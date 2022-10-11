ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 6

So What
2d ago

No way. It can't be true because Seattle is so woke, there's no crime here, just marginalized people getting reparations!

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: If you can’t chase a suspect, there should be a way to stop them

Here’s the latest frustrating police scenario. According to a draft memo from Seattle’s North Precinct, provided to the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH, until officers get more training, they will not be able to use their patrol cars to prevent a suspect from driving away. Even if that suspect is obviously high on drugs.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
q13fox.com

Tacoma woman takes recovery measures into her own hands when vehicle is stolen

TACOMA, Wash. - A Tacoma woman took matters into her own hands when her ex-boyfriend's car was stolen. Hannah Odell says she couldn't wait for police when her ex-boyfriend's Mazda Protégé was stolen. She told FOX 13 that the first place she looked a was a lot on South Tacoma Way in Lakewood last week, and lo and behold, the vehicle was there.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Police: Man shot, found in pickup truck that crashed in Tacoma yard

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating after a man was shot and found in a pickup truck that crashed in yard Wednesday morning. Before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired and a car that crashed in a yard at South 76th and Tacoma Avenue. When officers...
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crossbow#Police#Harborview Medical Center#Violent Crime
KIRO 7 Seattle

Suspect in custody following shootout with Renton police

RENTON, Wash. — Police swarmed an apartment complex after an exchange of gunfire erupted in Renton. At 4:18 a.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of Lake Washington Boulevard for reports of a car prowler who was breaking into a vehicle at the Bella Vista Apartments, across the street from Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park.
RENTON, WA
thejoltnews.com

Individual recently released from jail arrested anew after alleged burglary

A Lakewood resident who was recently released from jail was arrested anew after allegedly stealing from a Lacey convenience store. Lacey officers were dispatched to the local store last night after a reported burglary, the Lacey Police Department said in a Facebook post. The building was cleared for suspects, and...
LACEY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyNorthwest

Thousands stolen from Renton residents after leaving casino

An 81-year-old woman may have been followed home from the Muckleshoot Casino before being viciously beaten and robbed. Police say it has happened before. The attack occurred late last week in Renton, about 14 miles from the Muckleshoot Casino in Auburn. The victim believes the attacker followed her home, then...
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

Man follows, attacks woman in her 70s outside Renton home

RENTON, Wash. - Surveillance cameras captured video of a man following, and then attacking a woman, in her 70s, right outside her Renton home. FOX 13 News spoke to the victim’s daughter. We are not naming her, or the victim, or showing the daughter’s face. The attack happened...
RENTON, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy