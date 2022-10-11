Read full article on original website
Related
siouxlandnews.com
A critical wildfire risk is in place today
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Get ready for another windy day across Siouxland!. We're in the middle of a critical fire weather danger across the region, which is why the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for every county in Siouxland until 7:00 P.M. today. Any stray...
siouxlandnews.com
Insurance experts warn Floridians to watch premiums following Hurricane Ian
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — Following Hurricane Ian, insurance experts are warning Northwest Florida residents to watch their premiums. While the storm didn't directly impact the area, analysts say claims made from Ian will surely impact insurance rates for customers statewide. Insurance experts WEAR spoke to are urging residents...
siouxlandnews.com
Two rural medical facilities receive grant funding for improvements from USDA
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Two Siouxland healthcare facilities are getting emergency grants for infrastructure upgrades from the USDA. The USDA using $110 million dollars in American Rescue Plan funding to provide those grants to more than 200 hospitals across the country. In northwest Iowa, Loring Hospital in Sac City...
siouxlandnews.com
Nebraska launches new human trafficking hotline
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson and the Nebraska State Patrol have announced a new, local hotline designed for the public to report suspected sex trafficking or labor trafficking. The Nebraska Human Trafficking Hotline can be reached 24 hours per day at 833-PLS-LOOK (833-757-5665). The Nebraska Human...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
siouxlandnews.com
Troopers arrest driver, find deceased person in trunk after pursuit
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended the subject of a law enforcement alert from Texas and discovered a deceased individual in the trunk of a car. The discovery came after troopers located and pursued a vehicle suspected to be involved in a homicide in Texas.
siouxlandnews.com
Nebraska Department of Education announces creation of School Safety Task Force
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — School safety is at the forefront of many Americans' minds after a year filled many tragic school shootings. In a commitment to keeping students and educators safe, the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) announced on Friday the creation of a School Safety Task Force. The...
siouxlandnews.com
As current issues impact Iowans, the state could see higher voter turnout in November
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new WalletHub report ranked Iowa 8th in the nation for voter turnout during the 2018 midterms. Making the top ten, in the report, Iowa's political engagement is among the best in the nation, leading the way in voter accessibility and civic engagement. WalletHub analyst...
siouxlandnews.com
New program helps rural communities prevent opioid addiction
On October 13, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced an initiative designed to support hospitals and providers in reducing the number of opioids prescribed after surgery. The Billion Pill Pledge program extends education and resources to hospitals and providers in rural communities across Iowa, targeting 10 hospitals serving communities across the state with more hospitals announced in coming weeks.
Comments / 0