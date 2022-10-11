Read full article on original website
So What
2d ago
No way. It can't be true because Seattle is so woke, there's no crime here, just marginalized people getting reparations!
q13fox.com
Seattle Police seek ID of 2 suspects in International District fatal shooting from April
SEATTLE - Police need help identifying two suspects of a fatal shooting in Seattle’s International District in April. Authorities say 23-year-old Gibson Moore was shot and killed outside the Addison building near Main and Fourth around 12:30 a.m. on April 20. Moore came to help a friend who was...
Private security guard arrested after allegedly handcuffing, assaulting woman on Seattle waterfront
A Seattle security guard is out of jail after he was arrested for unlawful imprisonment of a woman on Monday evening. According to court documents, the security guard told police that he followed a woman he believed was “acting shady.” He followed her and saw her urinating behind a trash can.
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: If you can’t chase a suspect, there should be a way to stop them
Here’s the latest frustrating police scenario. According to a draft memo from Seattle’s North Precinct, provided to the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH, until officers get more training, they will not be able to use their patrol cars to prevent a suspect from driving away. Even if that suspect is obviously high on drugs.
Man convicted of felony assault after pushing Alaska Airlines gate agent in 2020
The man who was charged in 2020 for trying to push his way through an Alaska Airlines gate at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, knocking down a gate agent in the process, was convicted Wednesday of felony assault, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced. A warrant was issued for...
Driver crashes in yard after being shot in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A man was shot while driving a car in Tacoma’s South End early Wednesday. At 3:20 a.m., officers were called to reports of shots fired and a car that had crashed in a yard at South 76th Street and Tacoma Avenue. Police found a 42-year-old...
q13fox.com
Tacoma woman takes recovery measures into her own hands when vehicle is stolen
TACOMA, Wash. - A Tacoma woman took matters into her own hands when her ex-boyfriend's car was stolen. Hannah Odell says she couldn't wait for police when her ex-boyfriend's Mazda Protégé was stolen. She told FOX 13 that the first place she looked a was a lot on South Tacoma Way in Lakewood last week, and lo and behold, the vehicle was there.
q13fox.com
Police: Man shot, found in pickup truck that crashed in Tacoma yard
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating after a man was shot and found in a pickup truck that crashed in yard Wednesday morning. Before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired and a car that crashed in a yard at South 76th and Tacoma Avenue. When officers...
1 Person Killed In A Hit And Run Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
According to the Seattle Police Department, a hit and run crash was reported on Monday in Seattle. Officials confirmed that one woman died due to the fatal accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 9800 block of Aurora Avenue North. A vehicle traveling south hit a woman and...
Former UW student claims prowler police are looking for is same person who targeted their home
Seattle, WA. – A former University of Washington student believes the person who broke into a home in the U-District over the weekend and assaulted a student is the same person who targeted her home multiple times this year. KIRO 7 is not sharing this former student’s identity, but...
Suspect in custody following shootout with Renton police
RENTON, Wash. — Police swarmed an apartment complex after an exchange of gunfire erupted in Renton. At 4:18 a.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of Lake Washington Boulevard for reports of a car prowler who was breaking into a vehicle at the Bella Vista Apartments, across the street from Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park.
thejoltnews.com
Individual recently released from jail arrested anew after alleged burglary
A Lakewood resident who was recently released from jail was arrested anew after allegedly stealing from a Lacey convenience store. Lacey officers were dispatched to the local store last night after a reported burglary, the Lacey Police Department said in a Facebook post. The building was cleared for suspects, and...
Chronicle
Thurston County Man, 90, Faces Charges for Trying to Move Trailer With Bulldozer, Police Say
A 90-year-old Tumwater man was arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes Monday afternoon after he tried to evict some people on his property by using a bulldozer, according to police. About 3:30 p.m. Monday, Tumwater police were dispatched to the 2300 block of Trosper Road Southwest after a report of...
MyNorthwest.com
5-year-old girl taken by parent during supervised visit returned to father
Sky Sanchez, a 5-year-old girl who was taken by a parent during a court-ordered supervised visit on Sunday, has been returned to her father. Demetre Wilkins posted a photo on his Facebook page of him hugging his daughter. Wilkins said the girl’s mother, Kianna Sanchez, ran out of a child...
Tri-City Herald
Cremains lost in Tacoma car theft wound up in CA. Here’s how they’ll get back to T-town
Mike Farrell always enjoyed road trips, according to his son, former Pierce County Council member Tim Farrell. Hopefully, that extended into the afterlife. Mike Farrell’s cremated remains disappeared in September after the car they were in was stolen in Tacoma. The vehicle was recovered but not the box containing Farrell’s ashes.
Woman killed by driver while walking to work in Orting
ORTING, Wash. — A 66-year-old woman was killed while walking to work at a Safeway in Orting early Wednesday morning. The fatal collision took place in the 300 block of Washington Avenue. She was crossing the street near the Orting Primary School when she was struck by a car.
Thousands stolen from Renton residents after leaving casino
An 81-year-old woman may have been followed home from the Muckleshoot Casino before being viciously beaten and robbed. Police say it has happened before. The attack occurred late last week in Renton, about 14 miles from the Muckleshoot Casino in Auburn. The victim believes the attacker followed her home, then...
q13fox.com
Man follows, attacks woman in her 70s outside Renton home
RENTON, Wash. - Surveillance cameras captured video of a man following, and then attacking a woman, in her 70s, right outside her Renton home. FOX 13 News spoke to the victim’s daughter. We are not naming her, or the victim, or showing the daughter’s face. The attack happened...
Chronicle
A Cutting Torch Was Used to Steal $100 in Quarters From Car Wash, Thurston County Police Say
Lacey police are looking for three people suspected of stealing $100 in quarters from an area car wash. About 3:50 a.m. Monday, police say the three suspects showed up at the Wave Car Wash at 185 Marvin Road SE in a U-haul pick-up truck. One person, who was wearing a...
Seattle police searching for 5-year-old taken by mother during supervised visit
SEATTLE — Police are searching for 5-year-old Sky Sanchez. She was taken by her mother during a supervised visit Sunday in Seattle. Demetre Wilkins, Sky's father, was granted full custody of the child in May. The parenting plan issued by the court permitted supervised visitation for Sky's mother, Kiana Sanchez.
q13fox.com
Man follows, attacks 70-year-old woman on her Renton porch
Surveillance cameras captured video of a man following, and then attacking a woman, in her 70s, right outside her Renton home. The family says the suspect stole about $1,000 worth of goods, including a phone, purse, and cash.
