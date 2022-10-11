ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Ridge, IL

Sherrard Sweeps Mercer County; Rockets Get Conference Win

Sherrard beat Mercer County in straight sets Thursday. McKenna Blackwell had 12 kills in the win and Lauren Copeland had 20 assists for the Tigers. Sherrard improves to 23-6. Mercer County is now 13-13. Elsewhere, Rockridge swept Morrison to move to 19-11-1. Chloe Strachan had 10 kills in the win.
SHERRARD, IL
Galesburg Silver Streaks Football @ United Township Panthers

The Galesburg Silver Streaks football team got back on the winning track as they traveled to East Moline and beat the United Township Panthers 42-31 Friday night. The Streaks are now 2-6 on the season and will play Rock Island Alleman at home next Friday night. The Dave’s Autobody Crunch-Time Player of the Game was Eugene “gino” Williams.
GALESBURG, IL
Mercer County and Rockridge win, Orion defeats Sherrard

It was a defensive battle Friday night as Stark County held the Mercer County Golden Eagles to just a 6 point lead in the first half. However, the Rebels were unable to upset Mercer County who ran away with the score in the 4th quarter. The final Mercer County 28 Stark County 0. Orion dominated against Sherrard, but the Tigers tried to climb back with a score in the second half. Orion beat Sherrard 53 to 7. At Rockridge, the Rockets rolled over Kewanee beating the Boilermakers 42-14.
MERCER COUNTY, IL
Next wave of Big Ten stars primed to shine after many exits

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Iowa has had a first team All-American in three consecutive seasons, two for Luka Garza and one for Keegan Murray, raising the natural question about who the next star will be for the Hawkeyes and how quickly he can emerge. Kris Murray, predictably, has everyone who follows the program staring straight at him. The third-year forward has the sleek frame at 6-foot-8 and 220 pounds, the unflappable demeanor on the court and the track record of sharp improvement after increasing his scoring average by more than nine additional points per game. But the tendency for comparison is unavoidable for the human brain, never more in the analysis of sports, and the fact that Kris Murray is Keegan Murray’s identical twin brother will hover over him as long as he puts on a Hawkeyes uniform.
IOWA CITY, IA
Fire closes Monmouth College dining center for the semester

Due to smoke damage throughout Stockdale Center, the student dining at Monmouth College is expected to be closed for the rest of the semester. President Clarence Wyatt thanked students for their patience and understanding in a letter to the campus community. “Despite the disruption and inconvenience, we have much to...
MONMOUTH, IL
Dan Dauw: Hitting the trout is good; hitting deer, not so much

The Illinois Fall Trout Season opens Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The two closest locations are Moline’s Prospect Park Lagoon, which opens at 5 a.m., and the Hennepin Canal Parkway, Sheffield, at 6 a.m. Besides an Illinois fishing license, you must also have a trout stamp. Rainbow trout are hard fighters, easy to clean and great tasting. The daily limit is 5 trout.
MOLINE, IL
Rock Falls Native Named New Chief Nursing Officer at CGH Medical Center

CGH Medical Center welcomes Amy Berentes, as the hospital’s new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO). As a nurse for nearly 30 years, Berentes brings medical expertise, nursing experience and a diverse leadership background to her new role says CGH. Berentes was born at CGH, grew up in Rock Falls, and...
ROCK FALLS, IL
Rhythm City Casino Announces a Country Concert for November, Win Tickets on River Country 101.7

Granger Smith is coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport, Iowa on Sunday November 20th. The concert will begin at 8pm. Smith has 10 studio albums to his credit and his 2015 song, “Backroad Song” went to #1 on the US Country Airplay Billboard Charts. Smith had Top 20 hits with “If the Boot Fits” and “Happens Like That”. He teamed up with High Valley for his latest single, “Country Music, Girls and Trucks.”
DAVENPORT, IA
Canceling tradition to prevent appropriation

Less than two weeks before its kickoff, an email from Homecoming Co-Chairs, senior Isabelle Jordan and junior Jared Slusher, was sent to the student body of Augustana College to announce the cancellation of Yell, a homecoming tradition. The decision was made deliberately following the arguments that were brought up by the cultural groups on campus.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
The Truth Will Out: Annie Wittenmyer

In preparation for a recent program featuring Annie Wittenmyer and the orphanage she is forever linked to in Davenport, Iowa inconsistencies within reference works were found bringing up a number of questions. Turning to some basic documents used for family history research and a book by Thomas R. Baker called The Sacred Cause of Union: Iowa in the Civil War clarification (and documentation) that Annie Turner Wittenmyer was actually NOT a wealthy widow whose husband died before the Civil War came to light. Rather, she was a DIVORCED single mother striving to provide for her child in the 1860s with an enormous sense of empathy and desire to improve the quality of life in her community through her charity work.
DAVENPORT, IA
Joey Dwyer Makes His Debut On New Pictionary Show

Bettendorf Native, Joey Dwyer and his college roommate, Ethan Runburg, made an appearance on the new Pictionary TV game show. Ethan and Joey were teammates of Full House's Jodie Sweetin to take on Team Chris Spencer (writer of Real Husbands of Hollywood, Grown-ish). Ethan is an aspiring actor working in...
BETTENDORF, IA
Galesburg’s oldest lumber store to close. Here’s what’s next for Peoples

It will soon be the end of an era for Galesburg’s original retail home center and longest operating lumber yard. Peoples Do It Center will close its retail hardware and lumber store at 468 E. Berrien St., after the end of business Oct. 31. Peoples will continue and expand its rental division and also move its Stihl Outdoor Power Equipment Sales & Service across the street to 465 E. Berrien St.
GALESBURG, IL
Police investigating robbery at Davenport video game store

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a robbery at a business. At 8:09 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a robbery at Video Games Etc., 902 W. Kimberly Road. According to police, preliminary information indicated that two people came into the store and demanded money from an employee.
DAVENPORT, IA
Gary Metivier’s movie is a finalist at Cannes Film Festival

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Gary Metivier comes back to the show with great news about his movie, God’s Not Here. It is a finalist at the Cannes World Film Festival in France to be held in May, 2023. Gary is joined by Noah Richardson, a local photographer who shot the...
DAVENPORT, IA

