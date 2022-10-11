Read full article on original website
It may be up to OSU's defense to win this weekends game against Washington State
An argument can be made that Oregon State has faced one of the toughest schedules through the first half of the college football season. Now with the continued issue of injuries at the quarterback position, it may be up to the defense once again to win a game this weekend.
Oregon State softball opens fall ball against Western Oregon
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University opened fall ball Tuesday against Western Oregon. Sarah Haendiges started in the circle. Last season's Pac-12 All-Freshman selection got a strikeout early on. At the plate, Frankie Hammoude went yard, showing why she was the team's best hitter last season. Head coach Laura...
PeaceHealth overhauls downtown campus
EUGENE, Ore. — PeaceHealth just wrapped up a major construction project in downtown Eugene; overhauling the campus at the University District Hospital. Crews took down four vacant buildings. One of them from the 1940's. Those buildings used to be the Johnson Behavioral Health Unit, and a wing of Sacred...
Gas prices in Eugene are going up
EUGENE, Ore. — Gas prices are still going up across the country, especially here in Oregon. According to GasBuddy, the average price in Eugene is $5.52 a gallon. That's about 12 cents higher than a week ago, and over a dollar higher than it was a month ago. GasBuddy...
EWEB crews practice for oil spill in the Willamette River
EUGENE, Ore. — Crews are practicing to keep our drinking water safe from an oil spill. EWEB crews and hazmat teams from Eugene-Springfield Fire practiced drills Wednesday morning on the Willamette River in north Eugene; brushing up on their skills. Crews train for this every year. So, if there's...
Elk Creek Fire, Day 2 update
ELKTON, Ore. — The Elk Creek Fire popped up Monday evening near Tom Folley Road in Elkton, where fire officials had initially estimated the wildfire to be about 2 to 3 acres in size. Since initially reported, the fire has grown. Fire crews worked throughout the night, completing about...
Eugene city facilities open for smoky air quality relief
EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene has three city facilities available to get inside and get relief from the smoke and poor air quality. Downtown Eugene Public Library at 100 W. 10th Avenue. Hours are M-Th: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. F-Su: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. The Bethel and Sheldon Branch libraries are closed.
Springfield elementary students take bike-riding classes
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — ‘I really love bikes.’. That's the goal of classes happening at Two Rivers/Dos Rios Elementary School in Springfield, where kindergarteners and first graders are being introduced to the basics. They start out on bikes with no pedals, so they can learn to balance, before they...
Three arrested in Springfield neighborhood shooting
The Springfield Police Department has released details of a murder investigation started when a man was shot in a Springfield neighborhood October 4. Springfield Police say patrol officers responded to the 6100 block of Graystone Loop just before 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4 for a man with a gunshot would.
'Vets and Their Pets' Veteran's Day celebration returns at Aviva Health in Roseburg
Aviva Health's "Vets and Their Pets" Veteran's Day event is making its post-COVID return. The event will be held Thursday, November 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Aviva Health's Roseburg main campus at 150 NE Kenneth Ford Drive, just north of Costco. The event has not been held...
Smoke continues to remain a challenge in fighting the Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire officials are anticipating warmer weather and along with it a drying trend, for the rest of the week. The Cedar Creek Fire is now 122,463 acres and is at 38-percent containment. Significant progress was made on the southern fire perimeter by Lucas Lake on Monday.
Cedar Creek Fire crews work on new firelines to keep the fire from moving south
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Our station is keeping an eye on the Cedar Creek Fire, which sent more smoke into parts of Lane County Wednesday. Part of the fire that broke containment lines on the southern edge over the weekend. Crews say they've completely finished building new fire and hose-lines...
Elk Creek Fire mop-up operations continue; no new fire growth
ELKTON, Ore. — The Douglas Forest Protective Association reports that crews continued to mop-up the almost 20 acre fire 2 miles north of Elk Creek Tunnel. Officials originally gauged the fire to be 8-acres, however they found the exact acreage of the area to double than what was initially estimated. Fire crews hiked and GPS'd the area to determine the exact acreage of the fire.
Deadline for voters registration approaching ahead of November election
SALEM, Ore. — Election Day is around the corner on November 8th and the Lane County Elections Office would like to encourage voters to be ready for the General Election. Voters in Lane County must register to vote no later than October 18, 2022. “In the weeks leading up...
Uptick in Covid-19 cases around Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — It may seem like its gone away but COVID is still impacting members of our community, our station took a closer look at the latest data in our area. COVID-19 cases have ticked up in Lane County since last month. But still nowhere near the levels from the beginning of the year.
Man hit with vehicle, stabbed outside Sweet Home
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A man was hit by a vehicle and stabbed outside of Sweet Home Tuesday, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan reported. Just after 6:00 a.m., a truck operator called in a man stabbed near milepost 20 on Quartzvile Road. The truck operator flagged down responding deputies and gave the suspect's vehicle description.
Eugene Police search for more suspects after Sunday arrests
EUGENE, Ore. — Police in Eugene are searching for three men who they say were seen with masks and guns over the weekend in downtown Eugene. Police say they already have a group of six other men in custody, who were also armed. This all happened in the area...
The voter registration deadline is coming up, are you registered?
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Midterm elections are coming up in a few weeks, are you registered to vote? Nex Tuesday, October 18th, is the deadline for new voters to register. For those in Lane County, here's what you should know. You can register in person at the Lane County Election office until 5 PM that Tuesday, or until 11:59 PM online.
Glide School District says old middle school building unsafe for children due to lead
GLIDE, Ore. — The Glide School District has released a statement on lead levels found in its old middle school building. A local non-profit has proposed opening a childcare center in the building. According to the Glide School District, non-profit organization Glide Revitalization approached the district about using the...
Officers respond to bomb threat in downtown Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Late Thursday morning, October 13, a Downtown Ambassador of Eugene was handed a note from a man in a mask. The note had included a bomb threat. Officials say the event had occurred around the 43-Block of East Broadway Avenue. The man, who had handed over...
