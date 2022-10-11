ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

siouxlandnews.com

A critical wildfire risk is in place today

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Get ready for another windy day across Siouxland!. We're in the middle of a critical fire weather danger across the region, which is why the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for every county in Siouxland until 7:00 P.M. today. Any stray...
ENVIRONMENT
siouxlandnews.com

Insurance experts warn Floridians to watch premiums following Hurricane Ian

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — Following Hurricane Ian, insurance experts are warning Northwest Florida residents to watch their premiums. While the storm didn't directly impact the area, analysts say claims made from Ian will surely impact insurance rates for customers statewide. Insurance experts WEAR spoke to are urging residents...
FLORIDA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Two rural medical facilities receive grant funding for improvements from USDA

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Two Siouxland healthcare facilities are getting emergency grants for infrastructure upgrades from the USDA. The USDA using $110 million dollars in American Rescue Plan funding to provide those grants to more than 200 hospitals across the country. In northwest Iowa, Loring Hospital in Sac City...
SAC CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Nebraska launches new human trafficking hotline

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson and the Nebraska State Patrol have announced a new, local hotline designed for the public to report suspected sex trafficking or labor trafficking. The Nebraska Human Trafficking Hotline can be reached 24 hours per day at 833-PLS-LOOK (833-757-5665). The Nebraska Human...
LINCOLN, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Troopers arrest driver, find deceased person in trunk after pursuit

HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended the subject of a law enforcement alert from Texas and discovered a deceased individual in the trunk of a car. The discovery came after troopers located and pursued a vehicle suspected to be involved in a homicide in Texas.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
siouxlandnews.com

New program helps rural communities prevent opioid addiction

On October 13, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced an initiative designed to support hospitals and providers in reducing the number of opioids prescribed after surgery. The Billion Pill Pledge program extends education and resources to hospitals and providers in rural communities across Iowa, targeting 10 hospitals serving communities across the state with more hospitals announced in coming weeks.
IOWA STATE

