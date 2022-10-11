Read full article on original website
wrmj.com
High School Spotlight: Brown Shining In Freshman Season For Sherrard
WRMJ spoke with Sherrard High School freshman wide receiver and defensive back Carter Brown for the High School Spotlight Thursday. Brown caught three touchdown passes in the first half of Sherrard’s loss to Rockridge last week. Brown is the leading receiver for the Tigers.
wrmj.com
Sherrard Sweeps Mercer County; Rockets Get Conference Win
Sherrard beat Mercer County in straight sets Thursday. McKenna Blackwell had 12 kills in the win and Lauren Copeland had 20 assists for the Tigers. Sherrard improves to 23-6. Mercer County is now 13-13. Elsewhere, Rockridge swept Morrison to move to 19-11-1. Chloe Strachan had 10 kills in the win.
wgil.com
Galesburg Silver Streaks Football @ United Township Panthers
The Galesburg Silver Streaks football team got back on the winning track as they traveled to East Moline and beat the United Township Panthers 42-31 Friday night. The Streaks are now 2-6 on the season and will play Rock Island Alleman at home next Friday night. The Dave’s Autobody Crunch-Time Player of the Game was Eugene “gino” Williams.
wrmj.com
Mercer County and Rockridge win, Orion defeats Sherrard
It was a defensive battle Friday night as Stark County held the Mercer County Golden Eagles to just a 6 point lead in the first half. However, the Rebels were unable to upset Mercer County who ran away with the score in the 4th quarter. The final Mercer County 28 Stark County 0. Orion dominated against Sherrard, but the Tigers tried to climb back with a score in the second half. Orion beat Sherrard 53 to 7. At Rockridge, the Rockets rolled over Kewanee beating the Boilermakers 42-14.
Iowa Redshirt Tracker: Where things stand with Iowa's true freshmen through six games
We are six games into the Iowa football season as the Hawkeyes sit with a 3-3 record. This past Saturday, Iowa fell to Illinois, 9-6, in Champaign, and is now in the bye week. According to the Iowa participation chart, six true freshmen saw the field for the Hawkeyes against the Illini.
Next wave of Big Ten stars primed to shine after many exits
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Iowa has had a first team All-American in three consecutive seasons, two for Luka Garza and one for Keegan Murray, raising the natural question about who the next star will be for the Hawkeyes and how quickly he can emerge. Kris Murray, predictably, has everyone who follows the program staring straight at him. The third-year forward has the sleek frame at 6-foot-8 and 220 pounds, the unflappable demeanor on the court and the track record of sharp improvement after increasing his scoring average by more than nine additional points per game. But the tendency for comparison is unavoidable for the human brain, never more in the analysis of sports, and the fact that Kris Murray is Keegan Murray’s identical twin brother will hover over him as long as he puts on a Hawkeyes uniform.
WIFR
Milledgeville, Polo come together to raise hundreds for Milledgeville students critically injured in weekend crash
POLO, Ill. (WIFR) - On Sunday, two Milledgeville High School students were airlifted after a two-car accident in Whiteside County. Since the crash, multiple schools held or plan to hold fundraisers for the families affected by the crash. Polo and Milledgeville’s volleyball game was no exception Thursday night as Polo...
tspr.org
Fire closes Monmouth College dining center for the semester
Due to smoke damage throughout Stockdale Center, the student dining at Monmouth College is expected to be closed for the rest of the semester. President Clarence Wyatt thanked students for their patience and understanding in a letter to the campus community. “Despite the disruption and inconvenience, we have much to...
geneseorepublic.com
Dan Dauw: Hitting the trout is good; hitting deer, not so much
The Illinois Fall Trout Season opens Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The two closest locations are Moline’s Prospect Park Lagoon, which opens at 5 a.m., and the Hennepin Canal Parkway, Sheffield, at 6 a.m. Besides an Illinois fishing license, you must also have a trout stamp. Rainbow trout are hard fighters, easy to clean and great tasting. The daily limit is 5 trout.
Holiday Train is Back This Year! All Aboard For Fun in Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois
The last time we were able to go watch the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train was in downtown Clinton on December 7, 2019. Just a few years ago, yet a way different world than we live in today. That was one of the highlights as a parent. The kids were at the perfect age to truly show what the Christmas Spirit was all about and the concert was incredible.
ourquadcities.com
‘Little communities die without an elementary school,’ Walcott parents worry
Davenport school district is weighing its options for the future of some of its campuses. The district has started by taking a survey that was sent to families in the district over the last week. The survey explains enrollment changes in the district in recent years. The district says it...
nrgmediadixon.com
Rock Falls Native Named New Chief Nursing Officer at CGH Medical Center
CGH Medical Center welcomes Amy Berentes, as the hospital’s new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO). As a nurse for nearly 30 years, Berentes brings medical expertise, nursing experience and a diverse leadership background to her new role says CGH. Berentes was born at CGH, grew up in Rock Falls, and...
nrgmediadixon.com
Rhythm City Casino Announces a Country Concert for November, Win Tickets on River Country 101.7
Granger Smith is coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport, Iowa on Sunday November 20th. The concert will begin at 8pm. Smith has 10 studio albums to his credit and his 2015 song, “Backroad Song” went to #1 on the US Country Airplay Billboard Charts. Smith had Top 20 hits with “If the Boot Fits” and “Happens Like That”. He teamed up with High Valley for his latest single, “Country Music, Girls and Trucks.”
augustanaobserver.com
Canceling tradition to prevent appropriation
Less than two weeks before its kickoff, an email from Homecoming Co-Chairs, senior Isabelle Jordan and junior Jared Slusher, was sent to the student body of Augustana College to announce the cancellation of Yell, a homecoming tradition. The decision was made deliberately following the arguments that were brought up by the cultural groups on campus.
davenportlibrary.com
The Truth Will Out: Annie Wittenmyer
In preparation for a recent program featuring Annie Wittenmyer and the orphanage she is forever linked to in Davenport, Iowa inconsistencies within reference works were found bringing up a number of questions. Turning to some basic documents used for family history research and a book by Thomas R. Baker called The Sacred Cause of Union: Iowa in the Civil War clarification (and documentation) that Annie Turner Wittenmyer was actually NOT a wealthy widow whose husband died before the Civil War came to light. Rather, she was a DIVORCED single mother striving to provide for her child in the 1860s with an enormous sense of empathy and desire to improve the quality of life in her community through her charity work.
Joey Dwyer Makes His Debut On New Pictionary Show
Bettendorf Native, Joey Dwyer and his college roommate, Ethan Runburg, made an appearance on the new Pictionary TV game show. Ethan and Joey were teammates of Full House's Jodie Sweetin to take on Team Chris Spencer (writer of Real Husbands of Hollywood, Grown-ish). Ethan is an aspiring actor working in...
Galesburg’s oldest lumber store to close. Here’s what’s next for Peoples
It will soon be the end of an era for Galesburg’s original retail home center and longest operating lumber yard. Peoples Do It Center will close its retail hardware and lumber store at 468 E. Berrien St., after the end of business Oct. 31. Peoples will continue and expand its rental division and also move its Stihl Outdoor Power Equipment Sales & Service across the street to 465 E. Berrien St.
KWQC
4 years ago this week we had one of our earliest snows on record
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Four years ago, this week the QC experienced its second earliest snow on record. A few weeks back Kyle talked about how our earliest snow occurred back in the September of 1942. What made four years ago so unique was that it was the first of...
KWQC
Police investigating robbery at Davenport video game store
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a robbery at a business. At 8:09 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a robbery at Video Games Etc., 902 W. Kimberly Road. According to police, preliminary information indicated that two people came into the store and demanded money from an employee.
KWQC
Gary Metivier’s movie is a finalist at Cannes Film Festival
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Gary Metivier comes back to the show with great news about his movie, God’s Not Here. It is a finalist at the Cannes World Film Festival in France to be held in May, 2023. Gary is joined by Noah Richardson, a local photographer who shot the...
