to be traded.
Giants vs. Ravens: NFL experts make Week 6 picks
The New York Giants (4-1) will host the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 5.5-point home underdogs and that’s where the spread remains as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who...
ESPN report says Carson Wentz trade 'was 100% a Dan [Snyder] move'
Remember when Washington head coach Ron Rivera was supposed to have the final say on all personnel matters?. Well, according to Thursday’s ESPN report on Commanders owner Daniel Snyder suggesting he had ‘dirt’ on other NFL owners, it was the owner who pushed for Washington to trade for quarterback Carson Wentz.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Broncos, Sean Payton, Chargers, Chiefs
Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett said QB Russell Wilson (shoulder) looked good practice in Thursday’s practice and has done well with his recovery: “I do think he’s doing an amazing job getting himself to 100 percent.” (Troy Renck) PFF Doug Kyed talked to a number of league...
Eli Manning Addresses Offering His QB Advice to Nephew, Arch Manning
The retired NFL quarterback discussed his advice to his highly-touted nephew in an exclusive interview with People this week.
Yardbarker
Cowboys' Jerry Jones discusses bombshell report on Commanders' Dan Snyder
There has been increasing talk recently that NFL owners could try to force Daniel Snyder to sell the Washington Commanders, but one of the most powerful figures in the league insists he has not heard anything about that supposed plan. ESPN published a lengthy piece this week citing several sources...
Giants injury report: Looks like Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney won’t play vs. Ravens (UPDATE)
UPDATE: When the Giants released their official Thursday injury report, there was one addition, beyond what coach Brian Daboll mentioned before practice: Tight end Tanner Hudson (illness) did not practice. His status for Sunday’s game is unclear. Before Thursday’s practice, Giants coach Brian Daboll offered an injury update, as...
Seahawks Week 6 injury report: Al Woods, Gabe Jackson doubtful
The Seahawks are going into their matchup with the Cardinals a bit light in the trenches. Their top defensive linemen Al Woods is considered doubtful, as is veteran right guard Gabe Jackson. Shelby Harris is also one of five players who are listed as questionable. Here is the team’s complete...
Big Blue View
Giants-Ravens final injury report: Leonard Williams, Wan’Dale Robinson could play
The New York Giants might get a couple of key players back in the lineup Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Defensive lineman Leonard Williams, out since Week 2, and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, out since Week 1, are both listed as questionable. Both have been nursing knee injuries. The...
