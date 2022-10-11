ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris pokes the tiger again as she condemns China’s ‘disturbing behavior’ aimed at coercing and intimidating neighbors as she pledges to deepen unofficial ties with Taiwan

US Vice President Kamala Harris hit out at China for its 'disturbing behavior' towards its neighbors and pledged further support for Taiwan on Wednesday. She promised to deepen 'unofficial ties' with Taiwan, days after the US administration pledged its forces would defend the island, in comments likely to anger China's government.
FOREIGN POLICY
protocol.com

The U.S. cripples China’s chips

Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Li Keqiang
Person
Rupert Murdoch
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Deng Xiaoping
Person
Hu Jintao
Person
Jack Lew
Discover Politics

The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC

Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
nationalinterest.org

China’s Closing Window of Opportunity on Taiwan

Xi Jinping must make his move within a generation, before a growing India, climate change-induced ecological costs, demographic weakness, or even further political liberalization in China put Taiwan beyond reach. The policy of strategic ambiguity maintained by the United States vis-à-vis the status of Taiwan is an absurdity that has...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xinhua News Agency#Chinese Communist Party
msn.com

Crimea bridge attack arrests as fresh blasts heard

Russia says it has detained eight people in connection with Saturday's explosion on a key bridge linking Russia to Crimea. Its FSB security service said five of those held were Russians, while the others were Ukrainian and Armenian. The FSB has accused the Ukrainian security services of being behind the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Jewish Press

Using Israeli Intelligence, Ukraine Easily Destroys Russia’s Iranian-Made Kamikaze Drones

The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that had been launched on Monday by Russia in a long-range blitz on city centers across Ukraine were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems (Hopeless ‘kamikaze’ drones show Vladimir Putin’s war machine is floundering), and many were destroyed before hitting their targets.
MILITARY
Gizmodo

Taiwan Official Explains With Extreme Calm Why the U.S. Doesn't Need to Blow Up TSMC if China Invades

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is, by many estimates, the most important chipmaker in the world, both monetarily and for the worldwide tech supply chain. If the global economy suddenly lost access to TSMC’s chipmaking expertise, it could spell massive impacts to most countries that are still working to get over the hump of post-pandemic era supply chain disruptions.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
Fortune

Putin’s blunder means Moscow is running out of weapons, says U.K. spy chief

Russian President Vladimir Putin has committed stratgic errors in judgement that have imposed a staggering cost on his country, argues UK senior intelligence official Jeremy Fleming. Months of crippling economic sanctions may be eroding Russia’s ability to wage war against Ukraine, with stockpiles of weapons, ammunition and heavy ordnance like...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Potential Putin Successor Slams 'Betrayal' of Russians Who Fled Draft

Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament, lashed out at the hundreds of thousands of Russians who have fled President Vladimir Putin's partial mobilization decree, calling it an "act of betrayal." "In their homeland, which they abandoned, they still have parents, grandparents, relatives. Their act is a...
POLITICS
Fortune

‘Our prosperity was based on China and Russia’: EU foreign policy chief says the old world is gone and security is no longer a guarantee

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, is worried about Europe’s place in the new world. Europe is becoming increasingly isolated from long-standing partners, and officials are now becoming painfully aware that the continent’s economic security and political unity are at stake. The Russian invasion of...
POLITICS
Apple Insider

If China invades Taiwan, some US officials want to bomb TSMC

Russia's invasion of Ukraine sparked a concern that China would be emboldened by the action and invade Taiwan. That has led to the US government's contingency planning and "war-gaming" to plan out such a scenario. One scenario that has been suggested is a plan to evacuate the island and TSMC....
FOREIGN POLICY
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
63K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy