China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
Beijing officials praise Elon Musk for suggesting that Taiwan should become a 'special administrative zone'
Chinese government officials have praised Elon Musk for his comments about Taiwan. Musk suggested that the country should become "a special administrative zone" similar to Hong Kong. China's ambassador to the US, Qin Gang, tweeted to thank Musk for the proposal. Chinese government officials have praised Elon Musk for suggesting...
Kamala Harris pokes the tiger again as she condemns China’s ‘disturbing behavior’ aimed at coercing and intimidating neighbors as she pledges to deepen unofficial ties with Taiwan
US Vice President Kamala Harris hit out at China for its 'disturbing behavior' towards its neighbors and pledged further support for Taiwan on Wednesday. She promised to deepen 'unofficial ties' with Taiwan, days after the US administration pledged its forces would defend the island, in comments likely to anger China's government.
protocol.com
The U.S. cripples China’s chips
Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
Secretary of State Blinken offers 'congratulations' to people of China on Republic of China National Day
Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued the people of China a “congratulations” as the country celebrates People's Republic of China National Day.
The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC
Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
nationalinterest.org
China’s Closing Window of Opportunity on Taiwan
Xi Jinping must make his move within a generation, before a growing India, climate change-induced ecological costs, demographic weakness, or even further political liberalization in China put Taiwan beyond reach. The policy of strategic ambiguity maintained by the United States vis-à-vis the status of Taiwan is an absurdity that has...
The Most Powerful Person in the World Is China's President
While China's economy overtook all others, Xi Jinping consolidated power as no leader since Mao
msn.com
Crimea bridge attack arrests as fresh blasts heard
Russia says it has detained eight people in connection with Saturday's explosion on a key bridge linking Russia to Crimea. Its FSB security service said five of those held were Russians, while the others were Ukrainian and Armenian. The FSB has accused the Ukrainian security services of being behind the...
The Jewish Press
Using Israeli Intelligence, Ukraine Easily Destroys Russia’s Iranian-Made Kamikaze Drones
The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that had been launched on Monday by Russia in a long-range blitz on city centers across Ukraine were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems (Hopeless ‘kamikaze’ drones show Vladimir Putin’s war machine is floundering), and many were destroyed before hitting their targets.
americanmilitarynews.com
GOP reps seek Treasury reports on ‘millions’ paid to Biden family by Chinese company
Republicans in the House of Representatives are calling for the U.S. Treasury Department to release as many as 150 Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) linked to millions in payments the Biden family received from investors linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the ranking member of the...
Gizmodo
Taiwan Official Explains With Extreme Calm Why the U.S. Doesn't Need to Blow Up TSMC if China Invades
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is, by many estimates, the most important chipmaker in the world, both monetarily and for the worldwide tech supply chain. If the global economy suddenly lost access to TSMC’s chipmaking expertise, it could spell massive impacts to most countries that are still working to get over the hump of post-pandemic era supply chain disruptions.
Putin’s blunder means Moscow is running out of weapons, says U.K. spy chief
Russian President Vladimir Putin has committed stratgic errors in judgement that have imposed a staggering cost on his country, argues UK senior intelligence official Jeremy Fleming. Months of crippling economic sanctions may be eroding Russia’s ability to wage war against Ukraine, with stockpiles of weapons, ammunition and heavy ordnance like...
G7 Lays out Demands for Lukashenko as Russia Fires Missiles from Belarus
The leaders of all Group of Seven (G7) countries broadly denounced Russia's most recent escalation of its war in Ukraine as a potential war crime following the widespread shelling of civilian targets across the country that left nearly two dozen dead and dozens more injured. In a joint statement Tuesday,...
Ukraine Details How to Spot Putin's New Troops on the Battlefield
Russian President Vladimir Putin recently announced a partial mobilization of troops to help support the ongoing war with Ukraine.
Potential Putin Successor Slams 'Betrayal' of Russians Who Fled Draft
Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament, lashed out at the hundreds of thousands of Russians who have fled President Vladimir Putin's partial mobilization decree, calling it an "act of betrayal." "In their homeland, which they abandoned, they still have parents, grandparents, relatives. Their act is a...
‘Our prosperity was based on China and Russia’: EU foreign policy chief says the old world is gone and security is no longer a guarantee
The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, is worried about Europe’s place in the new world. Europe is becoming increasingly isolated from long-standing partners, and officials are now becoming painfully aware that the continent’s economic security and political unity are at stake. The Russian invasion of...
Israel Strikes Major Deal to Bolster Europe's Oil and Gas Supplies
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid described the deal as a "historic achievement" that would "strengthen Israel's security" and boost Israel's economy.
Apple Insider
If China invades Taiwan, some US officials want to bomb TSMC
Russia's invasion of Ukraine sparked a concern that China would be emboldened by the action and invade Taiwan. That has led to the US government's contingency planning and "war-gaming" to plan out such a scenario. One scenario that has been suggested is a plan to evacuate the island and TSMC....
Democrats issue fresh ultimatum to Saudi Arabia over oil production
Members of Congress raise prospect of one-year arms sales ban unless kingdom reverses Opec+ decision to cut output
