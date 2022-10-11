Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Police: Man shoots at girlfriend after being accused of cheating
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 26-year-old is facing charges after police say a man shot at his girlfriend in downtown Charleston Wednesday. Brian Hamilton, 26, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. A Charleston Police officer...
abcnews4.com
1 injured in stabbing at Ladson business during argument between relatives: BCSO
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — One person was injured in a stabbing Thursday afternoon on Sunbelt Drive following an argument about work, according to a spokesperson for the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office. A pair of relatives were arguing when one pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed the other in the...
counton2.com
CCSO: Man arrested after 24-hour standoff in Ravenel
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Wednesday arrested a man roughly 24 hours after first being called to his Ravenel home for a domestic disturbance. According to CCSO, SWAT team members entered the home of Michael Shawn Sweeney (52) “in a tactical operation”...
The Post and Courier
16-year-old runaway found safe in Berkeley County
A 16-year-old girl who'd been missing for two months from the Berkeley County area was found safe. Berkeley County Sheriff's deputies located Sarah Pipkin late Oct. 11 in Moncks Corner after receiving a tip from someone who saw her, Cpl. Carli Drayton wrote in an email. The girl was found on her 16th birthday.
live5news.com
Deputies make 2nd arrest in deadly highway shooting
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office announced another man is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting on Manning Highway. Deputies said Quincy Direll Montgomery, 37, from Manning, is charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder and discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied.
abcnews4.com
1 injured in shooting at Walterboro apartment complex; Police investigating
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — Walterboro police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday evening, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. Shortly before 11:20 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call that there had been a shooting at Lincoln Apartments, located at 404 Witsell St. Officers and paramedics responded...
counton2.com
BCSO: One person stabbed after family fight
BERKELEY COUNTY. S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a Thursday afternoon stabbing that injured one person. According to BCSO, the incident happened on Sunbelt Drive in the Ladson area. BCSO said that two relatives were arguing over work when one of them pulled...
The Post and Courier
Summerville man now facing reckless homicide charge in August death of pedestrian
After a pedestrian was killed in August by a vehicle in the Ladson area, the man who deputies charged with violating a beginner permit and driving on the wrong side of the road is now facing an additional charge: reckless homicide. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office, assisted by U.S. marshals,...
counton2.com
CCSO: Man facing additional charge for fatal August hit and run
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Tuesday arrested a man on an additional charge connected to a fatal August 7 hit and run. William Grant was previously arrested for the collision, which killed Samantha Hines. According to CCSO, Hines was walking against the...
live5news.com
18-year-old charged in weekend shooting at Charleston apartment
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting Saturday night that left one person injured. Zi’Shawn Clinton, 18, is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Sgt. Craig DuBose said.
live5news.com
Colleton Co. sheriff, deputy face lawsuit after fatal officer-involved shooting
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County sheriff and one of his deputies are facing a lawsuit after the deputy fatally shot a man during a welfare check in May. Sheriff Guerry “Buddy” Hill, Deputy Jacob Scott and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are listed in the lawsuit filed Sept. 27 by the family of 55-year-old William Jerry Crosby.
abcnews4.com
Victim's family asks public to help find person responsible for fatal motorcycle crash
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for a person who they say fled the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in Summerville on Monday night. The rider of the motorcycle was identified by family and friends as Christopher O'Malley. He died at the hospital on Tuesday morning.
counton2.com
Agencies searching Colleton County woods for suspect
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching Wednesday night for a suspect from a vehicle pursuit. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, deputies and K-9s are searching the woods near McCune Branch Road as of 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. The only description of the suspect is...
abcnews4.com
Family sues Colleton Co. Sheriff's Office in deputy-involved death of 'Jerry' Crosby
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The family of William "Jerry" Crosby is filing a lawsuit against the Colleton County Sheriff's Office. This comes after Deputy Jacob Scott shot and killed Crosby in his home near Jacksonboro after responding for a welfare check in May. The South Carolina Law Enforcement...
live5news.com
Man sentenced in 2019 Citadel Mall shooting after guilty plea
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The man charged with fatally shooting a woman in the parking lot of the Citadel Mall more than three years ago has been sentenced on a charge of murder Tuesday. Cary Kejuan Stephens entered a guilty plea to the charge of murder in the February 2019...
live5news.com
1 killed in auto-pedestrian crash on Ashley Phosphate Road
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Ashley Phosphate Road. Daniel Paul Hanf, from North Charleston, was pronounced dead at the scene, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said. The South Carolina Highway...
live5news.com
Deputies to ‘maintain a presence’ in Ravenel neighborhood as standoff stretches into 2nd day
RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies said they will “maintain a presence in the community” Wednesday afternoon as a standoff in a Ravenel neighborhood neared 16 hours. The sheriff’s office said the Charleston Police Department would help maintain the presence, but many resources had cleared the scene...
live5news.com
1 killed in two-car Dorchester Co. crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Dorchester County Tuesday. Louis Lee Prescott, 69, from Cross was killed when his truck was hit by an oncoming vehicle on U.S. Highway 78, the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office said. The crash happened just after...
Man facing murder charge after allegedly firing into vehicle in Williamsburg County
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 24-year-old man is now facing a charge of murder in connection with a shooting in Williamsburg County last month. Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) responded to Manning Highway near Mary Road on September 17 where they located several gunshot victims that were occupants of a vehicle. […]
WIS-TV
Two men arrested after multiple shootings near Vance
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has announced two male suspects were arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with two separate shootings near Vance. The sheriff believes the shootings were retaliatory. “These two think it’s fine and nothing wrong to do the cowardly act of shooting into a house...
