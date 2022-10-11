ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

KVAL

Oregon State softball opens fall ball against Western Oregon

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University opened fall ball Tuesday against Western Oregon. Sarah Haendiges started in the circle. Last season's Pac-12 All-Freshman selection got a strikeout early on. At the plate, Frankie Hammoude went yard, showing why she was the team's best hitter last season. Head coach Laura...
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

PeaceHealth overhauls downtown campus

EUGENE, Ore. — PeaceHealth just wrapped up a major construction project in downtown Eugene; overhauling the campus at the University District Hospital. Crews took down four vacant buildings. One of them from the 1940's. Those buildings used to be the Johnson Behavioral Health Unit, and a wing of Sacred...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Gas prices in Eugene are going up

EUGENE, Ore. — Gas prices are still going up across the country, especially here in Oregon. According to GasBuddy, the average price in Eugene is $5.52 a gallon. That's about 12 cents higher than a week ago, and over a dollar higher than it was a month ago. GasBuddy...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Ducks#American Football#College Football#College Sports
KVAL

EWEB crews practice for oil spill in the Willamette River

EUGENE, Ore. — Crews are practicing to keep our drinking water safe from an oil spill. EWEB crews and hazmat teams from Eugene-Springfield Fire practiced drills Wednesday morning on the Willamette River in north Eugene; brushing up on their skills. Crews train for this every year. So, if there's...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Elk Creek Fire, Day 2 update

ELKTON, Ore. — The Elk Creek Fire popped up Monday evening near Tom Folley Road in Elkton, where fire officials had initially estimated the wildfire to be about 2 to 3 acres in size. Since initially reported, the fire has grown. Fire crews worked throughout the night, completing about...
ELKTON, OR
KVAL

Eugene city facilities open for smoky air quality relief

EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene has three city facilities available to get inside and get relief from the smoke and poor air quality. Downtown Eugene Public Library at 100 W. 10th Avenue. Hours are M-Th: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. F-Su: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. The Bethel and Sheldon Branch libraries are closed.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Springfield elementary students take bike-riding classes

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — ‘I really love bikes.’. That's the goal of classes happening at Two Rivers/Dos Rios Elementary School in Springfield, where kindergarteners and first graders are being introduced to the basics. They start out on bikes with no pedals, so they can learn to balance, before they...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
City
Eugene, OR
City
Anaheim, CA
KVAL

Three arrested in Springfield neighborhood shooting

The Springfield Police Department has released details of a murder investigation started when a man was shot in a Springfield neighborhood October 4. Springfield Police say patrol officers responded to the 6100 block of Graystone Loop just before 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4 for a man with a gunshot would.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Elk Creek Fire mop-up operations continue; no new fire growth

ELKTON, Ore. — The Douglas Forest Protective Association reports that crews continued to mop-up the almost 20 acre fire 2 miles north of Elk Creek Tunnel. Officials originally gauged the fire to be 8-acres, however they found the exact acreage of the area to double than what was initially estimated. Fire crews hiked and GPS'd the area to determine the exact acreage of the fire.
ELKTON, OR
KVAL

Uptick in Covid-19 cases around Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — It may seem like its gone away but COVID is still impacting members of our community, our station took a closer look at the latest data in our area. COVID-19 cases have ticked up in Lane County since last month. But still nowhere near the levels from the beginning of the year.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Man hit with vehicle, stabbed outside Sweet Home

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A man was hit by a vehicle and stabbed outside of Sweet Home Tuesday, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan reported. Just after 6:00 a.m., a truck operator called in a man stabbed near milepost 20 on Quartzvile Road. The truck operator flagged down responding deputies and gave the suspect's vehicle description.
SWEET HOME, OR
KVAL

Eugene Police search for more suspects after Sunday arrests

EUGENE, Ore. — Police in Eugene are searching for three men who they say were seen with masks and guns over the weekend in downtown Eugene. Police say they already have a group of six other men in custody, who were also armed. This all happened in the area...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

The voter registration deadline is coming up, are you registered?

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Midterm elections are coming up in a few weeks, are you registered to vote? Nex Tuesday, October 18th, is the deadline for new voters to register. For those in Lane County, here's what you should know. You can register in person at the Lane County Election office until 5 PM that Tuesday, or until 11:59 PM online.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Officers respond to bomb threat in downtown Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Late Thursday morning, October 13, a Downtown Ambassador of Eugene was handed a note from a man in a mask. The note had included a bomb threat. Officials say the event had occurred around the 43-Block of East Broadway Avenue. The man, who had handed over...
EUGENE, OR

